Who is Dominique Boxley, Anthony Fantano's wife? Are they still together?

Anthony Fantano is no stranger to the internet; he has garnered a significant following on YouTube for his controversial remarks. He unapologetically shares insightful commentary on music genres. Even though his opinions on music have become his identity, his personal life remains under wraps. These details about Anthony Fantano's wife unravel bits about his romantic life.

Dominique Boxley and Anthony Fantano have been married for several years. Photo: @DizMakesTweets on X (Twitter) (modified by the author)

Source: Twitter

Anthony Fantano's career puts him on the spot, although he prefers a private lifestyle. Here is all you need to know about Dominique Boxely, his wife.

Dominique Boxley's profile summary and bio

Birthname Dominique Boxley Gender Female Year of birth 1985 Age 38 or 39 years old (as of 2024) Birthplace Meriden, Connecticut, United States of America Current residence Middletown, Connecticut, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height 165 cm or 5'5" Weight 65 kg or 121 lbs Body measurements Approximately 36-28-40 inches Shoe size 6.5 (US) Marital status Married Spouse Anthony Fantano Father Donald D. Boxley Mother F. Boxley Siblings 1 (Desmond Boxley)

Who is Anthony Fantano's wife?

Dominique Boxley is an American national from Meriden, Connecticut, USA, with African-American ethnical roots. She is the youngest of Donald Boxley and F Boxley's two children. Donald Boxley is a professional technician, while F Boxley is a white-collar clerical assistant.

According to Dominique Boxley's LinkedIn, she is an alumnus of Bowie State University. She has not provided further details about her educational background and what she does for a living.

Dominique is in the limelight for marrying Anthony Fantano. Anthony Fantano is an American social media sensation famous for the YouTube channel The Needle Drop, its website, and the Twitch streaming channel. He is also recognised as the self-appointed Internet's Busiest Music Nerd as his niche discusses and reviews music from diverse genres online. He also runs a parallel YouTube channel, Fantano, where he conducts interviews and invites guests to discuss music.

Anthony's platforms review music of all genres. Photo: @afantano on Instagram (modified by the author)

Source: Instagram

Dominique Boxley's age

Dominique's date of birth is not publicly available; however, according to a hint she shared in a YouTube video featuring her husband, her birth year could be 1985. She said she was five when Ralph Tresvant released the song Sensitivity in 1990. Therefore, Dominique is assumed to be 38 or 39 years old in 2024.

How old is Anthony Fantano? He was born on 28 October 1985 in Wolcott, Connecticut, USA. He is 38 years old as of January 2024.

When did Dominique Boxley and Anthony Fantano marry?

According to records, Dominique Boxley and Anthony Fantano met online, although they have not publicly disclosed when. They bonded over their shared passion for music. They had their first person-to-person meeting in the mid-2000s. Anthony worked as a studio director for Southern Connecticut State University then. Therefore, he was 30 minutes late for their first date, which triggered a miscommunication because Dominique thought he had stood her up.

Does Fantano have a wife? There are no verifiable details indicating when Anthony Fantano and Dominique Boxley had their wedding. They are assumed to have gotten married in the mid-2010s.

The couple uploaded their first YouTube video together on 14 February 2011 to mark Valentine's Day. In the video dubbed 10 Love Songs We Love, which is currently private, Anthony introduced Dominique as his girlfriend. They dated for a few more years before getting married.

Dominique Boxley and Anthony Fantano had a hard start in their marriage. They faced several financial and health constraints and, at one point, could not afford to rent an apartment of their desire; they could only sustain incomplete buildings or old and scary places. However, the couple lives lavishly in Middletown, Connecticut, thanks to their hard work.

Anthony Fantano's divorce

Rumours about the couple's divorce started after fans noticed Dominique had gone missing from the spotlight. Nonetheless, Dominique and Fantano refuted the claims in a podcast aired on 14 February 2018. Fantano explained that they had opted to keep their marriage private since fans focused on commenting on their interracial marriage and not the content they shared.

Dominique Boxley and Anthony Fantano were rumoured to be divorced. Photo: @afantano on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

Go through the answers to these questions to learn more about Antony Fantano and Dominique Boxley's relationship dynamics.

Does Fantano have a wife? Yes, his wife is Dominique Boxley. How old is Anthony Fantano's wife? Although she has not publicly revealed when she was born, it is known that she was born in 1985. That makes her 38 or 39 years old as of 2024. When did Anthony and Dominique get married? Based on Dominique's appearances on Anthony's YouTube videos, they were likely married in the mid-2010s. Is Dominique still married to Anthony Fantano? Despite speculations insinuating that they had split up, the couple is still together. Does Dominique Boxley have any siblings? She has one older brother, Desmond Boxley. Does Dominique share any children with Anthony? The couple has not disclosed any information about having children together. How much does Anthony Fantano make? According to a publication by HotNewHipHop, Anthony reportedly made $1.5 million in 2023.

Dominique Boxely, Anthony Fantano's wife, is an American citizen with African-American roots. They have been married for several years, although they prefer keeping details of their marriage away from the limelight.

READ ALSO: Who is Yeonmi Park's husband? Did she get a divorce?

Briefly.co.za explored Yeonmi Park's husband's biography. Yeonmi is one of the most famous North Korean defectors, an author and a conservative activist. She is renowned for telling the tale of her life and escape from North Korea to America at only 13 years old. Who is her husband?

Even though the public is privy to most elements of Yeonmi Park's life, not much is publicly available regarding her husband. Is she still married to Ezekiel?

Source: Briefly News