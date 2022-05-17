Kelly Khumalo threw a safari and jungle-themed birthday party for her son Christian when he celebrated his birthday a few days ago

The Empini singer and Jub Jub's bundle of joy turned 12 on 12 May and her mom went all out in making sure that he feels special on the day

The likes of Somizi Mhlongo also made Christian's day extra special with their presence when they rocked up dressed according to the party's theme

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kelly Khumalo threw an epic birthday party for her son, Christian. The young boy turned 12 on 12 May and the singer organised a safari and jungle-themed party in celebration of his birthday.

Kelly Khumalo's celeb friend Somizi attended Christian's safari and jungle themed birthday party. Image: @kellykhumaloza, @somizi

Source: Instagram

The Empini singer shares Christian with rapper Jub Jub. The loving mother went all out to make sure that her son enjoys his special day especially after hogging the headlines recently for all the wrong reasons.

Kelly Khumalo also made sure that some of the stars Christian only sees on TV were present during the event. The young lad even took a snap with larger-than-life media personality, Somizi Mhlongo.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users took to Kelly's comment section on Instagram to praise her for the way she loves her kids. They applauded her for throwing such a cool party for her little man.

lungi_mthethwa wrote:

"Such a beautiful cake and party! Mama is the best."

phathiswa13 commented:

"I am so inspired Konga, you throw the cutest birthday parties for uboy... well done mommy."

mondli.nxele wrote:

"That was a beautiful birthday."

brownsugarntn said:

"Wow. Mama, l love how you go all out for your kids and your parenting is sooo great. I'm sure Christian was so happy."

petersibongiseni added:

"One thing I admire and love about you sis Kelly is the love you have for your kids, I hope one day they will see the strong and loving mother that you are, may God keep you until you see your kid's success."

Jub Jub and Kelly Khumalo pen sweet posts to Christian on his 12th birthday

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Jub Jub and Kelly Khumalo took to social media to wish their son, Christian, a happy birthday. The ex-celeb couple's bundle of joy celebrated his 12th birthday on Thursday, 12 May.

Even though the couple doesn't see eye-to-eye when it comes to raising their kid, they both made sure that he felt special on his birthday. The singer and rapper penned sweet posts in celebration of their son's birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Empini singer posted a snap of herself with Christian. TshisaLIVE reports that she also used her gift to sing for her son and posted the clip on her timeline.

Source: Briefly News