KwaZulu-Natal has been met with more floods in less than two months following heavy rains over the weekend

One family who resides in uMdloti says they are planning to leave the area permanently after suffering more losses

Some South Africans are blaming Government for failing to maintain drainage systems in the province

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DURBAN- The province of KwaZulu-Natal is experiencing another bout of floods in just six weeks. KZN has been affected by heavy rainfall over the weekend, leading to the destruction of infrastructure, such as apartment complexes and roads collapsing.

In Durban, 19 people were recused from two buildings in the uMdloti Beach area on Sunday, 22 May. One family says they are now considering relocating after being caught in a natural disaster for a second time.

A Durban family wants to relocate from uMdloti after experiencing floods for the second time. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Steven Govender told reporters shortly after being rescued that he and his family moved back to their home only a week ago, thinking that they were now safe, reports TimesLIVE.

Govender explained that his family lost a lot in both floods, including vehicles and their personal belongings. He added that it was time for his family to forget about uMdloti and start a new life elsewhere.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Hundreds of KZN residents evacuated from their homes

In the wake of the KZN floods, officials have evacuated hundreds of residents and have now placed them at care centres across the province.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has now issued a Level 10 warning in the province which jas resulted in disaster management and emergency services officials being on high alert, according to News24.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda says approximately 250 people from Tongaat have been evacuated. He says they have now enlisted the help of the South African National Defence Force to help them out as more people are being placed in care centres.

Kaunda says they do not have the full report on the extent of the damage yet, however, initial reports paint a grim picture.

The mayor says a family of nine living in a one-bedroom house had to be evacuated after their home collapsed in King Cetshwayo. He went on to explain that the Zululand district is being closely monitored, while families in the Ilembe district have been left homeless and road infrastructure has been destroyed.

South Africans share their thoughts on the KZN floods

Heading online, some South Africans living in KZN have shared their experience with the floods returning. Others have weighed on in the natural disaster and are blaming drainage systems for the severe flooding.

Here are some comments:

@Mzwayy said:

"The way the rain is pouring here in Durban today, I am checking my surroundings every 15mins, phela we haven’t healed from the #KZNFloods bafwethu."

@GaytonMcK said:

"The uncomfortable and undeniable truth regarding the floods in KZN is that old drainage systems can partly be blamed, most drains and pipes were installed by the Apartheid regime and zero cleaning and patching has been done on most of them since, leakages everywhere."

KZN battered by bad weather bringing back bad memories, “Like a sequel to a scary horror”

Briefly News previously reported that KwaZulu-Natal has once again been battered by bad weather after a storm brought heavy rains over the weekend.

Social media was inundated with posts about flooding and damage brought on by the inclement weather.

Umdloti was particularly badly hit by the storm with a block of flats being evacuated and parts of the road into the area collapsing.

Source: Briefly News