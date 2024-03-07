Top 50 most famous Christian celebrities in the show business

Meeting someone with similar religious beliefs creates room for a sense of belonging. Even though you might not have direct connections and interactions with your favourite celebrities, it is exciting to know that you share similar religious beliefs. This list of the most famous Christian celebrities in show business explores the stars' religious views and how they were shaped.

L-R, Kelly Clarkson, Keegan-Michael Key and Tori Kelly. Photo: Jared Siskin, Alberto E. Rodriguez and Leon Bennett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Societal conditioning has made it difficult for anyone to hold their beliefs and values. Nevertheless, famous Christian celebrities have firmly stood by their truth amidst criticism from the public. Some Christian celebrities openly attribute their faith to their success. Who are they?

Top 50 most famous Christian celebrities

What celebrities have become Christians? After scouring through the internet, we have compiled this list highlighting how these figures express their view of the Christian faith. These are the celebrities who will be gracing the list:

1. Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper's at Way out West on 12 August 2022 in Gothenburg, Sweden. Photo: Julia Reinhart

Source: Getty Images

Full name Chancelor Johnathan Bennett Date of birth 16 April 1993 Age 30 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Chicago, Illinois, U.S. Occupations Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, activist, actor

As with many young Christian celebrities, Chance The Rapper's religious beliefs have spilt into his music. In a 2017 interview with Teen Vogue, he identified himself as a Christian rapper despite not making Christian rap songs.

2. Kelly Clarkson

Full name Kelly Brianne Clarkson Date of birth 24 April 1982 Age 41 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Fort Worth, Texas, U.S. Occupations Singer, songwriter, author, television personality

Kelly Clarkson was raised Southern Baptist and led her church's youth group. As one of the female Christian celebrities, she has been deliberate about exercising her faith and getting closer to God.

3. Normani

Normani at the Variety and Golden Globes Party at Sundance Film Festival held on 19 January 2024 in Park City, Utah. Photo: John Salangsang

Source: Getty Images

Full name Normani Kordei Hamilton Date of birth 31 May 1996 Age 27 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. Occupations Singer, dancer

In a 2020 interview with Teen Vogue, Normani publicly expressed her religious affiliation and easily came across as one of the most religious celebrities. While opening up about her faith, she revealed that God told her long ago that she was destined for greatness. She further said that her debut alum would be released by God's will, making him the perfect candidate and answering the question, do any celebrities believe in God?

4. Kim Kardashian

Full name Kimberly Noel Kardashian Date of birth 21 October 1980 Age 43 years (as of March 2020) Birthplace Los Angeles, California, U.S. Occupations Media personality, socialite, businesswoman

Despite the controversy around her life, Kim Kardashian is one of the surprisingly religious celebrities. In a 2018 interview with Vogue, she highlighted that she and her family are religious and that her mother shares a Bible verse on the family WhatsApp group daily. Furthermore, Kim and Ye travelled to the Old City of Jerusalem in 2015 to have their daughter baptised in the Armenian Apostolic Church.

5. Ye (Kanye West)

American rapper Kanye West poses before Christian Dior 2015-2016 fall/winter ready-to-wear collection fashion show on 6 March 2015 in Paris. Photo: Patrick Kovarik

Source: Getty Images

Full name Kanye Omari West Date of birth 8 June 1977 Age 46 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. Occupations Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, fashion designer

Ye, better known as Kanye West, has publicly declared his Christian faith on several occasions, citing he is a born-again Christian who lives for Christ. Moreover, he acknowledges his Christian beliefs through his work projects. For instance, he released his 2019 album entitled the Sunday Service gathering; the events featured gospel music, sermons and choir performances.

6. Tori Kelly

Full name Victoria Loren Kelly Date of birth 14 December 1992 Age 31 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Wildomar, California, U.S. Occupations Singer, songwriter, actress

Tori Kelly rose to fame at 14, and even after becoming a renowned singer, she did not hide her Christian faith. She uses her platform to express how she has remained grounded in Christ.

