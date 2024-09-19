Who is Dave Ramsey’s daughter? Get to know Rachel Cruze

Rachel Cruze is an American author and personal finance expert widely recognised as Dave Ramsey’s daughter. Dave, a renowned radio personality, co-hosts the nationally syndicated program The Ramsey Show. But beyond her dad’s prominence, there are juicy details to uncover about Rachel, who passionately follows in her fathers' footsteps.

Rachel Cruze showcasing her new book (L). The finance expert and her dad smiling for the camera (R). Photo: @rachelcruze (modified by author)

In 2014, Cruze’s book, Smart Money Smart Kids, co-authored with her dad, reached number one on The New York Times Best Seller list. Her second book, Love Your Life, Not Theirs: 7 Money Habits for Living the Life You Want, was published in 2016. Discover exciting details about Rachel’s personal life, career and the legacy initiated by her dad that she now carries forward.

Rachel Cruze’s profile summary

Who is Dave Ramsey’s daughter, Rachel Cruze?

Rachel, a famous author, gives good meaning to the famous phrase, ‘’The apple does not fall far from the tree.’’ From a young age, her dad taught her how to handle money, and as an adult, she educates people on how to steer clear of debt through proper spending habits.

The duo shares a close father-daughter relationship. On 16 June 2024, Cruze celebrated her dad, Dave, during his special day via an Instagram post that read:

Happy Father’s Day. Thank you, Dad, for your love and inspiration. I am thankful for all the fathers who play a crucial role in their kids’ lives.

Here is a detailed look at Rachel Cruze’s family background, marital life, and professional ventures.

The author having a good time with her family. Photo: @rachelcruze on Instagram

Rachel Cruze was born in the same year her dad filed for bankruptcy

The famous author Rachel (aged 36 as of 2024) was born on 25 April 1988 in Tennessee, USA. She is the second of Ramsey’s three children with his wife Sharon.

At the time of Rachel’s birth, her dad was in severe financial debt due to the Competitive Equality Banking Act of 1987. However, he slowly recovered his economic standing, and today, he is a multimillionaire with a $200 million net worth per Celebrity Net Worth.

She has an impressive educational background

Dave Ramsey prioritised his kids’ education. Rachel attended Brentwood High School for her secondary education. She later proceeded to the University of Tennessee, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications.

Rachel Cruze has been married for over a decade

The celebrity daughter exchanged nuptials with Winston Cruze in 2009. On 20 December 2023, Rachel penned a heartfelt message to her husband during their anniversary. She captioned the Instagram post:

I am celebrating 14 years of marriage tonight. I love this man today more than I ever thought possible. Although marriage is hard at times, it is still beautiful and rich.

Rachel Cruze’s husband is the proud father of her three children: Caroline, Amelia and Charles Cruze.

Cruze during a photo shoot for her second kids' book (L). The author and her husband posing for a selfie (R). Photo: @rachelcruze (modified by author)

She is a financial guru

Dave Ramsey’s children all work for his financial company, Ramsey Solutions. According to Cruze’s bio on the company’s portfolio, she travels the world, sharing practical tips on getting out of debt and teaching people how to build wealth.

Hosting The Rachel Cruze Show on YouTube, the celebrity kid often shares the money lessons she learned from her dad. In a January 2024 YouTube video, she advises her followers on proper spending habits, saying:

Get on a budget because your income needs a purpose. Avoid spending beyond your means to achieve your financial goals.

Rachel Cruze is an accomplished author

The Tennessee native has written several books. On 7 November 2023, Dave celebrated his daughter on the release of her book via an Instagram post that he captioned:

Today, my daughter, Rachel, releases her first children’s book, I’m Glad for What I Have. This book teaches kids the core value of contentment using simple words and word-class illustrations.

Below are some of Cruze’s other publications, a testament to her writing prowess and vast experience in the financial world.

The Contentment Journal

Know Yourself, Know Your Money

The Graduate’s Survival Guide (co-author)

Dave during the 2010 Country Radio Seminar (L). The radio host and Rachel sharing memorable father-daughter moments. Photo: Beth Gwinn via Getty Images, @rachelcruze on Instagram (modified by author)

FAQs

Rachel commands a large online following. As of 17 September 2024, she boasts 974k followers on Facebook and 680k Instagram followers. In addition, Cruze has 457k YouTube subscribers and 149.6k followers on X (Twitter). Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

What is Rachel Cruze’s height?

The University of Tennessee alumnus stands 5 feet 6 inches (1.68m) tall. She features brown hair and eyes.

What is Rachel Cruze’s net worth?

Although Cruze has yet to reveal her net worth to the broader public, various sources, including DigiExe, peg it at $3 million.

Who is Rachel Cruze married to?

Rachel and Winston Cruze met while attending the University of Tennessee and have been married for 14 years.

How many kids does Rachel Cruze have?

The couple share three kids. However, personal details about Rachel Cruze’s kids remain a mystery as she tries to shield them from the attention that comes with her popularity.

Ramsey at Sirius XM Nashville studios in 2017. Rachel and her mother, Sharon, posing for the camera (R). Photo: Anna Webber via Getty Images, @rachelcruze (modified by author)

What does Winston Cruze do for a living?

Winston manages the Brentwood-based real estate and commercial development company Capital Realty Group.

Dave Ramsey’s daughter, Rachel Cruze, is a successful author and financial speaker. She grew up imbibing strong financial values thanks to her dad’s revolutionary approach to personal wealth and overcoming debt. This foundation set her up to become an influential figure in the financial world.

