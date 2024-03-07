Top 50 most famous Christian celebrities in the show business
Meeting someone with similar religious beliefs creates room for a sense of belonging. Even though you might not have direct connections and interactions with your favourite celebrities, it is exciting to know that you share similar religious beliefs. This list of the most famous Christian celebrities in show business explores the stars' religious views and how they were shaped.
Societal conditioning has made it difficult for anyone to hold their beliefs and values. Nevertheless, famous Christian celebrities have firmly stood by their truth amidst criticism from the public. Some Christian celebrities openly attribute their faith to their success. Who are they?
Top 50 most famous Christian celebrities
What celebrities have become Christians? After scouring through the internet, we have compiled this list highlighting how these figures express their view of the Christian faith. These are the celebrities who will be gracing the list:
1. Chance the Rapper
|Full name
|Chancelor Johnathan Bennett
|Date of birth
|16 April 1993
|Age
|30 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Chicago, Illinois, U.S.
|Occupations
|Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, activist, actor
As with many young Christian celebrities, Chance The Rapper's religious beliefs have spilt into his music. In a 2017 interview with Teen Vogue, he identified himself as a Christian rapper despite not making Christian rap songs.
2. Kelly Clarkson
|Full name
|Kelly Brianne Clarkson
|Date of birth
|24 April 1982
|Age
|41 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Fort Worth, Texas, U.S.
|Occupations
|Singer, songwriter, author, television personality
Kelly Clarkson was raised Southern Baptist and led her church's youth group. As one of the female Christian celebrities, she has been deliberate about exercising her faith and getting closer to God.
3. Normani
|Full name
|Normani Kordei Hamilton
|Date of birth
|31 May 1996
|Age
|27 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.
|Occupations
|Singer, dancer
In a 2020 interview with Teen Vogue, Normani publicly expressed her religious affiliation and easily came across as one of the most religious celebrities. While opening up about her faith, she revealed that God told her long ago that she was destined for greatness. She further said that her debut alum would be released by God's will, making him the perfect candidate and answering the question, do any celebrities believe in God?
4. Kim Kardashian
|Full name
|Kimberly Noel Kardashian
|Date of birth
|21 October 1980
|Age
|43 years (as of March 2020)
|Birthplace
|Los Angeles, California, U.S.
|Occupations
|Media personality, socialite, businesswoman
Despite the controversy around her life, Kim Kardashian is one of the surprisingly religious celebrities. In a 2018 interview with Vogue, she highlighted that she and her family are religious and that her mother shares a Bible verse on the family WhatsApp group daily. Furthermore, Kim and Ye travelled to the Old City of Jerusalem in 2015 to have their daughter baptised in the Armenian Apostolic Church.
5. Ye (Kanye West)
|Full name
|Kanye Omari West
|Date of birth
|8 June 1977
|Age
|46 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.
|Occupations
|Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, fashion designer
Ye, better known as Kanye West, has publicly declared his Christian faith on several occasions, citing he is a born-again Christian who lives for Christ. Moreover, he acknowledges his Christian beliefs through his work projects. For instance, he released his 2019 album entitled the Sunday Service gathering; the events featured gospel music, sermons and choir performances.
6. Tori Kelly
|Full name
|Victoria Loren Kelly
|Date of birth
|14 December 1992
|Age
|31 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Wildomar, California, U.S.
|Occupations
|Singer, songwriter, actress
Tori Kelly rose to fame at 14, and even after becoming a renowned singer, she did not hide her Christian faith. She uses her platform to express how she has remained grounded in Christ.
7. Karrueche Tran
|Full name
|Karrueche Minters
|Date of birth
|17 May 1988
|Age
|35 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Los Angeles, California, U.S.
|Occupations
|Socialite, actress, entrepreneur
Karrueche identifies as a Christian. According to her, her faith is about recognising her mistakes and learning from them. In 2014, amidst a brawl between her then-boyfriend, Chris Brown, and Drake, she openly expressed her faith online, saying she trusted God's timing.
8. Gary Busey
|Full name
|Gary Busey
|Date of birth
|29 June 1944
|Age
|79 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Goose Creek, Texas, U.S.
|Occupation
|Actor
As one of the famous Christian celebrities, Gary Busey publicly announced his faith in 1996, identifying as a Christian. He openly revealed his faith after a near-death experience in 1995 and has since openly spoken about his faith in interviews and his platforms.