7. Karrueche Tran

Karrueche Tran at Netflix's "Hustle" World Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on 1 June 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Full name Karrueche Minters Date of birth 17 May 1988 Age 35 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Los Angeles, California, U.S. Occupations Socialite, actress, entrepreneur

Karrueche identifies as a Christian. According to her, her faith is about recognising her mistakes and learning from them. In 2014, amidst a brawl between her then-boyfriend, Chris Brown, and Drake, she openly expressed her faith online, saying she trusted God's timing.

8. Gary Busey

Full name Gary Busey Date of birth 29 June 1944 Age 79 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Goose Creek, Texas, U.S. Occupation Actor

As one of the famous Christian celebrities, Gary Busey publicly announced his faith in 1996, identifying as a Christian. He openly revealed his faith after a near-death experience in 1995 and has since openly spoken about his faith in interviews and his platforms.

9. Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid at the "The Art Of More" Season 2 Premiere at the Museum Of Arts And Design on 15 November 2016 in New York City. Photo: Brad Barket

Source: Getty Images

Full name Dennis William Quaid Date of birth 9 April 1954 Age 69 years (as of March 2024) Date of birth Houston, Texas, U.S. Occupation Actor

Dennis Quaid grew up in the Baptist church. However, his "white light experience" reaffirmed his relationship with God. Nevertheless, he believes everyone has a relationship with God, Christian or not.

10. Viola Davis

Full name Viola Davis Date of birth 11 August 1965 Age 58 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace St. Matthews, South Carolina, U.S. Occupations Actress, producer

From playing Christian roles to writing about her faith in her memoir, Viola Davis is one of the female Christian celebrities. She regularly attends services at the Oasis Church in Los Angeles and often expresses her faith on social media.

11. Kenneth Branagh

Kenneth Branagh at the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on 27 March 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Full name Kenneth Charles Branagh Date of birth 10 December 1960 Age 63 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Belfast, Northern Ireland Occupations Actor, filmmaker

Kenneth Branagh identifies as a Christian. He grew up in a protestant family and has become more religious. He listens to Laurence Olivier's dramatic reading of the Bible.

12. Leah Remini

Full name Leah Marie Remini Date of birth 15 June 1970 Age 53 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace New York City, U.S. Occupation Actress, activist

What celebrities have become Christians? Leah Remini was born in a Catholic home and was baptised as a child. At eight, her mother joined the Church of Scientology; hence, she grew up as a Scientologist. More than three decades later, she went back to Catholicism, citing that she found comfort in Catholicism and is embracing it for all the ways she feels it differs from Scientology.

13. Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey speaks on stage at the Lincoln Centennial Celebration on 20 April 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Polk

Source: Getty Images

Full name Matthew David McConaughey Date of birth 4 November 1969 Age 34 years (as of March 2024 Birthplace Uvalde, Texas, U.S. Occupation Actor

Matthew McConaughey is among the male Christian actors who do not shy away from professing their faith. He firmly believes growing in faith requires personal responsibility.

14. Keegan-Michael Key

Full name Keegan-Michael Key Date of birth 22 March 1971 Age 52 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Southfield, Michigan, U.S. Actor comedian, writer, producer

Keegan identifies as a spiritual Christian who is fascinated by spiritual thought across the board. He was raised a Christian, although he explored Buddhism, Hebraic culture and Evangelicalism. Nevertheless, he considers himself in the Disciples of Christ.

15. Kathy Ireland

Kathy Ireland at the "Anxious Nation" screening during the 38th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Fiesta 5 Theatre on 12 February 2023 in Santa Barbara. Photo: Rebecca Sapp

Source: Getty Images

Full name Kathleen Marie Ireland Date of birth 20 March 1963 Age 60 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Glendale, California, U.S. Occupation(s) Model, actress, entrepreneur, businesswoman, author

As one of the religious celebrities, Kathy believes her relationship with Jesus Christ is the reason for her survival in the jungle. She was a rebellious teenager before her encounter with Christ during a lonely time in Paris after reading a Bible her mother had packed for during the trip.

