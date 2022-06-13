The KwaZulu-Natal government believes that it will need at least R17 billion to repair the damage caused by the recent floods

Premier Sihle Zikalala has noted that the repairs could cost at least R25 billion as thousands of residents are now homeless

Some South Africans are wondering why the KZN government has not properly helped displaced people yet, while others think the money will disappear

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal government has submitted an application to the National Disaster Management Centre for at least R17.8 billion in flood relief funds.

The application comes after parts of the province were ravaged by torrential rains that resulted in floods that destroyed public infrastructure and homes and caused the loss of many lives.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala says it could cost R25 billion to repair the province after it was damaged by floods. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Speaking to the media over the weekend, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala stated that rebuilding the damage caused by the April and May floods cost close to R25 billion, reports SABC News.

During the floods, more than 8 000 people lost their homes completely while more than 13 000 residents' homes were partially destroyed. The KZN government previously stated that it planned to place at least 1 800 people who had lost their homes in temporary housing.

The provincial government also admitted that due to being unable to locate land for the housing project, it has been stalled.

According to EWN, the death toll due to floods is now at 461, while 87 people are still declared missing and 23 bodies remain unidentified.

South Africans weigh in on KZN floods

Some South Africans believe that the money needed for the recovery of KZN will be looted, while others say the provincial government should ask President Cyril Ramaphosa for the funds.

Here are some comments:

@mtbman10 said:

"More to loot."

@vusivusi229 said:

"The money is under your boss' mattress, chief!!!"

@wtfiwonder said:

"Whose pockets are empty?"

@southy_citizen said:

"Why are you not accepting the funds on offer from the treasury?"

@Hlomza_ZA said:

"How is this valuation done?"

KZN floods: uMdloti family considers relocating after experiencing floods for a 2nd time

Briefly News previously reported that the province of KwaZulu-Natal is experiencing another bout of floods in just six weeks. KZN has been affected by heavy rainfall over the weekend, leading to the destruction of infrastructure, such as apartment complexes and roads collapsing.

In Durban, 19 people were rescued from two buildings in the uMdloti Beach area on Sunday, 22 May. One family says they are now considering relocating after being caught in a natural disaster for a second time.

Steven Govender told reporters shortly after being rescued that he and his family moved back to their home only a week ago, thinking that they were now safe.

