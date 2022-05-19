Minnie Dlamini has taken to social media to share a cryptic post amid all the hate she's receiving on social media following her failed marriage with Quinton Jones

The stunner has been trending all week after snaps of her estranged hubby partying with friends and getting cosy with a lady went viral

The TV presenter's caring fans took to her timeline to show her love and urged her not to pay attention to her Twitter haters

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Minnie Dlamini has posted for the first time since releasing a statement rubbishing claims about cheating with wealthy businessman, Edwin Sodi.

Minnie Dlamini shared a cryptic post on her timeline. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

The stunner shared a cryptic post on her timeline that set tongues wagging on her comment section. The TV presenter has been trending for all the wrong reasons this week after her estranged hubby, Quinton Jones, was spotted clubbing.

In her post amid all the hate she's receiving on Twitter, Minnie Dlamini shared that sometimes people just have to look back to see how far they've come.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The media personality's stans took to her comment section and showered her with love, reports ZAlebs. They advised her not to pay attention to the trolls who've been shading her for her failed marriage.

zann_double_ss said:

"I wish I could give you the biggest hug for all that vile stuff they’ve been saying about you on that other app."

ntuthu_mbalo wrote:

"Oh don't go there, I just can't imagine how she feels and her family, but a wise man once said 'let go and let God' - Themba 2022. God is in control, she is strong."

rulani2 commented:

"Let them talk and talk oksalayo do you… no matter what!"

snescelo said:

"Shut them up!"

fidel_chirung wrote:

"No matter what you do, people will always talk... carry on @minniedlamini."

justfk_ added:

"Proud of the way you bounce back, Ma’Dlamini! Blogs can make you trend but f*ck that cause these people who write sh*t and talk too much don’t do sh*t for you!You are beautiful and incredible, own your Kingdom. Sending you love and light."

Quinton Jones spotted clubbing

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Quinton Jones was spotted clubbing. Minnie Dlamini's ex-hubby was filmed spending some quality time with some friends at Orthodox.

The clip of the Becoming Mrs Jones reality star was partying with friends in the clip that has gone viral online. Minnie's baby daddy's facial expressions in the video left Mzansi convinced that he's faking his happiness.

Quinton and the gorgeous TV star are currently going through a much-publicised divorce. The clip was posted on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. ZAlebs reports that body language in the video left many convinced that he is faking being happy.

Source: Briefly News