16. Mel Gibson

Full name Mel Columcille Gerard Gibson Date of birth 3 January 1956 Age 68 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Peekskill, New York, U.S. Occupations Actor, film director, producer

Mel Gibson identifies as a true Christian, making him one of the surprisingly religious celebrities in Hollywood. He disclosed that his popular film, Passion of the Christ, improved his prayer life.

17. Pete Docter

Pete Docter at the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney Pixar's "Elemental" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on 8 June 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axell

Source: Getty Images

Full name Peter Hans Docter Date birth 9 October 1968 Age 55 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Bloomington, Minnesota, U.S. Occupations Film director, screenwriter, producer, animator, voice actor

Pete Docter identifies as a Christian, and his religious affiliation influences his work. He grew up Lutheran, although he is now a Presbyterian. His quest for knowledge led him to research a variety of faith traditions.

18. Kathie Lee Gifford

Full name Kathryn Lee Epstein Date of birth 16 August 1953 Age 70 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Paris, France Occupations Television presenter, talk show host, singer, songwriter, actress, author

Kathie, one of the born-again Christian celebrities, gave her life to Christ after seeing the Billy Graham-produced film The Restless Ones. She routinely shares her Christian faith on her shows and social media platforms.

19. Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry on Monday, 13 January 2020. Photo: Nathan Congleton

Source: Getty Images

Full name Emmitt Perry Jr. Date of birth 13 September 1969 Age 54 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. Occupations Actor, film producer, director, writer, playwright, entrepreneur

What celebrities are openly Christian? Tyler Perry identifies as a Christian who was raised in a Christian home. As a film producer, he says he writes from the point of view of his faith. On several occasions, he has spoken about the importance of faith in his life.

20. Steve Harvey

Full name Broderick Stephen Harvey Date of birth 17 January 1957 Age 67 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Welch, West Virginia, U.S. Occupations Television host, actor, comedian, author, producer

Steve Harvey publicly speaks about being a Christian on his show and social media platforms. He credits God for his fame, success and his life's transformation from poverty. His wife also affirms that God is the centrepiece for love in their marriage and family.

21. David Henrie

David Henrie at the 24th Annual Movieguide Awards Gala at Universal Hilton Hotel on 5 February 2016 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name David Clayton Henrie Date of birth 11 July 1989 Age 34 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Mission Viejo, California, U.S. Occupations Actor, director

Besides his recognition as one of the Christian male actors, David Henrie is also a successful filmmaker. He attributes his Christian faith to helping him embrace selflessness when making movies. He is married to Maria, and despite their childbearing struggles, they are raising their three kids in the faith.

22. Missy Robertson

Full name Missy Robertson Date of birth Age Occupation Reality TV star

Missy Robertson, better known as Jase Robertson's wife, is a reality TV star and public figure. She starred in the hit reality TV series Duck Dynasty alongside her husband. The mother of four shares her journey of faith in God through family and motherhood while living in West Monroe, Louisiana.

23. TobyMac

TobyMac's performance at Rock The Universe Concert at Universal Orlando on 10 September 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo: John Parra

Source: Getty Images

Full name Kevin Michael McKeehan Date of birth 22 October 1964 Age 59 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Fairfax, Virginia, U.S. Occupations Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer

As one of the most religious celebrities, TobyMac is a seven-time Grammy Award winner with over three decades in the Christian music industry. He is a staunch Christian who openly shares the ebbs and flows of his life. In 2023, he revealed that the death of his son in 2019 led to him stopping to read the Bible.

24. Lucas Black

Full name Lucas Black Date of birth 29 November 1982 Age 41 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Alabama, U.S. Occupation Actor

Lucas Black is one of the celebrities who found Jesus at the height of their careers while playing his role as Christopher LaSalle in NCIS: New Orleans. Despite his successful features in Friday Night Lights, Flash and The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift, Lucas opted to take a step back from his career to focus on raising his family.

