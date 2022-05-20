Redi Tlhabi took to social media to share her views on Nathi Mthethwa's R22 millon flag and also clapped back at Penny Lebyane

The former Metro FM presenter trended this week after defending the Minister of Arts and Culture and shading people who were against the politician's project

Redi dragged Penny for comparing the flag to the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty, adding that she must not draw similarities between projects of strong economies and those of Mzansi

Redi Tlhabi has shared her views on the Nathi Mthethwa's R22 million flag project. The veteran media personality joined the list of people who slammed Penny Lebyane for defending the Minister of Arts and Culture.

Redi Tlhabi slammed Penny Lebyane for defending the R22 million flag project.

The former Metro FM presenter invited trouble when she compared Mthethwa's flag to monuments from across the world such as the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty.

Redi took to Twitter to respond to Penny Lebyane. According to TshisaLIVE, she dragged the TV presenter for "drawing similarities between projects of strong economies and those of a poor economy".

Social media users took to Redi's comment section and praised her for speaking some sense into Penny.

@EbenGewers wrote:

"The Eiffel Tower was built for a specific trade show and was originally meant to be demolished after the show. The Statue of Liberty was a gift from France because of the immigrants taken in by America. This flag of ours will have no real significance."

@sinekem said:

"Sometimes people tweet from a position of privilege and fail to read the room."

@Calidonny commented:

"Great idea but the timing is very wrong and very insensitive considering the state we are in."

@Zukisani_M91 wrote:

"Hlala kuye Redi! I totally agree with you."

@Dumisan63696854 added:

"Thank you very much Redi for the post ,perhaps coming from you Penny will get the message! Shame she seems to have found a new hobby in politics and she is forever shooting blanks."

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa shared that he told Mthethwa to cancel the project. Ramaphosa was speaking at the Black Business Council gala dinner on Thursday.

Robert Marawa praised for "sorting" out Penny Lebyane

In related news, Briefly News reported that Robert Marawa was praised for "sorting" out Penny Lebyane. Penny took to social media earlier on Wednesday, 18 May and defended Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

The country and most celebs were up in arms after Mthethwa went on national TV and defended his department's R22 million South African flag project.

Penny took to her timeline and took a jab at the likes of Bonang Matheba for slamming the minister. The former Metro FM star even compared the multi-million rand flag to the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty.

Source: Briefly News