Biography, profiles and net worth of The Wife actor Linda Majola (Mzamo Shezi)

Linda Majola is a South African actor famous for playing Langa in The Wife. In the show, he portrays a queer man who struggles to find his balance in a world full of homophobes, a role that he owns so well. Who is he in real life?

Linda Majola at The Woman King Red Carpet And Special Screening at Ster Kinekor at Mall Of Africa on 28th September 2022 in Midrand, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Having faced prejudice and rejection because of his sexual orientation, Langa is determined to gain the respect he deserves. Despite his authenticity in acting, fans have been curious to know Linda Majola's sexuality off camera. Therefore, go through this biography for more updates.

Linda Majola's profile summary and bio

Full Name Linda Majola Birthyear 1996 Age 27 years (As of 2023) Birthplace Bonela, Durban Nationality South African Sexual orientation Queer Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Education Diploma in Catering Alma mater Durban University of Technology Occupation Actor and chef Notable roles Mzamo Shezi's on Uzalo and Langa on The Wife Net Worth R500,000 Social media TikTok Instagram

Linda Majola's age

Linda was born in 1996 in Bonela, Durban, although he has not publicly disclosed details about his birthday, family and upbringing. He is 27 years old as of 2023.

Linda Majola's career

Linda has been at crossroads in pursuing his passion for acting and being a chef. He perfected his cooking dexterities at the Durban University of Technology. He also worked as a chef at Hilton Hotel in Sandton for a stint.

In 2020, he moved back home to open his food truck business called The Humble Café. The café sold mouth-watering dishes like fried chicken and beef. However, he had to close the business in February 2023.

Linda Majola at the official screening of the telenovela The Wife at the Marabi Club in November 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

What is Linda Majola’s role in The Wife?

Linda made his acting debut on The Wife as Langa, which put him on the map. It also allowed him to work on a cooking show, The Wedding Chef, on SABC1, where he is the host. In The Wife, Langa is Hlomu's twin brother, a young man who struggles to exist among homophobes.

Speaking about the role, Majola acknowledged that Langa mirrors his day-to-day struggles as a queer man and the people around him not agreeing with who he is.

Linda became the newest addition to SABC1's multi-award-winning TV show, Uzalo, in June 2023. He joined the show as Mzamo Shezi, a self-proclaimed influencer and fashionista.

Mzamo's journey takes an unforeseen turn after the death of his best friend's father. The ordeal sets him on a path intertwined with influence and power even as he navigates the complexities of village life.

Linda Majola's This & That show

Besides his TV roles, Majola is also venturing into comedy and the debut of his show, This & That, promises to have a different flair. His passion for skits, storytelling, and jazz music will also enchant the show.

Linda Majola's boyfriend

Like his acting role in The Wife, Majola suffers from the same life struggles. He is a homosexual struggling to find love in real life.

Linda Majola and Dudu Busani at the official screening of The Wife at the Marabi Club in November 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Linda Majola's net worth

Linda Majola is doing exceptionally well for someone at the onset of their career. Linda Majola's net worth is approximately R500,000.

Linda Majola's salary

In February 2022, Linda Majola took to Instagram to share a satirical video loaded with some hard truths about his career. In the deleted clip, he explained his unwillingness to lower the bar on the offers he receives for his services as a creative.

He revealed he would settle for little work instead of getting paid less than he deserves. He also added that he had rejected many job offers because they refused to pay him his worth. Nonetheless, he did not disclose what his rates were.

Linda Majola is a talented actor who unapologetically owns his truth and never shies away from speaking his mind. Besides his acting roles, he shares his fun side on social media platforms like TikTok, where he enjoys a significant fan base.

