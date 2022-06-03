Connie Ferguson is proving blondes really do have more fun after stepping out with a bold new hairdo

The Queen actress has been taking small steps towards building a happier life and taking care of her mental health including impromptu hair changes

Fans praised the star for looking so effortlessly stunning and being one of SA's favourite ageless beauties

Connie Ferguson is still enjoying every moment of her wonderful life, this time opting for an interesting new hair colour to spice things up. The talented actress stepped out on the streets of Johannesburg, rocking a curly style wig with blonde highlights that quickly got Mzansi talking.

Connie Ferguson is embracing change. Images: @connieferguson/Instagram

Taking to her Instagram account, Connie shared the sweet snap and made sure to give special praise to her amazing hairstylist. The star also subtly mentioned the change.

"You done did the things here! Coloured, installed and plaited in record time! Thank you for coming through for me! Different but we love," Connie captioned the post.

Fans and fellow celebs took to the comments section to sing Connie's praises. They just could not help noticing her newfound glow.

Check out some of the comments below:

zenandemfenyana said:

"I can’t get over this look on you, so stunning."

boity was feeling the look:

"Yaaaaaasssssss."

lalela_mswane had lovely things to say:

"So beautiful Ma."

zizotshwete said:

"One of my FAVOURITE looks on you."

fashionas_iknowit said:

"If black doesn’t crack was a person, you are ageing backwards."

Connie Ferguson brings joy after joining in on #OneLeg TikTok dance challenge

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress and producer Connie Ferguson is no stranger to spreading a little joy on social media with her dances. If she's not in the gym with her friends busting up some moves while showing off her killer abs, she's taking part in her youngest daughter's TikTok dances. The filmmaker recently took to Instagram to share a TikTok video of herself taking part in the #onelegchallenge.

In the video, the screen boss lady is seen wearing her gym attire and dancing to the song for the challenge with her gorgeous home showing in the background.