9. Dennis Quaid
|Full name
|Dennis William Quaid
|Date of birth
|9 April 1954
|Age
|69 years (as of March 2024)
|Date of birth
|Houston, Texas, U.S.
|Occupation
|Actor
Dennis Quaid grew up in the Baptist church. However, his "white light experience" reaffirmed his relationship with God. Nevertheless, he believes everyone has a relationship with God, Christian or not.
10. Viola Davis
|Full name
|Viola Davis
|Date of birth
|11 August 1965
|Age
|58 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|St. Matthews, South Carolina, U.S.
|Occupations
|Actress, producer
From playing Christian roles to writing about her faith in her memoir, Viola Davis is one of the female Christian celebrities. She regularly attends services at the Oasis Church in Los Angeles and often expresses her faith on social media.
11. Kenneth Branagh
|Full name
|Kenneth Charles Branagh
|Date of birth
|10 December 1960
|Age
|63 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Belfast, Northern Ireland
|Occupations
|Actor, filmmaker
Kenneth Branagh identifies as a Christian. He grew up in a protestant family and has become more religious. He listens to Laurence Olivier's dramatic reading of the Bible.
12. Leah Remini
|Full name
|Leah Marie Remini
|Date of birth
|15 June 1970
|Age
|53 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|New York City, U.S.
|Occupation
|Actress, activist
What celebrities have become Christians? Leah Remini was born in a Catholic home and was baptised as a child. At eight, her mother joined the Church of Scientology; hence, she grew up as a Scientologist. More than three decades later, she went back to Catholicism, citing that she found comfort in Catholicism and is embracing it for all the ways she feels it differs from Scientology.
13. Matthew McConaughey
|Full name
|Matthew David McConaughey
|Date of birth
|4 November 1969
|Age
|34 years (as of March 2024
|Birthplace
|Uvalde, Texas, U.S.
|Occupation
|Actor
Matthew McConaughey is among the male Christian actors who do not shy away from professing their faith. He firmly believes growing in faith requires personal responsibility.
14. Keegan-Michael Key
|Full name
|Keegan-Michael Key
|Date of birth
|22 March 1971
|Age
|52 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Southfield, Michigan, U.S.
|Actor
|comedian, writer, producer
Keegan identifies as a spiritual Christian who is fascinated by spiritual thought across the board. He was raised a Christian, although he explored Buddhism, Hebraic culture and Evangelicalism. Nevertheless, he considers himself in the Disciples of Christ.
15. Kathy Ireland
|Full name
|Kathleen Marie Ireland
|Date of birth
|20 March 1963
|Age
|60 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Glendale, California, U.S.
|Occupation(s)
|Model, actress, entrepreneur, businesswoman, author
As one of the religious celebrities, Kathy believes her relationship with Jesus Christ is the reason for her survival in the jungle. She was a rebellious teenager before her encounter with Christ during a lonely time in Paris after reading a Bible her mother had packed for during the trip.
16. Mel Gibson
|Full name
|Mel Columcille Gerard Gibson
|Date of birth
|3 January 1956
|Age
|68 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Peekskill, New York, U.S.
|Occupations
|Actor, film director, producer
Mel Gibson identifies as a true Christian, making him one of the surprisingly religious celebrities in Hollywood. He disclosed that his popular film, Passion of the Christ, improved his prayer life.
17. Pete Docter
|Full name
|Peter Hans Docter
|Date birth
|9 October 1968
|Age
|55 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Bloomington, Minnesota, U.S.
|Occupations
|Film director, screenwriter, producer, animator, voice actor
Pete Docter identifies as a Christian, and his religious affiliation influences his work. He grew up Lutheran, although he is now a Presbyterian. His quest for knowledge led him to research a variety of faith traditions.
18. Kathie Lee Gifford
|Full name
|Kathryn Lee Epstein
|Date of birth
|16 August 1953
|Age
|70 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Paris, France
|Occupations
|Television presenter, talk show host, singer, songwriter, actress, author
Kathie, one of the born-again Christian celebrities, gave her life to Christ after seeing the Billy Graham-produced film The Restless Ones. She routinely shares her Christian faith on her shows and social media platforms.
19. Tyler Perry
|Full name
|Emmitt Perry Jr.
|Date of birth
|13 September 1969
|Age
|54 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S.
|Occupations
|Actor, film producer, director, writer, playwright, entrepreneur
What celebrities are openly Christian? Tyler Perry identifies as a Christian who was raised in a Christian home. As a film producer, he says he writes from the point of view of his faith. On several occasions, he has spoken about the importance of faith in his life.
