How good is Manie Libbok? Age, team, position, stats, salary, net worth

Manie Libbok's rugby career is often described as a fairytale. After a stand-out performance during his high school rugby days, his start as a professional player paled in comparison. That changed when he joined the DHL Stormers and "Magical Manie" was born.

Manie Libbok of DHL Stormers during the United Rugby Championship match between Munster and DHL Stormers. Photo: Sam Barnes

Source: Getty Images

It was reported that Libbok scored 18 points in the 2023 Vodacom United Rugby Championship quarterfinals, which is more than any other player. He also made more try assists throughout the tournament.

Manie Libbok's profile and bio summary

Full name Immanuel Libbok Date of birth 15 July 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Humansdorp, Eastern Cape, South Africa Current residence George, Western Cape, South Africa Nationality South African Religion Christianity Ethnicity Coloured Height 6'0.5'' (1,84 m) Weight 167,5 lb (76 kg) Eye colour Black Hair colour Brown Gender Male Orientation Heterosexual Marital status Engaged Partner Verna-Lee Arries Children None Education Hoërskool Outeniqua Profession Rugby union player Positions Fly-half, fullback Number 10 Teams Blue Bulls Sharks Stormers Social media Instagram Facebook

How old is Manie Libbok?

Manie was born on 15 July 1997 in Humansdorp, Eastern Cape, South Africa. He turned 26 in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

Manie Libbok's parents

There is no information on Libbok's parents. In a Facebook post, the former Blue Bulls fullback shared the passing of his grandmother, Lena Libbok, who helped raise him.

Manie Libbok's education

As per reports, the Stormers' fly-half first attended Daniel Pienaar Technical High School in Uitenhage. In 2014, in Grade 11, he transferred to Hoërskool Outeniqua in George, Eastern Cape.

In an interview with The Insider SA, it is mentioned that the rugby player has a Diploma in Coaching Science, but there is no mention of where he studied and when.

Does Manie Libbok have a girlfriend?

According to IOL, Libbok proposed to his high school sweetheart, Verna-Lee Arries, on 1 July 2023. The couple met at Hoërskool Outeniqua and have been in a relationship for seven years.

Manie Libbok's career

The former Sharks fullback started his rugby career while in high school. In 2013, he represented the Eastern Province at the Under-16 Khomo Week. The teenage rugby player scored against the Golden Lions and the Blue Bulls.

Manie was also part of the South Africa Schools team that competed in the 2015 Under-18 International Series. He played an integral role in the victories against Wales and England.

Manie during the 2016 World Rugby U20 game between England and South Africa. Photo: Malcolm Couzens

Source: Getty Images

Which teams did Manie Libbok play for?

According to sources, Libbok took the first steps towards his professional rugby career after high school. In 2016, he moved to Pretoria to join the Blue Bulls academy and made his provincial debut in the Currie Cup qualification series, playing as a fullback.

The former junior Springbok remained with the Bulls until 2020. Although he was selected for the 2017 Super Rugby squad, he failed to secure his spot in the team. Morné Steyn was backed by the new Bulls director, Jack White, as starting fly-half.

Looking for a fresh start, the rugby player joined the Sharks in 2020. Even though he showed versatility in his positions, he was the second choice after Curwin Bosch, a fly-half, and Aphelele Fassi, a fullback. Yet again, he could not secure a spot in the senior team.

Manie celebrates winning the 2022 United Rugby Championship final match between the Stormers and Blue Bulls. Photo: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

After a year with the Sharks, Libbok joined the DHL Stomers in 2021. Under the guidance of coach John Dobson and the Stormers' adventurous style of play, the 26-year-old resurrected his career.

According to IOL, Manie was pivotal in the Stormers' clinching of the Vodacom United Rugby Championship title in 2022.

How many points did Manie Libbok score this season?

The Humansdorp-born rugby player ended the 2022/2023 season as the leading points scorer with 167 points from 16 appearances. He was also voted the United Rugby Championship Fans' Player of the Season.

Did Manie Libbok play for the Springboks?

In October 2022, the young rugby player from Eastern Cape was finally selected to join the Springboks. In November 2022, the Stormers' fly-half made his Test debut against France.

Manie prepares to take a kick during the 2022 Autumn International rugby match between Italy and South Africa. Photo: Pier Marco Tacca

Source: Getty Images

Manie Libbok's salary and net worth

Details about the Springbok fly-half's salary and net worth have not been revealed. However, on average, South African rugby players could earn $13,408 (R240,000) to $111,738 (R2 million) annually.

Manie Libbok's rugby future was uncertain after he failed to secure a starting position in two separate teams. However, after joining the Stormers, he helped his team win the Vodacom United Rugby Championship in 2022 and was finally selected to join the Springboks in the same year.

READ ALSO: Former Irish international Jean Kleyn: Age, Spingboks, position, stats, net worth

Briefly.co.za published stats about Jean Kleyn's rugby career. The South African-born lock moved to Ireland in 2016 to play for the Munsters and went on to represent Ireland in the 2019 World Cup after qualifying for residency.

In 2023, Kleyn made sporting headlines when he switched allegiance and joined the South African national team, the Springboks. How did Jean become a 'Bok' debutant?

Source: Briefly News