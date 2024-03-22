DJ Zinhle's latest photos are being dragged after she decided to go braless at an event

While DJ's fans showed her love for her look and amazing set, others couldn't stop complaining about her "inappropriate" outfit

Netizens called Zinhle out for not wearing a bra, with some shaming her because she's married

Mzansi called DJ Zinhle out because she had no bra on at an event. Images: djzinhle

DJ Zinhle caught some heat over her latest event photos. The Thula hitmaker was dragged by several followers for not wearing a bra, but she moved right along and didn't entertain the comments.

DJ Zinhle shares event photos

Our girl DJ Zinhle has been booked and busy, showing off some of her cute outfits and timeless Era by DJ Zinhle accessories.

This time, however, it seems the new Remy Martin ambassador decided to rock a different set of accessories to an event.

Taking to her Instagram page, Zinhle looked stunning in an all-green outfit, but it was when she took her jacket off that she nearly broke the internet after revealing that she ditched her bra and still looked as gorgeous as ever:

Mzansi weighs in on DJ Zinhle's photos

Netizens called Zinhle out for not wearing a bra in public, insinuating that she was flaunting her twins.

Previously, there were rumours that MaMohosana had gone under the knife.

vickynamuandi asked:

"For a married woman, why not wear a bra?"

jackfarai was confused:

"I'm lost in what's going on with the braless thing. Is it a trend or something?"

untheeyaa asked:

"Zinhle, did you forget… Nevermind."

madam.princess06 said:

"Zinhle, no to the nips."

mmarelehlapane was stunned:

"Bathong, miss Zinhle? Where's your bra or nipple covers?"

ntokzin_wayawaya called Zinhle out:

"Stop entertaining 2000 kids' trends, gogo."

Meanwhile, fans complimented Zinhle's twins:

silindilewela posted:

"They look amazing, you're so beautiful."

akhonamelani was envious:

"Blessed are those who don’t have to wear a bra, man. Love it for them!"

tankisopearlmkhumbuze said:

"Showing off the new twinnies!"

jordan__dele_music wrote:

"Never gets old, black don’t crack."

Unathi Nkayi drags American man

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Unathi Nkayi's post dragging an American man who called her out for wearing "indecent" clothes to the gym.

Unathi and her supporters dragged the man to hell and back for trying to police women's bodies and how they should dress.

