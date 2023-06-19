Who are Chris Rock's siblings? Get to know his brothers and sister

Chris Rock is a renowned American stand-up comedian who has entertained audiences worldwide for over two decades. He has been featured in movies including Nurse Betty, Down to Earth, Death at a Funeral, and Grown Ups. Many are interested in learning more about his life, such that they ask who Chris Rock’s siblings are.

The Beverly Hills II actor is the eldest sibling to his six brothers and one sister. Tony, Kenny, and Jordan have followed in his footsteps with careers in the entertainment industry, while his sister Andi, opted for a different career path.

Chris’ profile and bio summary

Full name Christopher Julius Rock Gender Male Date of birth 7 February 1965 Age 58 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Andrews, South Carolina, USA Current residence Brooklyn, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African American Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5 feet 8 inches Weight in kilograms 76 kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock Siblings Andi, Tony, Andre, Charles, Jordan, Kenny, Brian, And Occupation Actor, comedian, producer, director, screenwriter Net worth Approximately $60 million Social media Instagram

Chris Rock’s brothers

Chris is the eldest sibling to his five brothers, some of whom have followed in his career footsteps. Not much is known about his other brothers, as they prefer living privately.

Andre Rock

Andre (age 56 years as of 2023) is one of the siblings who live a private life and have not been publicly seen with the Rock family. He owns a trucking business named Julius Rock Trucking Inc, which is reportedly a tribute to his late father, Julius Rock, who passed away in 1988.

Charles Ledell Rock

Charles is Christopher’s half-brother from his father’s previous marriage. He was born in the United States of America in 1953 and had a close relationship with Tony, one of the Rock brothers. Sources mention that Charles faced certain situations in life which led him to substance abuse. He lost his life in February 2006.

Kenny Rocky

Kenny is an established entrepreneur and former actor who has balanced his personal life and career. Some of the movies he has been featured in include Hope a Brooklyn Story, Coincidental Killer and Vesuvius.

He was enraged after Will Smith slapped his brother for a joke he did not find it funny. He felt that Will’s apology was a publicity stunt and said a harsher punishment must be given. In an interview with Los Angeles Times, Kenny said,

“My brother was no threat to him, and he had no respect for Chris then. You just belittled him in front of millions of people that watch the show.”

Tony Rock

Tony is one of the notorious Rock brothers. He is an actor, writer and stand-up comedian famous for his role as Uncle Ryan in Everybody Hates Chris. He has also appeared in other sitcoms like Living Biblically and All of Us. Tony believes having followed in his brother’s career footsteps is a blessing and a curse. He says,

“I’m not afforded the luxury of just taking a set casual, taking the night off. Because if I bomb, it’s, oh, he’s not funny — he’s just doing it because of his brother.”

Jordan Rock

Jordan is the youngest of the Rock brothers. The 32-year-old is also a comedian and an actor. He grew up in South Carolina and relocated to New York to pursue his career and be closer to his brothers. According to his IMDb profile, Jordan has starred in productions such as Max’s Love Life, Big Time Adolescence, Doors, and Human Unipede.

Does Chris Rock have a sister?

Chris’ sister, Andi Rock, was born on the 19th of March 1985. As per her date of birth, she is 38 years old as of 2023. Andi is an American therapist by profession and an avid football lover.

Chris Rock’s family

Chris’ mother was a teacher and social worker specialising in people with mental disabilities, while his father was a businessman. Even though his siblings have their own houses, they still get together to spend time as a family, like they used to before. Chris is a father of two daughters, Lola and Zahra.

How many biological children does Chris Rock have?

He has two biological children with Malaak Compton-Rock. His first daughter, Lola, was born on the 28th of June 2002 in New York City. She is currently furthering her studies at a university in Europe.

Chris and his ex-wife welcomed their second daughter, Zahra, on the 22nd of May 2004. The 19-year-old is a University of Southern California student and an activist, passionate about human rights. Reports state that she has been using her Instagram account to advocate for women’s pregnancy termination rights.

Is Chris Rock still married to his wife?

Chris and Malaak are no longer together. They separated in 2014 and finalised their divorce two years later. Chris admitted in an interview that the reason for their divorce was his infidelity. They were married for 18 years.

Chris Rock and Nicole Brown's sister, Tanya

In August 2022, Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister, Tanya, slammed comedian Chris Rock over an allegedly insensitive joke he made about her sister’s murder.

Chris Rock’s siblings have cemented their names in various industries. Three of the six brothers have followed the same career path as Chris and are succeeding.

