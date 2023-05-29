Who raised Kid Rock's son Robert James Ritchie, Jr.? All you need to know

Kid Rock's son Robert James Ritchie, Jr. may also be in the entertainment industry, but significantly less is known about him and his relationship with his famous father. Who raised Kid Rock's son, and what else do we know about him? Here is what to know about Robert James Ritchie, Jr., including his relationship with his parents.

The young musician has followed in his father’s footsteps and taken up singing. Photo: @robertjames4real on Instagram (modified by author)

Although he had his son with his then-long-term partner, the pair have since split. They were childhood sweethearts, but both have seemingly since moved on. Here is a summary of what we know of Kid Rock's son before further detailing his life.

Profile summary

Full name Robert James Ritchie, Jr. Nickname 'Robert James' Date of birth 14 June 1993 Age 29 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current nationality American Marital status Married to Marisa Marie Ritchie (2021) Ethnicity Multiracial Gender Male Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Robert James Ritchie and Kelley South Russell Children Two (Skye Noelle and Ryder James) Profession Musician, entrepreneur Education Belmont University Native language English Social media profiles Instagram Twitter Facebook

Although a public figure, he does not openly discuss many aspects of his private life. But, he frequently gives fans a glimpse into his personal life through his social media, specifically Instagram. Here is what we know of his famous musician father, Kid Rock, and aspects of his personal life.

Kid Rock

Born Robert James Ritchie on 17 January 1971 in Romeo, Michigan, the musician came from a surprisingly affluent lifestyle growing up, a far cry from the trailer park lifestyle he displays in his music. Despite this, his music has gathered many fans from all walks of life.

First, we would like to discuss what we know about Kid Rock's mother and father. His mother is Susan Ritchie, and his father is William Ritchie. William owned various car dealerships, and Susan was reportedly a housewife.

Who did Kid Rock have a child with?

Robert James Ritchie, Jr.’s mother, is Kelley South Russell. Sources state they were childhood sweethearts, meeting during eight-grade and had an off-and-on relationship for around ten years. They ultimately split.

Kid Rock’s wife previously was Canadian-American actress and model Pamela Anderson. Despite being married between 2006 and 2007, they had no children together.

He often posts about his family on his Instagram page. Photo: @robertjames4real on Instagram (modified by author)

How much is Kid Rock worth right now?

Kid Rock's estimated net worth is most widely reported at $150 million. But, it could be as high as $180 million, with the occasional source stating the value is over $200 million. Despite also being a public figure to an extent, Robert James Ritchie, Jr.’s net worth has not been disclosed.

Robert James Ritchie, Jr.

The child of a famous American musician, Robert James Ritchie, Jr. is also known through his professional moniker, Robert James. His parents split up when he was seven, and his father raised him single-handily after a gruelling custody battle.

Robert's mother, Kelley, was ordered to pay weekly child support. It is not confirmed whether his mother was active in his life, but Kid Rock mainly raised the youngster.

How old is Robert Ritchie Jr.?

The musician was born on 14 June 1993. That makes Robert James Ritchie, Jr.’s age 29 at the time of writing. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Robert James Ritchie, Jr.’s ethnicity

Robert James Ritchie, Jr.’s race is mixed. His father is Caucasian, and it is believed Kelley is African-American.

His professional moniker is Robert James. Photo: @robertjames4real on Instagram (modified by author)

Robert James Ritchie, Jr.’s occupation

A musician and entertainer, Robert James Ritchie, Jr.’s musical influences are believed to include Bruno Mars and Jackie Wilson, showing a clear interest in the more soulful side of music genres.

He has collaborated with his father through the single Shakedown, released on Kid Rock's YouTube channel on 6 April 2022. Robert James Ritchie, Jr.’s songs can be found on the same or other music streaming platforms.

Robert James Ritchie, Jr.’s profiles

Robert James Ritchie, Jr.’s Instagram is @robertjames4real, with 70.8K followers. His Twitter account, @itisrobertjames, has 1,095 followers. Lastly, you can follow his Facebook page under Robert James, which has 23K followers.

You can also follow the young musician's wife's Instagram page under @itsmarisamarie, where Marisa Marie Ritchie often posts about their family. Kid Rock's Instagram page can be found under @kidrock, with 1 million followers.

Robert James Ritchie, Jr. may not have the extensive musical experience as his father. However, their musical collaboration and other projects show that the young musician is just getting started and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

