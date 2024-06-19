Kniko Howard's dad: Who is Draya Michele's baby daddy?

Draya Michele is an American actress and fashion designer. In recent months, the mother of three has made headlines after rumours began that the father of her unborn child is around the same age as her firstborn child, Kniko. This has, in turn, attracted attention to the celebrity son, many of whom are curious about his dad's identity. So, who is Kniko Howard’s father?

Draya Michele during the DKNY 30th anniversary party in 2019 (L). The actress at the GQ Men of the Year Party in 2023 (R). Photo: Gotham, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Michele now has three children, all with different men. While the identities of the men who fathered her first and third kids are known, that of her first baby daddy remained a mystery for a long time. The on-screen star only let the cat out of the bag after it got out of hand. Discover exciting details about Howard’s father and Draya Michele's baby daddy.

Dray Michele's profile summary

Full name Andraya Michele Howard Famous as Draya Michele Gender Female Date of birth 23 January 1985 Age 39 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Reading, Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5’6’’ (168 cm) Weight 56 kg (123 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Partner Jalen Green Children 3 Profession Actress, media personality, fashion designer Net worth $600,000 Social media Instagram Facebook

Who is Kniko Howard's dad?

For a long time, rumours have been that Kniko’s father was former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, whom the fashion designer was linked to shortly in 2008.

Kniko Howard and his mother, Draya, during his first day in college. @drayamichele on Instagram (modified by author)

According to Distractify, Michele’s co-star on Basketball Wives claimed that Arenas was Howard’s dad, although she did not provide proof.

For many years, Draya never confirmed or commented about her son’s paternity until people started speculating that she had made over $40,000 in child support.

The actress finally set the record clear in 2016 in a now-deleted Instagram post of her younger self. Per The Jasmine Brand, she captioned it:

Here is Draya. At 17 years old, I got pregnant by a man who became incarcerated for a decade when I was seven months pregnant. Thanks to my mother’s help, I was able to survive. Judging by how young and underdeveloped I was in 2002, there is no way I would have got pregnant by some athlete. If I had, there is no chance I would have worked in the club for seven years, as child support would have been enough to sustain me. I have never received a dime of child support, and also, I have never claimed that anyone other than who my son is named after (yes, he is a junior) was the father.

Draya Michele during the 2019 launch of Uoma Beauty at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Where is Kniko Howard’s dad now?

According to Draya’s post, her baby daddy makes a decent living working as a barber in Pennsylvania. She revealed that she did not appreciate how people had different opinions on her son’s life:

I have been quiet for too long and have allowed people to tell my story on television too often. You speak your own truth and keep whatever momentum you have going on, but I will say my truth. However, leave my children out of this issue.

Even though the media personality has never spoken about Kniko’s dad since then, her 2016 statement proves they might still be in touch.

How old is Draya Michele’s oldest son

The celebrity child (aged 22 as of 2024) was born in 2002. However, his exact date of birth has yet to earn a public mention. In 2021, Draya revealed her son had joined college in an Instagram post that in part read:

Officially, I am now a college mom. I am so proud of you, my son. I knew you would make it here. I hope you learn and make new friends during your stay at school. You prove I got one thing right of all the things I did wrong.

Actress Draya Michele during the Los Angeles Premiere of The Harder They Fall at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in 2021. Photo: Leon Bennett

Draya Michele’s career

The Pennsylvania native gained notoriety as the girlfriend of the singer Chris Brown. In 2011, she starred in the VH1 series Basketball Wives LA and made her first scripted acting debut, appearing in TV One’s Will to Love.

Andraya remained part of the Basketball Wives LA cast until her departure in 2015 at the end of the show’s fourth season. In addition, she has a supporting role in the 2016 film The Perfect Match.

Michele owns several fashion lines, including her swimwear line, Mint Swim, which she launched in 2011. In November 2016, she launched the Beige & Coco clothing line.

What is Draya Michele’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Howard has an estimated net worth of $600,000. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career in the entertainment industry. Draya’s entrepreneurial ventures also contribute significantly to her financial portfolio.

FAQs

Michele’s relationships and on-screen persona have always attracted attention to her personal life. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the media personality:

Who is Draya Michele’s ex-husband?

The actress has never been married before. However, he was previously engaged to former American football cornerback Orlando Scandrick. The duo share a son, Jru Scandrick (born in 2016).

Draya Michele during the 2023 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles, California, USA. Photo: Monica Schipper

Who is Draya Michele dating?

Michele is in a romantic relationship with American professional basketball player Jalen Green despite their 17-year-old age gap. In March 2023, Draya announced they were expecting their first child together.

How many kids does Draya Michele have?

Draya has three children, Kniko Howard and Jru Scandrick, and a daughter she has yet to welcome into the world.

Kniko Howard is a celebrity child widely recognized as the firstborn child of actress Draya Michele. Thanks to her mother's prominence, the topic of his father has always been subject to public scrutiny. Howard shares a name with her dad, who still resides in his mother's hometown.

