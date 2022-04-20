Who is the strongest man in the world in 2022? The strongman competition is one of the oldest and most popular sports. It brings together men who compete in weight lifting. Getting to this level requires dedication and sheer sacrifice when exercising. Some of the exercises these men do are so rigorous not many can withstand them. This article has the top 10, starting with the strongest people in the world.

All these men come from powerlifting, weightlifting, wrestling and strongman competition.

Source: Instagram

Strength is not equal to all. Some go the extra mile to do rigorous exercise and bodybuilding to enhance their body and engage in competitions. So, who is the strongest man in the world? This article has that and much more.

Who are the top 10 strongest men in the world?

Who is the world's strongest man on the planet? Humankind has been obsessed with physical strength so much that the buffest man in the world is a title many men would love to behold. It takes hard work, dedication and commitment to engage in these competitions. The list below is in descending order from the strongest.

1. Zydrunas Savickas

He is also a professional bodybuilder and actor.

Source: Instagram

Who is the number 1 strongest man in the world? Zydrunas is considered the number one strongest man alive and is known for his incredible strength and power. He has won several world records and the Arnold Strongman Classic.

2. Brian Shaw

He squatted 375 kg at the gym, compressed 243 kg, and lifted 448 kg to death (without straps).

Source: Instagram

He was born in Colorado, the United States, in 1982. He won world competitions four times in 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2016. He holds the record for 442 kg deadlift and 510kg deadlift with hummer tires. He squatted 375 kg at the gym, compressed 243 kg, and lifted 448 kg to death (without straps). He is a force to be reckoned with, and his ability to dominate his competition is sure to continue.

3. Bill Kazmaier

He created a record by performing a 415 kg Deadlift without wrist straps, and an 1159 Kg Car Lift.

Source: Instagram

Bill Kazmaier, an American former world champion powerlifter and a professional wrestler, is the third most potent man. Bill holds several powerlifting and strongman records on his name. He created a record by performing a 415 kg Deadlift without wrist straps, 1159 Kg Car Lift (two tires off the ground), and many others.

4. Mark Henry

He created history by performing one-hand clean and pushing press the liftable Thomas Inch Dumbell.

Source: Instagram

Henry is a four-time WWE Champion, a two-time World Heavyweight Champion, and a one-time Intercontinental Champion. He has held numerous world records and has been featured in several magazines and documentaries. He created history by performing one-hand clean and pushing press the liftable Thomas Inch Dumbell.

5. Hafthor Bjornsson

He portrayed the role of Gregor, The Mountain Clegane, in the Game of Thrones series for five seasons.

Source: Instagram

Bjornsson is an Icelandic strongman and bodybuilder. He has won numerous championships three times, including the World's Strongest Man title. Hafthor has indeed astounded a lot of milestones. Like breaking a 500kg deadlift record, a 1000-year-old record holding a 30-foot, 1,433-pound log for five moves. He also happens to be a professional actor and professional basketball player. He portrayed the role of Gregor, The Mountain Clegane, in the Game of Thrones series for five seasons.

6. Eddie Hall

Eddie Hall is also the first and last human to lift 500kg from the floor to the upright position.

Source: Instagram

Eddie Hall hails from Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, England. He took everyone by surprise when he lifted a deadweight of 500 kg in 2016. Eddie is also the first and last human to lift 500kg from the floor to the upright position. No one has broken that record so far.

7. Vasyl Virastyuk

Virastyuk is the first person ever to be declared the strongest man alive in both the World's Strongest Man and IFSA World Championship competitions.

Source: Instagram

He was born on April 22, 1974, and he hails from Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine. Among Vasyl's many achievements are victories at the IFSA World Championships and a second place finish at the Arnold Strongman Athletes. He is the first person ever to be declared the strongest man alive.

8. Leonid Taranenko

He boasts impressive feats of strength, such as lifting a truck with his bare hands and deadlifting over 500 pounds.

Source: Instagram

Leonid hails from Malaryta, Byelorussian SSR, Soviet Union. Taranenko set the world record in weightlifting for the clean and jerk (266 kilograms, or 58.2 pounds) and total (475 kilograms, or 1,045 pounds) way back in 1988, and these records still stand today.

9. Andy Bolton

The English powerlifter was the first man to participate in his debut powerlifting competition at 21.

Source: Instagram

Andy Bolton hails from Dewsbury, Yorkshire. Bolton has the fourth-highest squat of all time (1213.63 pounds), and his three-lift record of 2,806.34 pounds is the third highest in history. The English powerlifter was the first man to participate in his debut powerlifting competition at the tender age of only 21.

10. Louis Uni

The Frenchman was highly fit, flexible, and nearly challenging to defeat in a wrestling match.

Source: Instagram

He was born in the year 1982. He did, however, lift more than 155kg with a double barbell, which was unheard of at the time. Many people claimed it was extremely difficult to beat the Frenchman in a wrestling battle because he was so fit and flexible.

Who is the strongest man in the world in 2022? These 10 men are known for their extreme physical strength and unbreakable records. They have set records that others could not even dream of breaking.

