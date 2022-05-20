Former minister of health Zweli Mkhize's name has been implicated in another scandal which is under investigation'

Mkhize is said to have been part of a security services tender that skyrocketed from R3.5 million to R114 million

The Special Investigating Unit is probing the matter and found that a motivation letter was sent to Mkhize regarding the tender

JOHANNESBURG - The former minister of health Zweli Mkhize has been dragged into another scandal which is being probed by the Special Investigating Unit.

Mkhize was named in connection with a tender that skyrocketed from R3.5 million to R114 million.

An investigation revealed that an irregular contract was awarded to Universal Security Services (USS) for the running of forensic risk services, Operation Unembeza by the provincial treasury, News24 reported. The investigation conducted by the SIU was completed in February last year and disclosed that the irregularities were noted in 2007.

At the time of the scandal, Mkhize held the position of KwaZulu-Natal Finance and Economic Development MEC. An SIU investigator signed an affidavit that stated the former head of KZN treasury Sipho Shabalala drafted a letter to Mkhize to motivate Operation Unembeza to be implemented throughout the departments in the provincial government. According to The Citizen, it is unclear if Mkhize replied to Shabalala’s letter.

The project was later rolled out throughout provincial government structures and the cost inflated. According to the SIU, documents will be filed with the Special Tribunal with the purpose of having the contract declared unlawful.

Social media weighs in

South Africans are not fazed by the scandal and aired their feelings on social media:

Maile Mashabela said:

“It's no longer surprising to hear of ANC senior members being involved in corruption! In fact, they are all like that, no one of them can come out and claim to be a Messiah.”

Chilly Bite Jenje commented:

“This man did what Ace Magashule did he looted too much now he is busy and wants to bounce back to finish what he left. He also doesn’t feel pity for the poor.”

Eben Otto wrote:

“Seems he is fast becoming a serial taxpayer thief.”

Honourable Mothomogolo-Letsoalo added:

“He’s beyond repair just like the entire ANC officials.”

