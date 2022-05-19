Khanyi Mbau has taken to her timeline to flaunt a handwritten love note and roses she received from her loving boo, Kudzai Mushonga

In the note, the Zimbabwean businessman expressed how much he cares for the South African actress and Mzansi is here for it

Social media users, mostly women, took to The Wife star's comment section to share that every women deserves a loving man like Kudzai

Khanyi Mbau has taken to social media to show off her hand-written love note from her bae, Kudzai Mushonga. The handsome businessman also blessed his lady with roses.

The stunning media personality and her man are living it up in Dubai and have been serving Mzansi couple goals since they packed their bags and left Mzansi.

Taking to Instagram, The Wife actress shared a snap of the hand-written note and the bunch of roses from her rich bae.

Mzansi women took to the reality TV star's comment section to share their thoughts on their love. Many ladies shared that every women deserve a man that'll treat them exactly like Kudzai.

ayandazimase commented:

"This gentleman really loves you, please put a ring on him."

mellowz_pls said:

"The fact that it’s handwritten, yoh, I value these."

ntobe3 wrote:

"Exactly what every women needs. Enjoy every moment with your man sister, nibahle."

zamazungus4 commented:

"A love so deep that even the ocean would be jealous."

makadolite said:

"If he doesn't do like this I don't want him."

qondile_singo wrote:

"It’s these little things that matter."

masesi_dladla added:

"God bless you guys, y'all have a beautiful thing going on."