20. Steve Harvey
|Full name
|Broderick Stephen Harvey
|Date of birth
|17 January 1957
|Age
|67 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Welch, West Virginia, U.S.
|Occupations
|Television host, actor, comedian, author, producer
Steve Harvey publicly speaks about being a Christian on his show and social media platforms. He credits God for his fame, success and his life's transformation from poverty. His wife also affirms that God is the centrepiece for love in their marriage and family.
21. David Henrie
|Full name
|David Clayton Henrie
|Date of birth
|11 July 1989
|Age
|34 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Mission Viejo, California, U.S.
|Occupations
|Actor, director
Besides his recognition as one of the Christian male actors, David Henrie is also a successful filmmaker. He attributes his Christian faith to helping him embrace selflessness when making movies. He is married to Maria, and despite their childbearing struggles, they are raising their three kids in the faith.
22. Missy Robertson
|Full name
|Missy Robertson
|Date of birth
|Age
|Occupation
|Reality TV star
Missy Robertson, better known as Jase Robertson's wife, is a reality TV star and public figure. She starred in the hit reality TV series Duck Dynasty alongside her husband. The mother of four shares her journey of faith in God through family and motherhood while living in West Monroe, Louisiana.
23. TobyMac
|Full name
|Kevin Michael McKeehan
|Date of birth
|22 October 1964
|Age
|59 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Fairfax, Virginia, U.S.
|Occupations
|Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer
As one of the most religious celebrities, TobyMac is a seven-time Grammy Award winner with over three decades in the Christian music industry. He is a staunch Christian who openly shares the ebbs and flows of his life. In 2023, he revealed that the death of his son in 2019 led to him stopping to read the Bible.
24. Lucas Black
|Full name
|Lucas Black
|Date of birth
|29 November 1982
|Age
|41 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Alabama, U.S.
|Occupation
|Actor
Lucas Black is one of the celebrities who found Jesus at the height of their careers while playing his role as Christopher LaSalle in NCIS: New Orleans. Despite his successful features in Friday Night Lights, Flash and The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift, Lucas opted to take a step back from his career to focus on raising his family.
25. Alexa PeVega
|Full name
|Alexa Ellesse Vega
|Date of birth
|27 August 1988
|Age
|35 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Miami, Florida, U.S.
|Occupation
|Actress
Alexa, famous for her breakout role in Sky Kids, is among the Christians in Hollywood. She publicly details how she met her husband at a Bible study. Even though Alexa loved her career and still does, she opted for a change in pace to allow her to find herself in Christ. She often shares her Christian experiences on her social media platforms.
26. Walker Hayes
|Full name
|Charles Edgar Walker Hayes
|Date of birth
|27 December 1979
|Age
|44 years as of March 2024
|Birthplace
|Mobile, Alabama, U.S.
|Occupations
|Singer, songwriter
The country music star, Walker Hayes, was born and raised in the Baptist church. He has been open about the highs and lows of his Christian journey. He attributes his friendship with a pastor for helping him reform from being an addict and atheist to sobering up and following Jesus Christ. His awakening came before his success.
27. Zachary Levi
|Full name
|Zachary Levi Pugh
|Date of birth
|29 September 1980
|Age
|43 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Lake Charles, Louisiana, U.S.
|Occupations
|Actor, singer
Zachary Levi, the Christian actor, has never shied away from publicly talking about his faith. In his memoir, he detailed how his faith in God pulled him out of the depths of depression. He often shares his story, hoping it will help others in a similar situation.
28. Anne Wilson
|Full name
|Anne Claire Wilson
|Date of birth
|21 February 2002
|Age
|22 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Lexington, Kentucky, US
|Occupation
|Singer, songwriter
As the youngest figure among the female Christian celebrities on this list, Anne Wilson, the My Jesus singer, never shies away from her faith. She was raised in a Christian family, and the loss of her brother influenced her pursuit of gospel music as a career.
29. Kirk Cameron
|Full name
|Kirk Thomas Cameron
|Date of birth
|12 October 1970
|Age
|53 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Panorama City, Los Angeles, California, U.S.
|Occupations
|Actor, evangelist, TV show and documentary host, producer
Who is the actor turned evangelist? Cameron is one of the celebrities who established their faith later in life; he was an atheist in his early teen years. He was born again at 17, at the height of his career. He changed his heart after realising living and working in Hollywood was challenging.
30. Shari Rigby
|Full name
|Shari Wiedmann
|Birthplace
|USA
|Occupation
|Actress, director, writer, producer, author, and inspirational speaker.
Shari Rigby, known for her role in The Overcomer, is one of the famous Christian celebrities. As a podcast host, she uses her platform to encourage Christian women to inspire, influence and dream big.
