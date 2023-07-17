Who is Musa Motha, the South African Britain's Got Talent contestant?

Musa Motha's Britain’s Got Talent feature made him a fan favourite to win the talent show thanks to his charisma, humility and undeniable talent. The dancer made it to the finals, giving him a larger platform than ever before. So, who is Musa Motha? This article discusses what we know of the local hero.

Musa Motha attended The South Bank Sky Arts Awards 2023 in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

Musa Motha’s story has captivated Britain's Got Talent fans and anyone who has encountered the brave man's story. Despite his physical disability, he has gone on to achieve impressive accomplishments. Before further discussing his professional achievements and personal life, here is his profile summary.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Musa Motha Date of birth 1996 (date and month unknown) Age 27 years old in 2023 Birthplace Gauteng, South Africa Religious beliefs Christianity Current nationality South African Marital status Single Ethnicity Black Gender Male Height 170 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Profession Dancer, choreographer, and motivational speaker Native language Sotho, Zulu, Xhosa, Tswana and English Social media profiles Instagram Twitter

The dancer has gone viral on multiple platforms since his Britain's Got Talent journey ended. Musa Motha’s YouTube appearances consisting of his BGT performances have provided him with an entirely new set of fans that otherwise do not watch the show, generating even more interest in his life.

What happened to Musa Motha?

Musa was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2006 at 11 years old. This led to his left leg being amputated, immediately crushing any hope for a professional football career, which he was already gaining interest in.

Musa had to accept his new path without football quickly but did not let that stop him from having other big dreams. He decided to go into dance after he completed his treatment and recovery programme in 2010.

He began his professional dancing career in 2018 with the Vuyani Dance Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg, which helped him reach his global accomplishments.

Musa is a professional dancer, among other things. Photo: @musa_motha95 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What song did Musa Motha dance to?

The amputee dancer's audition was considered one of the most outstanding in the show's history, with him dancing to Naughty Boy and Beyoncé's hit song Runnin’ (Lose It All). The successful performance saw all four judges simultaneously press the golden buzzer together, the first time any contestant had gotten a group golden buzzer.

What is Musa Motha doing now?

So what does Musa Motha do, besides the TV appearances that he is most well-known for? Following Musa Motha’s final appearance in BGT, he has stuck with his profession in dance and other professional endeavours.

Musa has been listed as a motivational speaker, entrepreneur, DJ, photographer, videographer, dog trainer, car modifier, and investor. He has also been warmly received back in his home country. Since returning to Johannesburg, he has received various endorsement deals, including a new sponsored Audi A3.

Is Musa Motha English?

Considering Musa appeared on the British version of America's Got Talent, many wonder whether he is British, especially since his accent stands out. Despite some confusion, Musa is not British.

What country is Musa Motha from?

Musa hails from sunny South Africa. The dancer comes from humble beginnings out of Sebokeng Zone 14 of the Emfuleni Local Municipality in southern Gauteng, South Africa.

Musa’s career has skyrocketed since Britain’s Got Talent. Photo: Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

How old is Musa Motha?

Musa's birthdate and month are unknown. But, it is widely reported that he was born in 1996, making Musa Motha’s age 27 in 2023.

Musa Motha's net worth

His net worth has yet to be confirmed. However, some reports state it to be around £100,000.

Musa Motha is a relatively new name in the global entertainment world. But, his quick rise to fame has seen his career skyrocket and has opened doors for a wide range of endless opportunities for the local hero, who has shown the world that you can achieve anything you set your mind to.

READ ALSO: Former Irish international Jean Kleyn: Age, Spingboks, position, stats, net worth

Briefly.co.za wrote about former Irish international Jean Kleyn, who made headlines in June 2023 once he switched national teams from playing for Ireland to playing for his birth country, South Africa.

Keep reading here to learn about his extended career history, stats, position, net worth, and personal life details.

Source: Briefly News