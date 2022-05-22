KwaZulu-Natal was battered by heavy rains and flooding again over the weekend bringing back bad memories of the recent disaster

The South African weather service issued a weather warning level 10 and cautioned people to stay off the roads

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal has once again been battered by bad weather after a storm brought heavy rains over the weekend.

Social media was inundated with posts about flooding and damage brought on by the inclement weather.

Umdloti was particularly badly hit by the storm with a block of flats being evacuated and parts of the road into the area collapsing.

A level 10 bad weather warning had been issued on Saturday as the storm hit KwaZulu-Natal with many people fearing that it would be a repeat of the floods that ravaged the province in April.

Social media users share their experiences of the bad weather over the weekend

@Sello__Letswalo:

"We can't be always worried about the lives of our sisters and brothers who reside in KZN whenever the is a storm. Government must start the construction of floodways (man-made channels to divert floodwater); No tenders must be awarded here."

@Covid19savivor:

"We need lots and lots of drainage systems in KZN. Let's prioritize that

#KZNFlooding"

@DurbanLynn:

"The entrance road into Umdloti has just about washed away, banks are collapsing onto the beach, and areas are flooding again. Seems continuous development and lack of real environmental impact studies have a way of catching up with you. Who knew?..."

"Development goals”: R100m allocated for futuristic SA Weather Service upgrade

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the effects of climate change will be prioritised by the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries which will allocate R100 million over three years to the South African Weather Service. The Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy said the money will be used to upgrade the service’s infrastructure with state-of-the-art radar technology.

The proposal was tabled at the department’s budget vote for the 2022/23 financial year in Parliament on Wednesday 18 May. She said the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal highlighted the impacts of climate change on vulnerable communities.

During her address, she said it is untrue that the weather service is unable to predict accurate information. She said the upgrade of the radar technology would provide more accurate information surrounding geographic locations of serve weather

