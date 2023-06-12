John William McDonald: Eartha Kitt's ex-husband's bio and personal life

John William McDonald was a renowned businessman from the United States of America. He is widely known for being the ex-husband of the late American singer, actress, comedian, dancer, and activist Eartha Kitt. McDonald’s life has captivated social media users' attention, leading to many diverse speculations. John William McDonald’s biography clears most doubts about his personal life.

American singer and actress Eartha Kitt (1927 - 2008) with her husband John William McDonald (right), circa 1962. Photo: Steve Lewis (modified by author)

John William McDonald’s ex-wife, Eartha, is an acclaimed singer known for her distinctive singing style. The duo was married briefly, but John William McDonald’s name now always pops up when the actress' love life is discussed.

John William McDonald’s profile and bio summary

Full name John William McDonald Gender Male Date of birth 12 April 1923 Age 82 years old (at the time of death) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Divorced Ex-wife Eartha Kitt Children Kitt Shapiro McDonald Profession Businessman, real estate investor

John William McDonald’s age

John passed when he was reportedly 82 years old. He was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. He was an American of white ethnicity.

Is John William McDonald still alive?

The American entrepreneur passed away on 12 May 2005. Three years later, his ex-wife, Eartha, died from colon cancer on 25 December 2008 in Weston, Connecticut, United States.

Singer Eartha Kitt and her husband, real estate man William McDonald are all smiles as they debut their 4-day-old baby girl. Photo: Bettmann

Why is John William McDonald famous?

Besides being recognised by many as the ex-husband of Eartha Kitt, John was a successful accountant, businessman, and associate in a real estate investment company. He was part of an army that fought in the Korean War. Upon his return to the US, the retired army veteran suffered multiple injuries caused by grenade explosions, undergoing 25 surgeries.

John William McDonald’s net worth

The late American entrepreneur chose to keep his assets undisclosed, and his net worth remains a mystery. What was Eartha Kitt's net worth when she passed away? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American actress had a net worth of $4 million.

How long was Eartha Kitt married to John McDonald?

John William McDonald and his spouse tied the knot on 6 July 1960. John and Eartha Kitt's marriage did not last long, as they called it quits after being married for around four years. The duo officially divorced in 1964.

Why did Eartha Kitt leave her husband?

In the filed divorce documents, the renowned voice artist cited "mental cruelty" as the grounds for the separation. Eartha won the case, and John was obliged to pay $100 monthly as child support.

Who was Kitt McDonald’s father?

John William McDonald’s child is Kitt McDonald, also known by many as Kitt Shapiro. She was born on 26 November 1961, a year after the duo married. While still young, Shapiro was baptised as a Catholic in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Eartha Kitt's daughter was with her mom when she died. Recalling the last moments she had about her, she said,

I was with her when she died. She left this world literally screaming at the top of her lungs. I was with her constantly; she lived not even 3 miles from my house, and we were together practically every day. She was home for the last few weeks when the doctor told us there was nothing they could do any more.

Singer Eartha Kitt leaves Cedars of Lebanon Hospital on November 30 with her husband William McDonald, real estate broker, and daughter Kitt. Photo: Bettmann

Kitt Shapiro currently works with the American Cancer Society and Colon Cancer Alliance.

John William McDonald was a businessman from the United States. His marriage to the American actress, singer, dancer, stand-up comedian and cabaret star made him garner popularity. He was also a father to Kitt McDonald, famous as Kitt Shapiro.

