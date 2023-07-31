Who is Patrick Maswanganyi? Age, family, stats, position, profile, net worth

The start of a new season in football brings excitement, especially for rampant supporters, as they speculate the outcome of the season and potential signings to their clubs. Ardent fans of Orlando Pirates are excited to welcome Patrick Maswanganyi, the talented football player, to the club. Others have been curious about his background and why he attracts so much attention.

Patrick Maswanganyi is one of Orlando Pirates' latest signings. Barely a month into his stay at the club, he has hit the road running by scoring two goals in the club's last two friendly matches. His stellar performance has left fans' tongues wagging, heightening their expectations. Who is he?

Patrick Maswanganyi's profile summary and bio

Full name Patrick Hosi Maswanganyi Nickname Tito Gender Male Date of birth 4th April 1998 Age 25 years ( as of July 2023) Birthday 4th April Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Tembisa, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Occupation Professional footballer Team Orlando Pirates FC (28/06/2023 - ongoing) Position Attacker Market value €500k (as of July 2023)

Patrick Maswanganyi's age

He is 25 years old as of July 2023. Patrick was born on 4th April 1998, in Tembisa, Gauteng, South Africa.

Patrick Maswanganyi's family

Like most kids from Tembisa, Hosi Maswanganyi was raised by his grandparents, even though his mother was involved in his upbringing. Not much is known about his father. His grandmother nicknamed him Tito. Growing up, no one ever called him Patrick.

Patrick Maswanganyi's career

Hosi developed an obsession with playing football at a tender age. His family also adored the sport and were ardent Orlando Pirates fans. He was not a fan of any team in the South African premier soccer league, although he kept tabs on the matches. It was a no-brainer he would pursue a career in the sport.

During the early years of his training, he played for a team called Mighty Tigers. Unfortunately, he was often demotivated to go for training because his family could not afford to buy him the gear he needed.

He later joined the Stars of Africa Football Academy. Being in the academy reaffirmed his dream of pursuing a football career.

Patrick Maswanganyi's teams

After a short stint at the Stars of Africa, his first football team, Maswanganyi, was signed to Oliveirense on 1st July 2019. On 12th October 2020, he left Oliveirense for Académica U23.

On 14th August 2022, Tito left Académica U23 for SuperSport Utd, marking his debut in the PSL. with Orlando Pirates, his current team, on 1st July 2023.

Patrick Maswanganyi's highlights

One of the memorable steps of his football career was relocating to Portugal in 2019. The experience opened his perspective on the possibility of growth as a professional footballer.

Patrick Maswanganyi's stats

As of July 2023, Maswanganyi has made 22 match appearances in the DStv premiership. He has also made 13 appearances in the Liga Revelacao - Second Round, 8 in the Liga Revelação and 1 in the Nedbank Cup.

Patrick Maswanganyi's position

Maswanganyi's primary position is the left wing. He also plays the centre-forward and right-wing positions.

Patrick Maswanganyi's net worth

Maswanganyi acknowledges he is timid and reserved, and he rarely takes interviews. Neither does he publicly share information about his finances. Neither does Patrick certainly features in the list of the highest-paid players in Orlando Pirates. However, Patrick has not openly discussed what his net worth is. The only financial detail publicly available is his market value is approximately €500k.

Patrick Maswanganyi's transfer to the Buccaneers is a dream come true. He is excited about this new milestone in his career and the opportunity to achieve his goal as a footballer.

