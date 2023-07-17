Jean Kleyn made headlines in June 2023 after World Rugby cleared him to switch national teams. After playing for the Irish squad at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, the Munster lock finally got the call to represent his birth country and officially call himself a Bokke.

Former Irish international Jean Kleyn has been cleared for Springbok team selection. Photo: Ezra Shaw

Although Jean Kleyn debuted for the Springboks in July 2023 in the Castle Lager Rugby Championship against Australia, his inclusion in the 33-player squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France is not guaranteed. The official team announcement will take place in August 2023.

Jean Kleyn's profile and bio summary

Full name Jean Kleyn Date of birth 26 August 2023 Age 29 (as of July 2023) Birth sign Virgo Place of birth Linden, Johannesburg, South Africa Current residence Limerick, Ireland Nationality South African Religion Christianity Ethnicity White Height 6'8'' (203 cm) Weight 121kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Gender Male Orientation Heterosexual Marital status Married Spouse Aisling Kelly Children Eli Noah Parents Andri Tucker Johan Kleyn Siblings 3 Education University of Stellenbosch Profession Rugby player Social media Instagram

How old is Jean Kleyn?

Jean was born in Linden, Johannesburg, South Africa, on 26 August 1993. He is 29 years old as of July 2023, and his zodiac sign is Virgo. He moved to Limerick, Ireland, in 2016 and got his residency.

Jean Kleyn's height and weight

The Munster rugby player is 6 feet 8 inches tall (203 cm) and weighs 121 kg. He has brown hair and eyes.

Jean has 136 appearances for the Munster rugby team in Ireland. Photo: Ramsey Cardy

Jean Kleyn's wife

The former Western Province teammate is married to primary school teacher Aisling Kelly. They exchanged vows on 14 August 2021 at Tankardstown House. Aisling shared how her husband proposed in Cape Town in 2019, shortly after the Rugby World Cup.

Does Jean Kleyn have a child?

The Kleyns share one child, Eli Noah Kleyn, born on 4 February 2023 in Limerick, Ireland.

Jean with his son, Eli Noah. Photo: @aisling_kleyn

Jean Kleyn's career

The Munster's lock started his professional rugby career when he represented the Western Province U19s at the 2012 Under-19 Provincial Championship. He was promoted to the Under-21 team in the same season.

In 2014, the young rugby player was included in the Stormers squad. He became an integral part of the team for the 2014 and 2015 Super Rugby seasons, appearing in 13 of their 17 matches.

Before the 2016 Super Rugby season commenced, Jean suffered an arm injury during a warm-up match against the Jaguares. This would result in him missing the start of the competition.

After securing an early release from his contract with Western Province in July 2016, Kleyn left South Africa and joined the Irish Pro-14 team, the Munsters. He has since made over 130 appearances for them.

Is Jean Kleyn Irish qualified?

According to reports, after the 29-year-old qualified for Irish residency, he made five appearances for the national team, including two at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Has Jean Kleyn joined the Springbok rugby team?

It was reported in June 2023 that World Rugby had cleared the former Stormers player to switch from the Ireland national team to the Springboks. This comes after a rule change was enforced in 2022, allowing Test-capped players to represent a second national team if eligible.

The former DHL Stormer was found eligible to represent a second national team. He has joined the Springboks. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Jean Kleyn's net worth

According to sources, the Springbok debutant is worth an estimated $1 to $5 million. This amount is derived from the salary he earned from his almost decade-long professional rugby career.

Jean Kleyn left the country in 2016 to join the Munsters in Ireland. After qualifying for residency, he played for the national team at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. In 2023, he was cleared to switch teams and join the Springboks.

