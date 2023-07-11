Who is Ntuthuko Mchunu? Age, school, Springbok, stats, profiles, career

Springbok front-rower Ntuthuko Mchunu agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Sharks in early May 2023, extending his successful rugby career with the Durban-based club. What do we know about his private and professional life?

Ntuthuko Mchunu during the warm-up before the United Rugby Championship match between Munster and Cell C Sharks at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach

Source: Getty Images

Both Mchunu brothers play for the Sharks, each having significant commercial success. Ntuthuko's renewed Sharks contract has created more focus on him and his future at the club and in national rugby.

Ntuthuko Mchunu's profile and bio summary

Full name Ntuthuko Mchunu Nickname ‘Beast 2.0’ Date of birth 5 April 1999 Age 24 years of age in 2023 Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Durban, South Africa Current residence Durban, South Africa Current nationality South African Ethnicity Black Gender Male Weight 114 kg Height 188 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings One brother (Khuthazani Kingdom Mchunu) Profession Rugby player Education Maritzburg College Social media profiles Instagram

Ntuthuko Mchunu’s age

Ntuthuko was born on 5 April 1999, making him 24 in 2023. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Ntuthuko Mchunu’s career

Ntuthuko Mchunu’s Springbok career began with a bang, and his major success can make one easily forget that he only recently joined the squad. He was part of four debutants named on the bench during a Test against Wales in July 2022.

Despite his international career only recently starting, Ntuthuko is considered one of the strongest on the team today, as well as one of the most talented Sharks rugby players.

Ntuthuko Mchunu during the SA Rugby Preparation Series match between Emirates Lions and Cell C Sharks at Emirates Airline Park on 20 March 2021 in Johannesburg. Photo: Sydney Seshibedi

Source: Getty Images

Ntuthuko Mchunu’s stats for the national team remain unaccounted for as his club career experience is significantly more vast. He has 11 appearances and an 87 percent success rate with tackles made, and one penalty conceded.

In comparison, Gerbrandt Grobler's stats show more experience. Both players are integral to being part of a strong team filled with newcomers and more experienced players.

Ntuthuko Mchunu’s education

Ntuthuko Mchunu’s school is credited as being Maritzburg College in Pietermaritzburg. He was made Head Boy of the high school in his Matric year in 2018.

The rugby player scored South Africa’s first try during the friendly match between Bristol Bears and South Africa XV at Ashton Gate on 17 November 2022 in Bristol, England. Photo: Clive Rose

Source: Getty Images

Ntuthuko Mchunu's swift rise among the ranks of local rugby players has been sudden yet impressive, which has already given him prominence in the teams he plays for. He may be new to the scene but has already shown significant promise for the future.

READ ALSO: Kea Zawadi's bio: Get to know the South African actress and radio presenter

Briefly.co.za wrote an article regarding South African actress and radio presenter Kea Zawadi. What do we know about Kea's life and entertainment experience?

You can learn more about her career experience, family, educational background, and social media profiles here.

Source: Briefly News