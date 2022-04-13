Actress Connie Ferguson spread some joy on social media by sharing a video of herself taking part in the 'One Leg' TikTok dance challenge

The filmmaker is no stranger to participating in TikTok dance challenges as she's always doing them with her younger daughter, Ali Ferguson

South African celebrities and fans showed some love in the comments section of the actress' post, with one user calling her such a joyful soul

Actress and producer Connie Ferguson is no stranger to spreading a little joy on social media with her dances. If she's not in the gym with her friends busting up some moves while showing off her killer abs, she's taking part in her youngest daughter's TikTok dances. The filmmaker recently took to Instagram to share a TikTok video of herself taking part in the #onelegchallenge.

Connie Ferguson Takes Part in TikTok One Leg Dance Challenge. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

In the video, the screen boss lady is seen wearing her gym attire and dancing to the song for the challenge with her gorgeous home showing in the background. In her caption, the actress makes a joke about auditioning for the Tony Award-nominated movie, 'Sarafina':

"Someone take my phone away from me! I couldn’t resist! I should have auditioned for Sarafina! "#onelegchallenge

Connie's friends and fans flooded the comment section to share the laughter with the actress, radio personality @bridgetmasinga said:

"Are you auditioning for Sarafina the reboot?"

Other users put the blame on Connie's youngest daughter for her mom's interest in TikTok dance challenges with @nottysibungo saying:

"Ali needs to move out immediately. I blame her for this!!! "

Another user asked the actress for some content creation advice, @thandym said:

"You having so much fun with Tik Tok share your secret"

@nolz_nolwandle added:

"You are such a joyful soul."

@rato_pitso said:

"I still heard that laughter, love you sis Connie"

‘The Queen Mzansi’ wows viewers with Connie Ferguson’s gorgeous wedding dress

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that the Monday episode of 'The Queen Mzansi' was trending on Twitter for wowing viewers with Connie's couture wedding dress designed by luxurious brand Biji - La Maison de Couture. This is the same brand that designed Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Thunzi's pageant dresses.

The episode featured the wedding of arch-enemies Harriet Khoza, played by Connie Ferguson and Hector Sebata, played by Rapulana Seiphemo. There were other famous faces that made an appearance on the episode, including Lindiwe from 'The River' played by Sindi Dlathu.