25. Alexa PeVega

Full name Alexa Ellesse Vega Date of birth 27 August 1988 Age 35 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Miami, Florida, U.S. Occupation Actress

Alexa, famous for her breakout role in Sky Kids, is among the Christians in Hollywood. She publicly details how she met her husband at a Bible study. Even though Alexa loved her career and still does, she opted for a change in pace to allow her to find herself in Christ. She often shares her Christian experiences on her social media platforms.

26. Walker Hayes

Full name Charles Edgar Walker Hayes Date of birth 27 December 1979 Age 44 years as of March 2024 Birthplace Mobile, Alabama, U.S. Occupations Singer, songwriter

The country music star, Walker Hayes, was born and raised in the Baptist church. He has been open about the highs and lows of his Christian journey. He attributes his friendship with a pastor for helping him reform from being an addict and atheist to sobering up and following Jesus Christ. His awakening came before his success.

27. Zachary Levi

Zachary Levi at the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar on 15 June 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeye

Source: Getty Images

Full name Zachary Levi Pugh Date of birth 29 September 1980 Age 43 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Lake Charles, Louisiana, U.S. Occupations Actor, singer

Zachary Levi, the Christian actor, has never shied away from publicly talking about his faith. In his memoir, he detailed how his faith in God pulled him out of the depths of depression. He often shares his story, hoping it will help others in a similar situation.

28. Anne Wilson

Full name Anne Claire Wilson Date of birth 21 February 2002 Age 22 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Lexington, Kentucky, US Occupation Singer, songwriter

As the youngest figure among the female Christian celebrities on this list, Anne Wilson, the My Jesus singer, never shies away from her faith. She was raised in a Christian family, and the loss of her brother influenced her pursuit of gospel music as a career.

29. Kirk Cameron

Kirk Cameron at the afterparty that followed the 13th Annual People's Choice Awards at Chasen's Restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, 15th March 1987. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

Source: Getty Images

Full name Kirk Thomas Cameron Date of birth 12 October 1970 Age 53 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Panorama City, Los Angeles, California, U.S. Occupations Actor, evangelist, TV show and documentary host, producer

Who is the actor turned evangelist? Cameron is one of the celebrities who established their faith later in life; he was an atheist in his early teen years. He was born again at 17, at the height of his career. He changed his heart after realising living and working in Hollywood was challenging.

30. Shari Rigby

Full name Shari Wiedmann Birthplace USA Occupation Actress, director, writer, producer, author, and inspirational speaker.

Shari Rigby, known for her role in The Overcomer, is one of the famous Christian celebrities. As a podcast host, she uses her platform to encourage Christian women to inspire, influence and dream big.

31. Stephen Baldwin

US Hollywood actor Stephen Baldwin speaks during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, 30 May 2019. Stephen Baldwin arrived in Kyiv to take part in the National Prayer breakfast. Photo: STR

Source: Getty Images

Full name Stephen Andrew Baldwin Date of birth 12 May 1966 Age 57 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Massapequa, New York, U.S. Occupations Actor, film producer, director, activist

Who is the most famous Christian actor? Before he became a born-again Christian celebrity, Stephen Baldwin was all about his acting career. The impact of the 9/11 attack convinced him that Jesus Christ would come back; hence, he was challenged to work on his faith, which culminated in his devotion as one of the Christian actors.

32. Neal McDonough

Full name Neal McDonough Date of birth February 13, 1966 Age 58 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Dorchester, Massachusetts, U.S. Occupation Actor

Neal McDonough is more than his piercing blue eyes and light blonde hair; he is one Catholic celebrity, nothing compared to the many villainous roles he plays. After marrying his wife, Neil made the conscious decision not to take up roles that involved kissing or sexual engagements with other women.

33. Kevin Sorbo

Kevin Sorbo at Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on 4 December 2018 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name Kevin David Sorbo Date of birth September 24, 1958 Age 65 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Mound, Minnesota, U.S. Occupations Actor, producer, director

Kevin Sorbo, better known for his role in God Is Not Dead, has never shied away from his faith. He even claimed he was blacklisted from Hollywood for being outspoken about his religious affiliation. Nevertheless, he insists he has found joy through his career and ability to impact the culture for the better.

