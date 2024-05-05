Katey Sagal's sisters: A closer look at her talented siblings

Katey Sagal is one of the most successful television actresses with a career that spans five decades. She is the older sister of twins Liz and Jean, who were household names in the 1980s. This article highlights all you need to know about Katey Sagal's sisters and where they are today.

The Sagal twins on a poster for their show Double Trouble (R). Photo: @80stvLadies on X, Paul Archuleta on Getty Images (modified by author)

Katey Sagal's family has been in show business for several decades. Her mother, Sara Zwilling, was a singer and TV writer, while her father, Boris Sagal, worked as a TV director. The musical and acting genes have been passed down to the Sagal siblings, who have all embraced the family's passion for creative arts.

Katey Sagal's sisters

The actress has two sisters, identical twins Jean and Elizabeth 'Liz' Sagal. They are all in the entertainment industry and have appeared in several films and TV shows.

Elizabeth 'Liz' Sagal (62)

Liz is an actress and screenwriter born on October 9, 1961, in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is known for her work on the following films and TV shows.

Project Year Role Picket Fences 1993 Ellen Shannon Life on the Edge 1992 Mandy Skinheads 1989 Amy Howard the Duck 1986 Ronette Double Trouble 1984 Allison Foster Flashdance 1983 Sunny Grease 2 1982 Sorority Girl

Liz appeared in the ad campaign for Doublemint gum alongside her twin sister Jean. As a writer, she has worked on projects like Mad About You, Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place, Monk, Charmed, Vanished, Sons of Anarchy, Feed the Beast, Banshee, Midnight, Texas, Lost in Space, and Cowboy Bebop. She is currently married to actor and make-up artist Bruce Grayson.

Top 5 facts about Katey Sagal's sisters. Photo: @sventystnad on X (modified by author)

Barbara Jean Sagal (62)

Jean is an actress just like her twin sister Jean. They appeared together in the TV series Double Trouble, in Grease 2, and in the Doublemint gum commercial. Jean has also appeared in the following films and TV shows.

Project Year Role Picket Fences 1992 Elena Shannon Knots Landing 1991 Amber Quantum Leap 1989 Gloria Collins 21 Jump Street 1988 Betty Sue Fitzgerald Cagney & Lacey 1987 Linda Chandler Trapper John MD 1987 Butterfly Highway to Heaven 1986 Sandy Clark Simon & Simon 1985 Andrea Nyquist

As a director, Jean has worked on several projects, including Two and a Half Men, Last Man Standing, Just Shoot Me, Fuller House, So Little Time, Marlon, and Mad TV. The filmmaker has three children, according to her IMDB profile, but little is known about her husband.

Katey Sagal's twin sisters were raised differently

Despite being identical twins, Liz and Jean lived different social lives. In their 1984 interview with Johnny Carson, they revealed that Jean was a New Yorker while Liz resided in Los Angeles before they were cast to join Grease 2 (1982) and later Double Trouble (1984).

They always sent us to separate schools... We had very different social lives. She (Jean) lived in New York for a couple of years...I was studying dance; I was very seriously into studying and I spent two years on a dance scholarship.

When they auditioned for a role in Grease 2, the producers did not know they were twins until they got on set. They revealed in a previous Ultimate Grease2 interview that their roles had to be rewritten.

I auditioned in New York and Lizzie in Los Angeles...We were both originally cast as backup dancers, but we didn't know until they got us together for rehearsal in LA. Once they realized, they cut my (Liz) hair to match Jeanie's and dyed it dark. Then they wrote parts for us. Most of it was scripted last minute, there were constant changes, they kept adding stuff for us to do because our roles weren't originally planned!

Liz and Jean Sagal (R) at a photoshoot and Katey (L) during the Summer TCA Tour. Photo: @brianne1017 on X, JB Lacroix on Getty Images (modified by author)

Where are the Sagal sisters today?

Katey Sagal and her sisters are still working in the entertainment industry. The actress plays a recurring role on ABC's The Conners. In 2021, she appeared in the series Rebel as Annie 'Rebel' Bello and later had a recurring role in Tell Me Lies as Nora.

Since the late 1990s, Jean has mainly worked behind the screen as a director. Her recent work includes Marlon (2017) and Fuller House (2016).

Katey Sagal's younger sister, Liz, has also worked in the crew department since the 1990s. Her latest writing credits include Cowboy Bebop (2021) and Lost in Space (2019).

Katey Sagal has two brothers

The Married with Children star has two brothers, Joseph 'Joey' Sagal and David Sagal. Joey is an actor, writer and producer born on February 12, 1957 (67). He is known for his roles in Elvis & Nixon (2016), Not Another Celebrity Movie (2013), and Nightmares & Dreamscapes: From the Stories of Stephen King (2006).

Joey was previously married to actress and filmmaker Hanala Sagal. His brother David decided not to pursue a career in show business. He works as a lawyer and studio executive at Warner Brothers. David married actress McNally Sagal.

Katey has two stepbrothers, Gregg Champion and Blake Champion, from her father's marriage to Marge Champion. Gregg Champion is a director and producer born on November 20, 1956 (67). He has worked on Bonnie & Clyde, The Gabby Douglas Story, Amish Grace, Miracle Run, 14 Hours, and Stealing Christmas.

Not much is known about Blake Champion. He passed away on May 21, 1987, in Massachusetts after being involved in a tragic car accident.

Actor Joey Sagal during the premiere of 'Not Another Celebrity Movie' at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. Photo: Paul Archuleta

FAQS

Katey Sagal and her siblings continue to carry the family name in Hollywood. Here are a few frequently asked questions about the Sagals.

Does Katey Sagal have twin sisters?

The Futurama star has twin sisters, Jean Sagal and Liz Sagal. They were born on October 9, 1961, and are both actresses.

Does Katey Sagal have a twin sister?

Actress Katey was not born with a twin. However, she has two younger sisters, Liz and Jean Sagal, who are twins.

Who are the Doublemint Twins and Katey Sagal sisters?

The Doublemint Twins were Katey Sagal's twin sisters, Liz and Jean. They appeared in the Doublemint Gum ad campaign in the 1980s.

What happened to Jean and Liz Sagal?

The Sagal twins are still in show business but mostly work behind the scenes. Liz's latest writing credits include her work in Cowboy Bebop (2021) and Lost in Space (2019). Jean is a director.

Are Katey Sagal and McNally Sagal related?

The two actresses are related by marriage. McNally is Katey's sister-in-law because she is married to her brother David Sagal, a Warner Bros executive.

Katey Sagal during the 'For Your Consideration' event for Showtime's 'Shameless' at Linwood Dunn Theater. Photo: Amy Sussman

Katey Sagal's siblings have managed to carve successful careers in Hollywood both on-screen and behind the screen. They continue to build the worldwide famous family legacy.

