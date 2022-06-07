King Monada has headed to his social media pages to sing praises for his beautiful wife Lerato Ramawela on her birthday

The Limpopo-based hitmaker posted a loved up picture alongside his wife of more than ten years and thanked her for being a fantastic wife

The Malwedhe singer made headlines earlier this year when he went down on one knee to propose to Lerato Ramawela

Limpopo based hitmaker King Monada has poured his heart out in a touching tribute to his wife, Lerato Ramawela.

The star took to his Instagram page to pen a heartwarming, sweet tribute to his wife of more than ten years, months after the romantic proposal that trended on social media.

According to TimesLIVE, the Ase Moruti hitmaker headed to his Instagram page to post a beautiful picture alongside the mother of his children and wished her well on her special day. He showed gratitude to Lerato for always being there for him and also for staying genuine and true to herself. He wrote:

“Happy birthday my lovely wife. Thank you for being so amazing, for loving me and thank you for just being you. I love you forever."

The star's fans also seized the opportunity to help him celebrate the love of his life. Many flocked to the comments section with well wishes for Lerato.

@cooking_with_nonsi wrote:

"Happy birthday to mnakwethu ❤️❤️❤️❤️she look so beautiful."

@leboge_shade_m commented:

"Happy birthday to her."

@kgomotsomaredi25 added:

"Blessed birthday to our in-law, may God richly bless her with many more years to come... Cheers to more life."

@nontso_bobi noted:

"Happiest birthday to the Queen."