34. David AR White

Full name David Andrew Roy White Date of birth May 12, 1970 Age 53years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Dodge City, Kansas, United States Occupations Actor, director, screenwriter, producer, business

As the co-founder of Pure Flix, David AR White also stands out as one of the most religious celebrities in Hollywood. He notably landed more faith-based film roles after word got out that he was a Christian. It motivated him to start a production company focused on faith and family-friendly films.

35. Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman at the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on 27 March 2022. Photo: Angela Sweiss

Source: Getty Images

Full name Nicole Mary Kidman Date of birth 20 June 1967 Age 56 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S. Occupations Actress, producer

Nicole Kidman had a Catholic grandmother who influenced her spiritual journey. As a mother, she intentionally raises her daughters the same way, teaching them how to pray. She openly talks about her firm belief in God.

36. Chuck Norris

Full name Carlos Ray Norris Date of birth 10 March 1940 Age 83 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Ryan, Oklahoma, U.S. Occupations Martial artist, actor, screenwriter

Chuck Norris was raised by a Christian mother who played a significant role in nurturing his faith. He gave his life to Christ at the age of 12 and maintained his faith in God before and after his career started to flourish. His first marriage's collapse shook his faith, although his second marriage helped him reset his faith. He uses his foundation to encourage kids with positive affirmations and biblical principles.

37. Roma Downey

Roma Downey is honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on 11 August 2016 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Full name Roma Downey Date of birth 6 May 1960 Age 63 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Derry, Northern Ireland Occupations Actress, producer, author

As one of the most religious celebrities, Roma Downey stands for openly discussing her faith. She was raised a Roman Catholic and has never shied away from boldly declaring her faith and the decision to take up faith-based roles. She strongly believes in faith being a verb.

38. Chris Pratt

Full name Christopher Michael Pratt Date of birth June 21, 1979 Age 44 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Virginia, Minnesota, U.S. Occupation Actor

Chris Pratt is no stranger to this list of openly Christian celebrities. He has also been on the receiving end of criticism for his religious beliefs. He has nurtured his faith since he was a teenager; hence, dealing with critics is not new to him. Moreover, he attributes his career success to his belief in God.

39. Dean Cain

Dean Cain speaks at the Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman 25th Anniversary Reunion panel during New York Comic Con 2018 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Full name Dean George Tanaka Date of birth July 31, 1966 Age 57 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Michigan, U.S. Occupations Actor, producer, television host

Dean Cain is among the Christian actors who have been vocal about their faith. His son's birth affirmed his faith in Christ. After becoming a parent, Dean became more intentional about his TV roles. He attributes his journey to his quest for knowledge and answers.

40. Angela Bassett

Full name Angela Evelyn Bassett Date of birth 16 August 1958 Age 65 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace New York City, U.S. Occupation Actress

On several occasions, Angela Basset, one of the female Christian celebrities, has honoured God for her achievements. Her mother introduced her to church at a tender age; hence, she found her identity in Christ. To date, she openly talks about her spirituality and honours God for her achievements.

41. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington at the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on 26 February 2017 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Full name Denzel Hayes Washington Jr. Date of birth 28 December 1954 Age 69 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Mount Vernon, New York, U.S. Occupation Actor, director, producer

Are there many Christian actors? Yes, there are, and Denzel Washington is one of them. He openly discusses his achievements and attributes them to his faith in God. His father was a pastor for 60 years; hence, he was introduced to Christianity at a tender age.

42. Tom Hanks

Full name Thomas Jeffrey Hanks Date of birth 9 July 1956 Age 67 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Concord, California, U.S. Occupations Actor, filmmaker

Tom Hanks' religion is not news since the actor and filmmaker has openly talked about being a Christian. Growing up, he was exposed to various religions since his parents had differing affiliations. He later settled on being a member of the Greek Orthodox after marrying his wife, Rita.

43. Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire at the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on 27 March 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Full name Reba Nell McEntire Date of birth 28 March 1955 Age 68 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace McAlester, Oklahoma, U.S. Occupations Singer, actress, television personality, producer, businesswoman, author

Unlike most figures in this list of Christian celebrities, Reba grew up in the Pentecostal church even though her mother was not religious and barely attended church. Nevertheless, Reba found her identity in church, which nurtured her belief in God. She says that her faith has helped her throughout her life.

44. Hugh Jackman

Full name Hugh Michael Jackman Date of birth 12 October 1968 Age 55 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Sydney, New South Wales, Australia Occupations Actor, singer

A devout born-again Christian raised Jackaman; hence, he often attended Billy Graham crusades. As a result, Jackaman takes his faith very seriously and often convinces his friends to go to church. He also publicly professes his love for Christ.

45. Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during the June 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk

Source: Getty Images

Full name Stephen Tyrone Colbert Date of birth 13 May 1964 Age 59 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Washington, D.C., U.S. Occupation Comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, actor, and television host

Stephen Colbert has never taken a back seat regarding matters of his faith. He often finds ways to sneak it into his jokes. Growing up in a Catholic home helped shape his religious beliefs.

46. Carrie Underwood

Full name Carrie Marie Underwood Date of birth 10 March 1983 Age 40 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Muskogee, Oklahoma, U.S. Occupations Singer, songwriter

Carrie Underwood has been vocal about her relationship with God. Apart from professing her love for Christ in her music and interviews, she equally talks about her struggles and the many times her faith has been shaken, for instance, the loss of her pregnancy.

47. Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg at The Netflix Cup, a live Netflix Sports event, at Wynn Las Vegas Golf on 14 November 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Full name Mark Robert Michael Wahlberg Date of birth 5 June 1971 Age 52 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. Occupations Actor, producer, businessman, rapper

Mark Wahlberg barely hides his faith in God. He openly speaks about his Catholic faith and has long championed Catholic beliefs. In an interview, he was quoted saying Hollywood's disregard for religion would not stop him from sharing his value of faith.

48. Jane Fonda

Full name Jane Seymour Fonda Date of birth 21 December 1937 Age 86 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace New York City, U.S. Occupations Actress, activist

Jane Fonda has had her fair share of challenges as a Christian. In a blog post on her site, she honoured God, saying, "I could feel myself becoming whole, and I knew: This is what God is."

49. Patricia Heaton

Patricia Heaton arrives at the 2016 Winter TCA Tour - Disney/ABC at Langham Hotel on 9 January 2016 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Full name Patricia Helen Heaton Date of birth 4 March 1958 Age 66 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Bay Village, Ohio, U.S. Occupation(s) Actress, comedienne

Patricia Heaton is one of the born-again Christians. She reconnected with her faith at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Since then, she has embraced the value of making time for God.

50. Candace Cameron Bure

Full name Candace Helaine Cameron Date of birth 6 April 1976 Age 47 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace Los Angeles, California, U.S. Occupations Actress, author, talk show panellist

Candace Cameron was recognised as the Chief Spiritual Officer of Women's Day. She refers to her faith as the foundation of who she is. Therefore, she has never been shy to talk about her belief in God, making her the perfect candidate to answer the question, is anyone in Hollywood a Christian?

Who are the famous deconstructed Christians?

Several former Christians have undergone deconstruction. They include Joshua Harris, who briefly offered a course on deconstruction. Others include Marty Sampson and Abraham Piper.

What YouTubers believe in God?

Are you looking for platforms to strengthen your faith? If so, check out these YouTube channels:

Living Waters

Got Questions Ministries

Red Pen Logic

Drive Thru History with Dave Stotts

Daily Disciple

This list of the top 50 most famous Christian celebrities unveils a different facade of these figures. It comprises celebrities from diverse platforms and niches in the entertainment industry.

