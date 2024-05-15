Meet Shannon Sharpe's kids: Kayla, Kaley, and Kiari

Shannon Sharpe is one of the best tight ends to ever play in the NFL. He is also known for his outspoken personality on television. Beyond his impressive career, he is a doting dad to three children. This article highlights lesser-known facts about Shannon Sharpe's kids and his relationship with them.

Shannon Sharpe and daughter Kayla (R) at a past event. Photo: @shannonsharpe84 on Instagram, Rich Graessle on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Shannon played in the NFL for 14 seasons, most of which he spent with the Denver Broncos. The 8-time Pro Bowler was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011. Of all his achievements, he has revealed in multiple interviews that he is proud of the life he was able to build for his family.

Shannon Sharpe's kids

The retired NFL tight end has three children, including one son and two daughters. Shannon Sharpe mainly keeps his personal life private, but he occasionally uploads pictures and videos of the kids on social media.

Daughter Kayla Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe and Kayla during a father-daughter outing. Photo: @shannonsharpe84 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Shannon Sharpe's daughter Kayla is the eldest Sharpe sibling, born on October 16, 1992. She studied pre-law at Georgia Southern University and currently works at Phoebe Putney Health System as a business partner.

Kayla and her father share a close father-daughter relationship. In October 2020, the former NFL athlete wished Kayla a happy birthday with an Instagram post with the caption;

This is my 1st born, Kayla, aka Shannon Sharpe Jr. Today is her bday. Everytime I see you, I'm more impressed with the woman you've become. I LUV you more than you can possibly know. Enjoy this day and many more to come. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#GirlDad

Kayla likes privacy and has mainly stayed away from social media platforms. It is also unclear who her mother is.

Son Kiari Sharpe

Kiari Sharpe with his parents during his graduation from Georgia Southern University. Photo: @shannonsharpe on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kiari is Shannon Sharpe's only son, who was born in 1992. He is an alumnus of Georgia Southern University, where he pursued two courses, Biology and Business Management. He graduated in 2014. Shannon celebrated the occasion with an X picture with the caption, 'Very proud parents'.

His mother is Erika Evans from Austell, Georgia. She came into the limelight in 2004 after she sued Shannon for forcefully removing her from his home. The former athlete turned himself in, and they reached an agreement through mediation.

Kiari is married to Rebecca. They welcomed their first child, son Kane, on December 30, 2022, making Shannon Sharpe a first-time grandfather.

Daughter Kaley Sharpe

Kaley Sharpe with her dad at her graduation from Indiana University School of Medicine. Photo: @shannonsharpe84 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kaley is the youngest of Shannon Sharpe's daughters, born in 1994. She is an alumnus of Florida State University, where she studied to become a medical examiner. She later attended Indiana University School of Medicine, where she graduated with a medical degree in 2022.

Following Kaley's graduation, a proud Shannon uploaded a video on Instagram, saying his daughter got the brains from her mother, whose identity has been kept secret. He also wrote the caption,

Very proud Dad. Sharpe's are about to have a Dr in the family.

How is Shannon Sharpe's relationship with his kids?

The former NFL athlete is a great dad and shares a close bond with all his three children. In his 2011 Hall of Fame speech, he admitted that he became a better father after retiring from active play, but he worked hard to ensure they had a better life than he did.

I didn't want my kids to live one hour in the life that I had, let alone a day. I missed recitals and graduations because I was so obsessed with being the best player I could possibly be. I ruined a lot of relationships. I'm not here to apologize. It got them to a life they never would've enjoyed had it not been for that.

In June 2022, all the kids made a video of what they love about their dad. The former athlete shared the video on his Instagram with the caption;

Two replaced hips, fractured eye socket, dislocated elbow, broken collarbone, ankle surgeries, bad back. But this is the reason why I did it. This makes it all worth it.

Shannon Sharpe during the inaugural 'We the Best Foundation Classic' at Miami Beach Golf Club (R). Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: UGC

How many times has Shannon Sharpe been married?

The NFL analyst has never been married but has been in various relationships. He dated Erika Evans in the early 1990s before they welcomed their son Kiari in 1992. In 2002, he was linked to a woman called Michele Bundy from Atlanta, Georgia.

His relationship with Michele did not end well as she accused him of sexual assault in 2010 and took a restraining order against him. She quickly withdrew the order and later told TMZ that she dropped it out of fear of retribution, adding their lives were in more danger with the restraining order in place.

In 2013, Shannon met fitness instructor Katy Kellner at a gym, and they started dating soon after. The two got engaged in 2016, but it was not long before they called it quits. In 2017, the former athlete was linked to fashion model Nicole Murphy.

Shannon Sharpe on why he never married

The three-time Super Bowl champion has been successful careerwise but had the opposite experience with his love life. During his previous appearance on Bleacher Report, he revealed that he wished he had settled down early, but football was his priority.

I would love to have gotten married earlier in my career, but my career was the most important thing...I definitely was a terrible boyfriend because football was the most important thing...A lot of women say they could be okay with being with number two to football but when it came right down to it and they see how devout I was in it, they couldn't.

Shannon Sharpe during the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Shannon Sharpe continues to make a name for himself on television, just like he did in the field. Here are some frequently asked questions about the retired footballer's family;

Does Shannon Sharpe have kids?

The former Denver Broncos tight end has three children, including son Kiari and daughters Kayla and Kaley. They are all college graduates.

Does Sharpe have a son?

Shannon has one son, Kiari, who was born in 1992. Kiari made Sharpe a first-time grandpa in 2022 when he welcomed his son Kane with his wife, Rebecca.

Who is Shannon Sharpe's kids' mother?

Sharpe's kids have different mothers. His son Kiari's mother is Erika Evans, but little is known about the identity of his daughters' mothers.

Who is Shannon Sharpe's wife?

The retired NFL athlete does not have a wife. He has never tied the knot but has been in multiple relationships, including one engagement.

Shannon Sharpe speaking on SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Shannon Sharpe's kids are his greatest success story. He worked hard to ensure they never lacked anything, which paid off. None of them took after his athletic passion but instead chose careers in the corporate world.

READ ALSO: Katey Sagal's sisters: A closer look at her talented siblings

Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about actress Katey Sagal's sisters. The actress has two younger sisters, Liz and Jean, who are twins.

The twins have appeared in several films together, but unlike their sister Katey, they mainly work behind the camera. Check the article for more on their whereabouts today.

Source: Briefly News