31. Stephen Baldwin
|Full name
|Stephen Andrew Baldwin
|Date of birth
|12 May 1966
|Age
|57 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Massapequa, New York, U.S.
|Occupations
|Actor, film producer, director, activist
Who is the most famous Christian actor? Before he became a born-again Christian celebrity, Stephen Baldwin was all about his acting career. The impact of the 9/11 attack convinced him that Jesus Christ would come back; hence, he was challenged to work on his faith, which culminated in his devotion as one of the Christian actors.
32. Neal McDonough
|Full name
|Neal McDonough
|Date of birth
|February 13, 1966
|Age
|58 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Dorchester, Massachusetts, U.S.
|Occupation
|Actor
Neal McDonough is more than his piercing blue eyes and light blonde hair; he is one Catholic celebrity, nothing compared to the many villainous roles he plays. After marrying his wife, Neil made the conscious decision not to take up roles that involved kissing or sexual engagements with other women.
33. Kevin Sorbo
|Full name
|Kevin David Sorbo
|Date of birth
|September 24, 1958
|Age
|65 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Mound, Minnesota, U.S.
|Occupations
|Actor, producer, director
Kevin Sorbo, better known for his role in God Is Not Dead, has never shied away from his faith. He even claimed he was blacklisted from Hollywood for being outspoken about his religious affiliation. Nevertheless, he insists he has found joy through his career and ability to impact the culture for the better.
34. David AR White
|Full name
|David Andrew Roy White
|Date of birth
|May 12, 1970
|Age
|53years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Dodge City, Kansas, United States
|Occupations
|Actor, director, screenwriter, producer, business
As the co-founder of Pure Flix, David AR White also stands out as one of the most religious celebrities in Hollywood. He notably landed more faith-based film roles after word got out that he was a Christian. It motivated him to start a production company focused on faith and family-friendly films.
35. Nicole Kidman
|Full name
|Nicole Mary Kidman
|Date of birth
|20 June 1967
|Age
|56 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S.
|Occupations
|Actress, producer
Nicole Kidman had a Catholic grandmother who influenced her spiritual journey. As a mother, she intentionally raises her daughters the same way, teaching them how to pray. She openly talks about her firm belief in God.
36. Chuck Norris
|Full name
|Carlos Ray Norris
|Date of birth
|10 March 1940
|Age
|83 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Ryan, Oklahoma, U.S.
|Occupations
|Martial artist, actor, screenwriter
Chuck Norris was raised by a Christian mother who played a significant role in nurturing his faith. He gave his life to Christ at the age of 12 and maintained his faith in God before and after his career started to flourish. His first marriage's collapse shook his faith, although his second marriage helped him reset his faith. He uses his foundation to encourage kids with positive affirmations and biblical principles.
37. Roma Downey
|Full name
|Roma Downey
|Date of birth
|6 May 1960
|Age
|63 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Derry, Northern Ireland
|Occupations
|Actress, producer, author
As one of the most religious celebrities, Roma Downey stands for openly discussing her faith. She was raised a Roman Catholic and has never shied away from boldly declaring her faith and the decision to take up faith-based roles. She strongly believes in faith being a verb.
38. Chris Pratt
|Full name
|Christopher Michael Pratt
|Date of birth
|June 21, 1979
|Age
|44 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Virginia, Minnesota, U.S.
|Occupation
|Actor
Chris Pratt is no stranger to this list of openly Christian celebrities. He has also been on the receiving end of criticism for his religious beliefs. He has nurtured his faith since he was a teenager; hence, dealing with critics is not new to him. Moreover, he attributes his career success to his belief in God.
39. Dean Cain
|Full name
|Dean George Tanaka
|Date of birth
|July 31, 1966
|Age
|57 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Michigan, U.S.
|Occupations
|Actor, producer, television host
Dean Cain is among the Christian actors who have been vocal about their faith. His son's birth affirmed his faith in Christ. After becoming a parent, Dean became more intentional about his TV roles. He attributes his journey to his quest for knowledge and answers.
40. Angela Bassett
|Full name
|Angela Evelyn Bassett
|Date of birth
|16 August 1958
|Age
|65 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|New York City, U.S.
|Occupation
|Actress
On several occasions, Angela Basset, one of the female Christian celebrities, has honoured God for her achievements. Her mother introduced her to church at a tender age; hence, she found her identity in Christ. To date, she openly talks about her spirituality and honours God for her achievements.
41. Denzel Washington
|Full name
|Denzel Hayes Washington Jr.
|Date of birth
|28 December 1954
|Age
|69 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Mount Vernon, New York, U.S.
|Occupation
|Actor, director, producer
Are there many Christian actors? Yes, there are, and Denzel Washington is one of them. He openly discusses his achievements and attributes them to his faith in God. His father was a pastor for 60 years; hence, he was introduced to Christianity at a tender age.
