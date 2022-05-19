Mzansi media personality Anele Mdoda has taken to social media to share how she woke up on the morning of her birthday and Mzansi is here for it

The radio and TV presenter's young son, Alakhe, picked up flowers from his garden and gifted them to his momma in celebration of her birthday

Social media users took to the star's comment section to share their reactions to the sweet gifts and to also wish their fave a happy birthday

Anele Mdoda is celebrating her birthday this Thursday, 19 May. The media personality took to social media to share how she woke up on her special day.

Anele Mdoda is celebrating her birthday this Thursday, 19 May. Image: @zintathu

The radio presenter's son, Alakhe, woke his momma up with sweet gifts. The lad picked up flowers from his own garden and gifted them to the star.

Alakhe also woke his mom up with a birthday song. The star took to Instagram and shared the heart-melting clip of her son belting out the birthday song. Anele captioned her post:

"How I woke up. @alakhesworld picked flowers from the ones he planted last year. Oh my boy."

Anele Mdoda's celeb friends and fans also took to her timeline to react to the priceless moment and to also wish her a fabulous birthday.

leratotj said:

"Happy birthday to a woman that has been a forever fave of mine! Bless you, Anele. You deserve all that is wonderful and glorious in this world."

ms__wakesho commented:

"This is just the sweetest. Happy birthday Anele."

carolofori wrote:

"This is sooo special!"

merise_k said:

"How precious? Happy Birthday Anele."

lamsharibe wrote:

"These gifts without high prices are the best, then you have to buy the cake."

nazy_babezz commented:

"Happy birthday beautiful. May you see many more amazing years ahead of you. Wish you all the best for the upcoming year. Enjoy."

josinazmachel added:

"Happy Birthday Beautiful One. Many blessings and lots of health."

