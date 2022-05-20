Lebo Mashile is the latest to criticise Nathi Mthetwa’s controversial R22 million flag project, which has set the nation up in arms at its exorbitance

Lebo Mashile, with nearly 3 decades of experience in the entertainment industry, is upset that the government is not putting all this money directly into artists’ lives

The Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture has noted the concern, and South Africans are worried that they will be let down by the state once again

Long time poet and activist Lebo Mashile is the latest to express disapproval about the government’s proposed R22 million flag project.

Nathi Mthetwa has faced the brunt of much of the criticism from the public as the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture.

Lebo Mashile calls out Nathi Mthetwa, saying R22 Million for the flag could be better used. Image: Instagram/@lebomashile/Getty Images/Oupa Bopape

Lebo Mashile speaks out for artists against Nathi Mthetwa's R22 million flag project

TimesLIVE reports that Lebo Mashile touched on the recent wave of suicides amongst South African Artists. She supported people’s harsh reactions to the Minister because Nathi Mthetwa has yet to directly address the issue of artists not having adequate support from the government.

Briefly News reported that even the President disapproves of Nathi Mathetwa’s flag project. President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke over the phone with Nathi Mthetwa and said he told the minister that:

"Of course they are not happy with it. Cancel this thing."

Lebo Mashile’s message rang true for South Africans

Most tweeps agreed with Lebo’s take.

@SibongileMngoma tweeted in agreement:

"Theaters and museums have been shut down and destroyed, causing even more unemployment and this minister continues with more mess."

@CoJSpeaker also added:

"While the Minister of arts and Culture spends 22 million on Giant Flags shame on you Minister."

@Nampree commented:

"Artists are depressed. They are still trying to get back to where they were before Covid and it's difficult for them. "

Cosatu slams Mthethwa’s R22m South African flag project

Briefly News previously reported that the 100-metre high South African flag project has been slammed by the Congress of SA Trade Unions, which dubbed the initiative an “insult to workers.” Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has set aside R22 million for the erection of the “monumental” flag.

A statement released by the trade union said people around the world do not have money to visit the supposed tourist attraction. Cosatu said the country has enough attractions, and it does not need to waste millions on the “misguided project.”

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

