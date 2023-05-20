The biography of George Virginia Morgan, Jeffrey Dean's daughter

George Virginia Morgan is one of the most renowned celebrity kids in the world, thanks to her status as Jeffrey Dean's daughter with famous actress Hilarie Burton. Jeffrey, an American on-screen star, is best known for starring in the AMC horror drama series The Walking Dead. With a career spanning over three decades, he has appeared in over 25 feature films.

George Virginia Morgan lives under the affluence and wealth of her parents. Photo: @ohsupernaturall, @jdmorganfanpage on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Like most celebrity parents, Jeffrey and Hilarie have tried to keep their daughter from the limelight. In depth analysis reveals exciting facts about George Virginia Morgan.

George Virginia Morgan's profile and bio summary

Full name George Virginia Morgan Nickname George Gender Female Date of birth 16 February 2018 Age 5 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace New York, USA Current residence New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 1'11" Height in centimetres 58 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single Parents Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Sibling Augustus Morgan Famous for Being a celebrity child

How old is George Virginia Morgan?

The youngster has yet to begin her professional journey. Photo: @witchilarieburton, @thenandnowspn on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

George Virginia Morgan (aged 5 as of 2023) was born on 16 February 2018 in New York, USA. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

How did Jeffrey Dean Morgan meet his wife?

George Virginia Morgan's parents met during a blind date organized by their mutual friends in 2009. Less than a year later, they welcomed their first child, Augustus. After the birth of George, the couple tied the knot in a colourful wedding in 2019.

Does Jeffrey Dean Morgan have three children?

In 2009, actress and producer Sherrie Rose surprisingly told Us Weekly she had a son with Dean. However, he has yet to confirm this.

What does George Virginia Morgan do for a living?

George is still young and has yet to begin her professional journey. On the other hand, her parents have thriving careers in the entertainment industry.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Father)

Actors Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan at The Losers premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Jeffrey made his career debut in 1991 with an appearance in the film Uncaged. Some of his other acting credits include:

To Cross The Rubicon (1991)

(1991) Undercover Heat (1995)

(1995) Supernatural (2005-2007)

(2005-2007) Grey's Anatomy (2006-2009)

(2006-2009) Watchmen (2009)

(2009) The Losers (2010)

(2010) Red Dawn (2012)

(2012) Solace (2015)

(2015) Walkaway Joe (2020)

(2020) Fall (2022)

Hilarie Burton (Mother )

The American on-screen star, author and producer gained notoriety for her appearance in One Tree Hill, The List and Grey's Anatomy. She is a co-host on the Drama Queens podcast alongside Bethany Joy Lenz and Sophia Bush.

Why did Jeffrey Dean Morgan leave Supernatural?

The actor left the show because of scheduling conflicts that made it impossible for him to continue with his recurring role. He was busy due to his fast-rising acting career.

George Virginia Morgan's net worth

George Virginia Morgan's zodiac sign is Aquarius. Photo: @witchilarieburton on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The celebrity kid lives under the affluence and wealth of her parents. Her father has an estimated net worth of $12 million as of 2023. Conversely, her mother's net worth is allegedly $6 million.

With such genes, George Virginia Morgan may follow in her parents' footsteps and take up an acting career. Meanwhile, she enjoys her childhood with her family at their New York County home.

READ ALSO: Who is Toie Roberts, Rick Ross' daughter? Everything to know

Briefly published intriguing facts about Toie Roberts, an American entrepreneur and social media personality who rose to stardom for being Rick Ross' daughter. Her father, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, is an American record executive, rapper and former athlete.

Celebrities often have to live under the scope of the media, which means they do not get to have an entirely private life. As a result, those closely related to them become famous by association. This has been the case for Toie Roberts, whose name regularly pops up whenever her father is mentioned.

Source: Briefly News