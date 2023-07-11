Who is Ntuthuko Mchunu? Age, school, Springbok, stats, profiles, career
Springbok front-rower Ntuthuko Mchunu agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Sharks in early May 2023, extending his successful rugby career with the Durban-based club. What do we know about his private and professional life?
Both Mchunu brothers play for the Sharks, each having significant commercial success. Ntuthuko's renewed Sharks contract has created more focus on him and his future at the club and in national rugby.
Ntuthuko Mchunu's profile and bio summary
|Full name
|Ntuthuko Mchunu
|Nickname
|‘Beast 2.0’
|Date of birth
|5 April 1999
|Age
|24 years of age in 2023
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Birthplace
|Durban, South Africa
|Current residence
|Durban, South Africa
|Current nationality
|South African
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Gender
|Male
|Weight
|114 kg
|Height
|188 cm
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Siblings
|One brother (Khuthazani Kingdom Mchunu)
|Profession
|Rugby player
|Education
|Maritzburg College
|Social media profiles
Ntuthuko Mchunu’s age
Ntuthuko was born on 5 April 1999, making him 24 in 2023. His zodiac sign is Aries.
Ntuthuko Mchunu’s career
Ntuthuko Mchunu’s Springbok career began with a bang, and his major success can make one easily forget that he only recently joined the squad. He was part of four debutants named on the bench during a Test against Wales in July 2022.
Despite his international career only recently starting, Ntuthuko is considered one of the strongest Springbok rugby players on the team today, as well as one of the most talented Sharks rugby players.
Ntuthuko Mchunu’s stats for the national team remain unaccounted for as his club career experience is significantly more vast. He has 11 appearances and an 87 percent success rate with tackles made, and one penalty conceded.
In comparison, Gerbrandt Grobler's stats show more experience. Both players are integral to being part of a strong team filled with newcomers and more experienced players.
Ntuthuko Mchunu’s education
Ntuthuko Mchunu’s school is credited as being Maritzburg College in Pietermaritzburg. He was made Head Boy of the high school in his Matric year in 2018.
Ntuthuko Mchunu's swift rise among the ranks of local rugby players has been sudden yet impressive, which has already given him prominence in the teams he plays for. He may be new to the scene but has already shown significant promise for the future.
