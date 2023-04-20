Dj Zinhle has joined the long list of celebrities who allegedly went under the knife to get a body makeover

Celebrities like Amanda duPont, Sithelo Shozi, Cyan Boujee, and Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson have all admitted that they had some work done

Pictures of the mother of two making rounds on social media have gotten social media users sharing thoughts about cosmetic surgery

DJ Zinhle is trending on social media following reports that the star had plastic surgery.

DJ Zinhle had the streets buzzing after reports that she had plastic surgery. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Celebrities usually do whatever it takes to ensure that they look snatched. Some prefer getting liposuction for snatched waists, others opt for a BBL for the perfect hourglass figure. Others get their breasts, noses and many other body parts done.

DJ Zinhle allegedly gets her breasts done

Understandably, DJ Zinhle went for breast surgery after having two beautiful babies. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the difference between her recent pictures and her older posts.

Reacting to a post shared by the popular Instagram blog, Maphephandaba, peeps concluded that the Siyabonga hitmaker had gone under the knife but her new body is hot.

DJ Zinhle's fans react to star's pics

Social media users are finally warming up to the idea of plastic surgery. Many who commented on DJ Zinhle's pictures said they love her new body.

@duanny.p said:

"Nice work by the doctor there."

@yandi1519 wrote:

"Looks sooo good."

@miss_m_mamaila added:

"They look Nice!! She looks great."

@s_chiliza noted:

"I also want them, manje being broke knows me by name."

buciemthembu commented:

"Mommy makeover love it."

DJ Zinhle serves fashion looks on New York getaway, SA gushes over video montage

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle took a break from her mommy duties and jetted to New York City. The DJ posted travel content on her social media pages and has been serving fashion looks.

Zinhle shared a TikTok clip showing off her winter outfits and beautiful sites in the Big Apple. The Uzobuya hitmaker has been through a lot with the recent passing of AKA, and in one of her Instagram posts, she expressed that she needed the time away.

"Here’s a picture of a mom who needed a break but also can’t handle being away from her family, even for a few days."

Source: Briefly News