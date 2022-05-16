Rapper Boity Thulo recently celebrated her 32nd birthday with partner Anton Jeftha after dating since last year

The two are still going strong as they gave followers a sneak peek into Boity's lavish birthday celebration

In pics shared online, the two are seen formally dressed in matching outfits as the gorgeous couple lovingly give each other a peck on the lips

Boity had quite the birthday month in April as the rapper only recently shared snaps of her celebration dinner. The rapper spent her birthday dinner with boyfriend Anton Jeftha, whom she met in January 2021

Boity Thulo and her boyfriend Anton showed off with 10 pics of the rapper’s 32nd birthday holiday - a fab affair! Instagram/@antohjeftha/@boity

Boity Thulo's birthday vacation in CapeTown

Boity turned 32 on 28 April with a birthday dinner alongside her partner, Anton Jeftha. The two make a gorgeous couple as they were dressed semi-formally. Boity's little black dress perfectly complimented Anton's classic black polo-neck and pants combo.

The Citizen reports that the two lovebirds prefer to vacation in Cape Town, this time at the O Two Hotel.

The couple shared 10 snaps of their vacation, including Boity's birthday cake and her hotel room's breathtaking views. The post also shows clips of Boity's lavish dinner while overlooking the ocean on her hotel balcony.

Boity Thulo's post gets celebrity attention

Social media could not get enough of the couple's content. Celebrities wished Boity a happy birthday and also wished the pair well.

Micasa's JSomething commented:

"Happy for you both!!"

Siya Kolisi's wife approved of Boity's choice of venue for her birthday, commenting:

"@ellermanhousehotel is just the most amazing place!"

Actress Enhle Mbali said:

"Happy birthday, boo bean."

Socialite Sarah Langa added:

"Happy birthday, gorgeous"

Boity Thulo's fans congratulate her

On Instagram, Boity's fans were so happy for her.

@missthando26 commented:

"Boity wa jola? I am happy for you hle mei skat."

@lamanica said:

"Love this for you."

Even Boity's admirers were happy for her.

@shimkel:

"Aish this could be me and you Boity, but it's ok, we shall be together in another life, you guys looked dope!"

On Twitter, tweeps showed their appreciation for such a beautiful couple.

For one fan, it was news that Boity is partnered up. @leonard_moyane commented:

"Haibo Boity dating this guy? Beautiful couple, they look good together."

