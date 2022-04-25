Who are the Island boys? Have you ever heard about them? The Island boys are twin brothers from South Florida, USA. The fame of the rebellious twins is attributed to their song I'm an Island Boy, which went viral on TikTok. But, do you know that they recently changed their signature hairstyle? Read on!

The twins are funny and experts at getting attention on social media using their stage/rapper names Kodiyakredd and Flyysoulja. The boys are freshmen in the music industry, so it will be fascinating to see if they will maintain their shine. Unfortunately, they also receive a lot of online bullying, but it appears that they welcome it. Step into their rebellious life below.

The Island boys' profiles

The Island boys names: Franky Venegas and Alex Venegas

Franky Venegas and Alex Venegas Date of birth: July 16, 2001

July 16, 2001 The island boys ages: 20

20 Gender: Male

Male Height: 1.7 m

1.7 m Weight: 60-70kg

60-70kg Nationality: American

American Profession: Rappers, TikTok stars

Rappers, TikTok stars Instagram: @kodiyakredd, @flyysoulja

@kodiyakredd, @flyysoulja Famous song: I’m an Island Boy

The Island boys' net worth: $500,000

$500,000 Monthly income: $10,000 +

The Island boys' biography

The duo comprises twin brothers Alex and Franky, born on July 16, 2001, in Florida, United States. The Island boys' parents are of Cuban descent. However, tragedy struck their family after their father suffered a coronary heart attack and passed away while they were still children. The death of their dad strongly affected the twins as they grew up and influenced several of their decisions.

Their mother soon kicked them out when they turned 18 because of their highly alternative lifestyle. At this point, they met Chico, a gentleman from North Carolina who gave them a trailer to sleep in and got them jobs.

The Island boys before tattoos

The 20-year old twins were innocent kids before getting to high school. The twins' father was not in the picture, so they did whatever they wanted because they had a lot of freedom. Surprisingly, by the time Franky was 12 years old, he already had 3 tattoos. He confessed to messing up and going to a juvenile facility in an interview on YouTube.

Furthermore, as the twins were in high school, they met students who tattooed themselves everywhere. Hence, we can say that peer pressure influenced them to have some more face tattoos. As a result, their tattoos run from their necks, faces, hands and feet.

The Island boys' tattoos and signature haircuts

Alex has writings on his temple and spontaneous 17 tattooed on his brow. For Franky, he has an eagle tattoo on his brow; this is how you can differentiate the two. They are more popular with their stage names Kodiyakredd and Flyysoulja.

One thing that distinguishes the Island boys is their unique hairstyle. Alex has yellow hair while Frank has brown hair with blonde tips.

Island boys' dating life

On October 14th, 2021, Flyysoulja posted a photo with @Tiinkerbell, in which he referred to his lady love as his soulmate baby! Similarly, higher chances are Kodiyakredd has a significant other since he posted a video on Instagram dancing with a lady and captioned it Get to know me. Flyysoulja also has a son in South Florida.

Island boys' career

Franky commenced his musical journey earlier than his brother in 2020 when he released a couple of songs, such as Real Right, Smoke, and 9ine. His previous stage name was redd_4x, but he changed it after an endorsement from Kodak Black, a famous rapper.

In October, a year later, Franky and Alex did a duet I am an Island boy, which went viral on TikTok within a short time. The twins' did the song video in a water tub. The brothers became TikTok stars after they released an acapella version online. To supplement their TikTok victory, the boys have a YouTube channel @Big Bag Ent, where they post music videos, vlogs and audio clips.

How much are the Island boys worth?

The estimated net worth of the TikTok stars is $700,000 as of 2022. Much of their wealth was attained when their TikTok video went viral.

In trouble with the law

Kodiyakredd and Flyysoulja have a record of being detained when they were teenagers. At just 13, the twins were found guilty of burglary.

In February this year, the twins recently encountered law enforcement once more. It began with a SWAT team searching their home owing to allegations that an 8-year old girl was shot in their neighbourhood. The main suspect Andrew James Thomas was a friend to them.

As far as their clients were concerned, their longstanding pal wasn’t guilty of this awful conduct, the twins’ manager stated, just knew him as a quiet kid, and he would come and hang out and do his thing and go back to whatever he got going on but we had no clue about any of these allegations toward him.

The Island boys are progressively making daily moves to post content for their fans. Some could call it luck, others fortune. From either perspective, we can learn to pursue our dreams without fear and embrace our failures without feeling demotivated.

