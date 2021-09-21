Casey Anthony net worth, age, height, weight, husband, parents, is she dead?

Casey Anthony is an American woman who was thrown into the spotlight in June 2008 following the mysterious disappearance and death of Caylee Anthony. The case received a lot of media attention, and the public was outraged when she was eventually acquitted of Caylee's murder charge in 2011 despite all the evidence pointing to her. Where is Casey Anthony now?

The infamous Casey Anthony's murder trial revealed startling truths about her family, which was interwoven in lies, immorality and unstable relationships. Since 2008, no one has been found legally responsible for the death of the 2-year-old Caylee. Was her death accidental or a perfectly covered murder?

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Casey Anthony

Casey Anthony Date of birth: 19th March 1986

19th March 1986 Casey Anthony's age: 35 years in 2021

35 years in 2021 Birth sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Warren, Ohio, USA

Warren, Ohio, USA Current residence: South Florida

South Florida Nationality: American

American Casey Anthony's height in feet: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Gender: Female

Female Sexuality: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Not known

Not known Children: Late Caylee Marie Anthony

Late Caylee Marie Anthony Casey Anthony's parents: Cindy Anthony and George Anthony

Cindy Anthony and George Anthony Siblings: Brother Lee Anthony

Brother Lee Anthony Known for: Suspect in the mysterious disappearance and death of Caylee Anthony

Suspect in the mysterious disappearance and death of Caylee Anthony Criminal status: Convict

Convict Net worth: Approx. $10,000

Early life

Caylee's mother was born on 19th March 1986 in Warren, Ohio, the USA, to parents George and Cindy Anthony. She was raised alongside her brother Lee. Her father worked in law enforcement.

The convict's lies started in high school when she made her family believe she was graduating. On the day of high school graduation, they discovered she had stopped attending classes.

Becoming a mother

The convict gave birth to Caylee (pictured) in August 2005. Photo: @caseymarieanthonypage

Ms Anthony got pregnant at 19 years old and gave birth to Caylee Anthony on 9th August 2005. The identity of her child's father remains a mystery to this day. She alleged that her then-boyfriend Jesse Grund was the dad, but a paternity test came out negative.

The convict had thought of giving up the child for adoption, but her mother disagreed. She stayed with her parents until mid-June 2008, when she decided to leave with her daughter after a huge disagreement.

Caylee's disappearance

After leaving her parents' home, Cindy contacted her daughter to know how Caylee was doing, but Casey told her she was with a nanny each time. She later revealed that her daughter had been kidnapped by a nanny called Zenaida on 16th June in Orlando. Cindy reported Caylee's disappearance to the Orange County Sheriff Office on 15th July 2008. Investigations revealed that there was no nanny called Zenaida, and Caylee's mother was arrested.

Ms Anthony was released on 21st August on bail to help find her daughter, but she failed to provide helpful clues. The public questioned her don't care behaviour and occasional partying following Caylee's disappearance. She was re-arrested a week later.

Casey's trial and acquittal

Caylee Anthony's body was found in a plastic bag near her grandparents' home in December 2008. Casey's trial started in June 2011, and the prosecutors pushed to have a death penalty.

Casey Anthony's lawyer, Jose Baez, had a contrasting account as he revealed that the child accidentally drowned on 16th June 2008 in the family swimming pool, and George tried to cover it up. The convict kept quiet about Caylee's disappearance because she never disappeared.

Baez also said that the accused had been sexually abused by her dad since she was eight years old. Saying nothing about her daughter's death was one of her ways of covering up painful secrets from an early age. George denied all the accusations.

On July 5 2011, the jury found Caylee's mother not guilty of her daughter's death. The court found her guilty of providing false information to law enforcers, and she was sentenced to four years in prison but only stayed in jail for 12 days due to the time already served.

Is there a movie based on Casey Anthony?

In 2017, Investigation Discovery released a three-part series titled Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery. The Casey Anthony documentary sheds light on the case whose outcome angered the nation to this day. In 2019, the convict was working on a film, As I Was Told, about her life, but it never came to fruition due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Where is Casey Anthony now?

Caylee's mother lives in South Florida with detective Patrick Mckenna. Photo: @intouchweekly

Caylee's mother stays in South Florida with Patrick Mckenna, a private detective who worked with her defence team. She does online and social media searches for him. She also registered her business, Case Research & Consulting Solutions, in Florida to help falsely accused people, especially women, get justice.

In 2020, it was reported that the 35-year-old is working on a tell-all book. She is also open to the idea of having kids.

Casey Anthony's net worth

Celebrity Net Worth estimates her net worth at $10,000 in 2021. In 2013, she filed for bankruptcy, alleging she had $800,000 in liabilities, including lawyer fees, Orange Country Sherriff fine and IRS fee. Casey Anthony's salary is not known.

Casey Anthony is perhaps one of the most hated women in America as the public still believes she is responsible for her daughter's death. In a 2017 Casey Anthony interview with The Associated Press, the convict revealed she does not know how her daughter died and does not care about public perception. With so many unanswered questions, will little Caylee ever get justice?

