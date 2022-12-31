Whatever happened to Tiny Tim's daughter Tulip Victoria Khaury?

Tulip Victoria Khaury is an American celebrity daughter. She is the only child of the late Tiny Tim, an American singer, ukulele player, and musical archivist. Tim was a talented falsetto singer and is known for his 1968 hit, Tiptoe Through the Tulips. Where is Tulip Victoria Khaury today?

Tiny Tim, real name Herbert Butros Khaury, made history when he married his 17-year-old girlfriend Vicky on national television in 1969. Millions of people tuned in to witness the momentous event. However, the marriage crumbled eight years later, and he was in two more marriages before his demise in 1996.

Tulip Victoria Khaury's profile summary and bio

Full name Tulip Victoria Khaury Stewart Date of birth 10th May 1971 Age 51 years as of January 2023 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth United States Current residence Newcastle, Pennsylvania Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian with Polish, Lebanese and Jewish Belarusian roots Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband William Ervin Stewart Children Four, including daughters Cherise, Jade, and Zharia and son Trey Parents Musician Tiny Tim and Vicky Budinger Profession Customer service Known for Being Tiny Tim's only child

Tulip Victoria Khaury's age

Tiny Tim's daughter was born on 10th May 1971 in the United States. She is 51 years old as of January 2023.

Tulip Victoria Khaury's parents

She is the only daughter of the late musician Tiny Tim with his wife, Vicky. She was born when the musician was 39, and her mother was 19.

Tiny Tim married then-17-year-old Vicky Budinger in December 1969 on The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson. More than 40 million people watched the event, making it one of the most-watched Tonight Show episodes at the time. The couple divorced in 1977 after eight years of marriage. Tiny Tim suffered a fatal heart attack in 1996 after a performance in Minneapolis. He was 64 years old when he passed away.

In a 1995 interview with the Chicago Tribune, Vicky said her marriage lasted only two years after the wedding. Tiny was majorly absent when Tulip was growing up, and she had to work three jobs to look after her daughter.

Tulip Victoria Khaury's husband and children

Victoria was married to a man called William Ervin Stewart, and they were living in Philadelphia, about 15 minutes from where her mother, Vicky, lived. Little is known regarding her husband, and it is unclear if the couple is still together.

Tulip and Stewart were blessed with four children, three daughters and a son. She had her first child, daughter Cherise, when she was 16 and her second daughter, Jade, five years later. She later had Zharia and a son called Trey.

Whatever happened to Tiny Tim's daughter Tulip?

Where is Tulip Victoria now? The celebrity daughter currently resides in New Castle, Pennsylvania. She is employed at a waste management company in the customer services department.

Tulip Victoria Khaury's net worth

Her exact net worth is unknown, but various sources estimate it between $100,000 and $500,000. It is unclear how much she inherited from her late father's estate.

Tiny Tim and Tulip Victoria Khaury may not have had a close father-daughter relationship when he was alive, but she has kept the Khaury name alive. Tulip prefers to live away from the limelight.

