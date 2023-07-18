Which school did Suleiman Hartzenberg attend? Here is his life story

Suleiman Hartzenberg is a South African rugby union star playing as a centre or wing for the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship. He was named in the Stormers side for the 2022-23 United Rugby Championship, making his debut in Round 1 against Connacht. In October 2022, Suleiman was named to the South Africa A squad for their European tour.

Hartzenberg attended Bishop's College, an all-boys private school located in the Western Cape province of South Africa. His rugby journey is taking him to the international level, at just 20 years of age.

Suleiman Hartzenberg's profile summary and bio

Full name Suleiman Hartzenberg Nickname Suleiman Gender Male Date of birth 20 May 2003 Age 20 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Cape Town, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Alma mater Bishop's College Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 186 Weight in kilograms 91 Weight in pounds 201 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Gawa and Faizel Siblings Yaya, Munier and Mogammad Shukr Hartzenberg Profession Rugby player Current team Stormers Position Centre or wing Social media Instagram

How old is Suleiman Hartzenberg?

Suleiman Hartzenberg (aged 20 as of 2023) was born on 20 May 2003 in Cape Town, South Africa. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Family background

Suleiman Hartzenberg's parents are fruit and vegetable vendors, Gawa and Faizel. Suleiman grew up with a rich rugby legacy, as two of his brothers are prolific rugby stars. His elder brother, Yaya (born 6 January 1989), plays for the Griffons in the Currie Cup and Rugby Challenge. Conversely, his other brother Munier (born 1 August 1997) plays as a wing for the Griquas.

Suleiman Hartzenberg’s height

The South African rugby player stands 6 feet 1 inch (186 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 201 pounds (91 kilograms).

What is Suleiman Hartzenberg’s speed?

The Cape Town native possesses the physical attributes to excel in demanding centre and wing positions. His speed, agility and strength make him a dangerous attacking threat and a solid presence on the pitch.

Suleiman Hartzenberg’s injury

Hartzenberg missed the U20 World Championship held in South Africa due to a knee injury. John Dobson, Stormers' head coach, revealed that he picked up the injury during Western Province's Currie Cup clash against the Pumas.

Social media presence

The talented sportsman is active on Instagram, regularly posting updates on his sports career. He has 8,021 followers as of 18 July 2023.

At just 20 years of age, Suleiman Hartzenberg is a source of inspiration for most young people pursuing sporting careers. He can succeed and contribute to the game's domestic and international growth with his talent and zeal.

