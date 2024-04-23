DJ Zinhle has finally confirmed that she had her breasts enlarged after a year of speculation

The Mdali hitmaker posted a video weighing herself while confirming that she went under the knife for a larger cleavage

Many netizens reacted to the video, with others saying that it now made sense why her breasts were a bit bigger than before

DJ Zinhle confirms she had her breasts enlarged. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Haibo, DJ Zinhle has finally confirmed many fans' suspicions about whether she went under the knife for breast enlargement surgery or not.

DJ Zinhle confirms she had a breast enlargement

Social media has been buzzing after DJ Zinhle became the talk of town after her photos were dragged after she decided to go braless at an event, and recently, the star confirmed online that she had elective cleavage enhancement surgery.

The Mdali hitmaker posted a video on her TikTok page weighing her body and mentioning to her friend that she went under the knife.

She said:

"I’m going to weigh myself… how much do you think I weigh? So remember, I did my bo*bs. My bo*bs each weigh about 2 kgs… so about 60kg."

Watch the video below:

The news and gossip page MDNews also reshared the video on their Twitter (X) page captioned it:

"DJ Zinhle confirms bo*b job."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Many netizens reacted to the video of DJ Zinhle confirming that she went under the knife. See some of the comments below:

@savenoho wrote:

"Now it makes sense."

@Sk_ndawo said:

"She needed it... She must also consider doing a BBL as well."

@Concealed_Facts responded:

"No she must correct her shwapa."

@Stxxbo replied:

"2kg each? Aw ngeke."

@Gretchen_Ndou commented:

"No-one cares."

B | The Freckled Mom mentioned:

"2 kgs each breast."

Source: Briefly News