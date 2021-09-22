Dannielynn Birkhead: age, family, modelling career, teeth, pictures, worth

Dannielynn Birkhead is not just any child; she is a celebrity kid. She is the daughter of the late American playboy model Anna Nicole Smith and renowned photographer Larry Birkhead. Despite losing her mother at a young age, her dad has ensured that she gets all the love she needs. Here is a glimpse into her life.

Dannielynn Hope came to the limelight after being caught up in the middle of a controversial paternity test involving her father and other men. It was through this that she gained attention from the media.

Profile summary and bio

Full names: Dannielynn Hope Marshall Birkhead

Dannielynn Hope Marshall Birkhead Previous name: Hannah Rose Marshall Stern

Hannah Rose Marshall Stern Year of birth: September 7, 2006

September 7, 2006 Age: 15 years old in 2021

15 years old in 2021 Gender: Female

Female Marital status: Single

Single Height: 1.42 m

1.42 m Profession: Teenage model and TV star

Teenage model and TV star Country of origin: American

American Father: Larry Birkhead

Larry Birkhead Mother: The late Anna Nicole Smith

How old is Dannielynn now?

The young beauty was born on September 7, 2006. As of today, Dannielynn Birkhead age is 15 years old. Her mum passed away when she was just five months old. She completed her seventh-grade classes in July 2020.

Is Dannielynn Birkhead blind?

At the age of 16, she underwent eye surgery for an eye condition known as Strabismus. Dannielynn had to wear a patch on her eye as a result. So, she is not blind.

Dannielynn Birkhead parents first met at the Kentucky Derby. Since then, her father has made it a habit to attend the Kentucky Derby with her each year, depicting their strong father-bond. Her dad revealed that it is the only way for her to connect with her late mother.

My goal for her is to be a child and do what all kids do.

Dannielynn Birkhead's siblings

Her brother Daniel Wayne Smith passed on when she was only three days old at 20 years. At six years, she started engaging in modelling gigs that saw her modelling for various kids-wear brands.

Dannielynn Birkhead's teeth

The young beauty has braces on her teeth. This is evident from her many pictures. Some of her teeth had gaps while some were not well aligned.

Dannielynn Birkhead's paternity case

Interestingly, after her birth, a few men came out claiming that she was their daughter. These included Nicole's fitness instructor and bodyguard Alexander Denk.

However, the results came out and proved that she was the daughter of the famous photographer Larry Birkhead and her late mother, Nicole Smith.

Where is Dannielynn Birkhead now?

Today, the young model resides with her father in Kentucky, where she also attends school. The young girl has featured in the television movie Life After Anna Nicole: The Larry & Dannielynn Story in 2013.

Other TV shows include Inside Edition, Access Hollywood, and some episodes of True Crime with Aphrodite Jones, Steve Harvey, Celebrity Wife Swap, and Entertainment Tonight.

What is Dannielynn Birkhead's net worth?

As a result of her appearances and roles in TV series, Dannielynn Birkhead net worth is estimated to be about $12 million. Previously, it was speculated that she would inherit a substantial amount of money from her stepfather.

However, due to a lack of ample evidence, the federal court announced that she would not be receiving the fortune.

Despite Dannielynn Birkhead being in the limelight, she is still a young girl who leads a normal life. She loves modelling, acting, eating french fries, Snapchat and having fun. With all her talents, it is clear that the future looks bright for her.