42. Tom Hanks
|Full name
|Thomas Jeffrey Hanks
|Date of birth
|9 July 1956
|Age
|67 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Concord, California, U.S.
|Occupations
|Actor, filmmaker
Tom Hanks' religion is not news since the actor and filmmaker has openly talked about being a Christian. Growing up, he was exposed to various religions since his parents had differing affiliations. He later settled on being a member of the Greek Orthodox after marrying his wife, Rita.
43. Reba McEntire
|Full name
|Reba Nell McEntire
|Date of birth
|28 March 1955
|Age
|68 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|McAlester, Oklahoma, U.S.
|Occupations
|Singer, actress, television personality, producer, businesswoman, author
Unlike most figures in this list of Christian celebrities, Reba grew up in the Pentecostal church even though her mother was not religious and barely attended church. Nevertheless, Reba found her identity in church, which nurtured her belief in God. She says that her faith has helped her throughout her life.
44. Hugh Jackman
|Full name
|Hugh Michael Jackman
|Date of birth
|12 October 1968
|Age
|55 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
|Occupations
|Actor, singer
A devout born-again Christian raised Jackaman; hence, he often attended Billy Graham crusades. As a result, Jackaman takes his faith very seriously and often convinces his friends to go to church. He also publicly professes his love for Christ.
45. Stephen Colbert
|Full name
|Stephen Tyrone Colbert
|Date of birth
|13 May 1964
|Age
|59 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Washington, D.C., U.S.
|Occupation
|Comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, actor, and television host
Stephen Colbert has never taken a back seat regarding matters of his faith. He often finds ways to sneak it into his jokes. Growing up in a Catholic home helped shape his religious beliefs.
46. Carrie Underwood
|Full name
|Carrie Marie Underwood
|Date of birth
|10 March 1983
|Age
|40 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Muskogee, Oklahoma, U.S.
|Occupations
|Singer, songwriter
Carrie Underwood has been vocal about her relationship with God. Apart from professing her love for Christ in her music and interviews, she equally talks about her struggles and the many times her faith has been shaken, for instance, the loss of her pregnancy.
47. Mark Wahlberg
|Full name
|Mark Robert Michael Wahlberg
|Date of birth
|5 June 1971
|Age
|52 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Boston, Massachusetts, U.S.
|Occupations
|Actor, producer, businessman, rapper
Mark Wahlberg barely hides his faith in God. He openly speaks about his Catholic faith and has long championed Catholic beliefs. In an interview, he was quoted saying Hollywood's disregard for religion would not stop him from sharing his value of faith.
48. Jane Fonda
|Full name
|Jane Seymour Fonda
|Date of birth
|21 December 1937
|Age
|86 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|New York City, U.S.
|Occupations
|Actress, activist
Jane Fonda has had her fair share of challenges as a Christian. In a blog post on her site, she honoured God, saying, "I could feel myself becoming whole, and I knew: This is what God is."
49. Patricia Heaton
|Full name
|Patricia Helen Heaton
|Date of birth
|4 March 1958
|Age
|66 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Bay Village, Ohio, U.S.
|Occupation(s)
|Actress, comedienne
Patricia Heaton is one of the born-again Christians. She reconnected with her faith at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Since then, she has embraced the value of making time for God.
50. Candace Cameron Bure
|Full name
|Candace Helaine Cameron
|Date of birth
|6 April 1976
|Age
|47 years (as of March 2024)
|Birthplace
|Los Angeles, California, U.S.
|Occupations
|Actress, author, talk show panellist
Candace Cameron was recognised as the Chief Spiritual Officer of Women's Day. She refers to her faith as the foundation of who she is. Therefore, she has never been shy to talk about her belief in God, making her the perfect candidate to answer the question, is anyone in Hollywood a Christian?
Who are the famous deconstructed Christians?
Several former Christians have undergone deconstruction. They include Joshua Harris, who briefly offered a course on deconstruction. Others include Marty Sampson and Abraham Piper.
What YouTubers believe in God?
Are you looking for platforms to strengthen your faith? If so, check out these YouTube channels:
- Living Waters
- Got Questions Ministries
- Red Pen Logic
- Drive Thru History with Dave Stotts
- Daily Disciple
This list of the top 50 most famous Christian celebrities unveils a different facade of these figures. It comprises celebrities from diverse platforms and niches in the entertainment industry.
Source: Briefly News