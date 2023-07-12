Billy Wayne Smith's bio: the untold story of Anna Nicole Smith's first husband

American model and actress Anna Nicole Smith's life was filled with controversies and tragedy; divorce and bereavement plagued her until her untimely passing in 2007. Billy Wayne Smith was her first husband before she became the figure we know her as today. What do we know about Billy and where is he?

Billy Wayne Smith’s spouse became a major star in the years following their split, and not much is known about him and their life together. Anna has made varying statements over the years that paint a better picture of their marriage and what led to its dissolution from her perspective.

Profile and bio summary

Full name Billy Wayne Smith Date of birth 1968 Age 55 years of age (2023) Birthplace Texas, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality American Marital status Divorced from Anna Nicole Smith (1985–1993) Ethnicity White Gender Male Hair colour Grey (previously dirty blonde) Eye colour Blue Children One son (Daniel Wayne Smith) Native language English

Billy Wayne Smith

As per reports, Billy was born in 1968 and is presumed to be 55 years of age in 2023. The exact birthdate has not been revealed. Billy's life has seen various ups and downs, including substance struggles.

The Texas native, Billy Wayne Smith allegedly met Anna when they were teenagers while working at a fast-food restaurant. He was a fry cook, and she was a waitress.

What happened to Anna Nicole Smith's first husband?

The couple wed in 1985, and in a short time the cracks in their marriage began to show. When they married, Billy was 16, and Anna was 17 years of age. They separated in 1987 and officially divorced in 1993.

According to Anna's account of their marriage, her first husband was too controlling and struggling with substance abuse. Anna also claimed that she pursued him when they were younger, and once they wed, she lost interest in him.

Is Billy Wayne Smith still alive?

It is not known whether her former husband overcame his struggles with addiction. It is also not confirmed whether he is still alive as of 2023, but there has been no announcement of his death, prompting most sources to believe he is still alive at the time of writing.

Anna Nicole Smith

Despite coming from humble beginnings, Anna worked her way to the top of the model scene and finally got her big break when she appeared in Playboy as the centrefold in March 1992 and won the 1993 Playmate of the Year title. She went on to model for Heatherette, H&M, and Guess.

Did Anna Nicole Smith inherit money from her husband?

Anna Nicole Smith's second husband, J. Howard Marshall was a successful billionaire businessman, academic, and government official. They married on 27 June 1994 and remained married until the businessman's death in August 1995.

How much money did Anna Nicole Smith get from her billionaire husband?

The 63-year age difference between Anna and J. Howard caused many to wonder about Anna's intentions when marrying the wealthy businessman, as he was 89 and she was 26 when they wed.

The businessman may have been sceptical himself, as his will did not include Anna or J. Howard's one son, J. Howard Marshall III. They both tried to overturn the will and trust in a court of law but were unsuccessful, leaving Anna with no inheritance.

Anna Nicole Smith's family

Anna Nicole Smith's father was Donald Eugene Hogan. Not much is known about Donald but reports state he was in and out of jail throughout his life. Donald and Anna's mother, Virgie Mae Hogan, divorced two years after Anna's birth. Donald was 62 when he passed in 2009.

Anna Nicole Smith's mother spoke to the media multiple times since her daughter's passing, highlighting her as a funny, bright and vibrant young girl. Virgie died on 18 November 2018 after a long battle with cancer, per statements.

Anna Nicole Smith had a daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead who was born on 7 September 2006. Dannielynn's father is Larry Birkhead, an actor and producer, known for Rainbows (2023), Mad TV, and Hopelessly in Love. Reports suggest he is a former celebrity photographer.

Who was the father of Anna Nicole Smith's son Daniel?

Billy Wayne Smith is Daniel's father, and Daniel was born in 1986, a year after his parents wed. It is unknown how close he and his father were at the time of Daniel's passing.

Is Anna Nicole Smith's son Daniel still alive?

Daniel Wayne Smith was born on 22 January 1986 in Mexia, Texas, USA. While visiting family, he tragically died on 10 September 2006 in Nassau, The Bahamas. Daniel's passing was due to too many illicit substances in his system.

Besides his struggles with addiction, not much is known of Billy Wayne Smith's life. If still alive, he seems content with living outside the public eye.

