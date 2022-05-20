Big Brother Mzansi former contestant Thato has taken to social media to announce a major brand collaboration and Mzansi is here for it

The reality TV star has signed a cool modelling contract with sportswear brand Fila and posted some pics rocking outfits from the clothing line

The stunner's followers took to her comment section to congratulate her and also thanked the big brand for giving their fave an opportunity to model for them

Big Brother Mzansi star Thato is trending for all the right reasons. She took to social media to announce a major brand collaboration.

'Big Brother Mzansi' former contestant Thato now models for Fila. Image: @bigbromzansi

Source: Instagram

The stunning dancer and model shared cool snaps of herself rocking branded Fila outfits. She has signed a huge modelling deal with the brand.

Thato has been making big moves in the entertainment space since she appeared on Big Brother Mzansi earlier this year. She also has an army of fans on Twitter.

The stunner's followers took to the timeline to congratulate their fave. They also praised the Mzansi brand for giving her the opportunity to make some money since she did not take the first prize in the reality TV show.

@0fficialCelina wrote:

"Fila woke up and chose to see Queen Thato for who she is. The model. The brand. The force. The all-rounder.I hail you @Fila_RSA. Come on."

@NONTOBEKOMZOBE2 said:

"I know Datssss right. Our very own Immaculate one. CONGRATULATIONS THATO."

@BaengMosupi commented:

"She is a force, she is a brand and she is here to stay. Her name is @callherthato. Thank you @Fila_RSA."

@Thash1Diaspora wrote:

"My little gal @callherthato is doing wonders, continue to sign them deals momma."

@Refilwekgosimo1 added:

"Baby girl rocking the Fila outfit the Thato Immaculate way! I mean oliiit. Ay @Fila_RSA it's giving flames! A beauty on a beauty."

Big Brother Mzansi fans wanted Thato to win the R2 million

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Big Brother Mzansi couple Gash 1 and Thato trended on social media. The lovebirds served Mzansi couple goals when they met in the competition.

When the couple was up for eviction, their fans promised to save them by voting for them in numbers. The viewers also shared that they wanted Gash 1 and Thato to take home the R2 million at the end of the show.

Naysayers thought Gash 1 was just playing with Thato when they hooked up in the show but he continued to prove his love for his boo. Gash 1 and Thato's fans took to Twitter to share that they wanted them to make it to the Big Brother Mzansi Top 5.

