Who is Maggie Siff's husband, Paul Ratliff? Facts and biography

Paul Ratliff is a market researcher turned psychologist, but he is known as Maggie Siff's husband to the media. He has been pictured at award shows and red-carpet premieres at his wife's side, rubbing shoulders with Hollywood A-listers. But who is he when he is not his wife's plus one?

Maggie Siff has been gracing television screens since 2004, and in a decade, she has shown off her range and talent. She is known for the characters she portrayed on Sons of Anarchy and Billions. With her fame came an increased interest in her personal life, especially who her husband is.

Paul Ratliff's profile and bio summary

Who is Maggie Siff's husband?

Maggie married Paul Ratcliff, a mental health practitioner in October 2012. As per reports, their courtship started via email when she was shooting Sons of Anarchy. Paul Ratcliffe gifted his wife a bound manuscript of their emails for their first anniversary.

How old is Paul Ratcliff?

Paul Ratcliff's age is not known at the time of writing. His famous wife is 48 years of age as of June 2023. The family lives a private life.

Maggie and Paul Ratliff's children

Paul has one child with his wife, Maggie Siff. Their daughter, Lucy Ratliff, was born in April 2014.

Paul Ratliff's career

It is reported that Paul started as a researcher and specialised in research methods, designs and analysis. He primarily conducted and managed ethnographic research projects in the automotive, telecommunications, electronic goods, and health and beauty industries.

According to sources, in 2015, he attended Pacifica Graduate Institute in California to get his Master's degree in Counselling Psychology, which he completed in 2018. Since 2020, he has been a licenced marriage and family therapist at the Erika Malm Collective in New York.

How old is Maggie from Billions?

Maggie Siff (aged 48 as of June 2023) was born on 21 June 1974 in The Bronx, New York. She is an actress. Before gracing the screens, she was in regional theatre and won the Barrymore Award for Excellence in Theatre in 1998 for her work in Henrik Ibsen's Ghosts.

She was raised in the Bronx, New York City, by a Jewish father and mother of Irish and Swedish descent. Siff majored in English at Bryn Mawr College and graduated in 1996, then got her Master of Fine Arts in acting at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts Graduate Acting Programme.

According to Maggie's IMDb profile, her television debut was in 2004 on an episode of Rescue Me. She went on to appear on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Grey's Anatomy. Her first significant role was Rachel Menken Katz on Mad Men which she played from 2007 to 2008.

From 2008-2013 she played the central role of Dr Tara Knowles on Sons of Anarchy. She was nominated twice for the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Since 2016 Maggie Siff has been part of the cast of Showtime's Billions.

Paul Ratliff's net worth

As of 2023, Ratcliff's net worth is estimated at $4 million, as per reports. His wife's net worth is between $6 to $8 million.

Paul Ratliff and Maggie Siff's Instagram

Paul and his wife are not active on social media. In an interview, Maggie mentioned that they avoid social networks for self-protection and to keep their lives private.

Paul Ratliff has a background in market research and is now a licenced marriage and family therapist. His relationship with the famous actress Maggie Siff started over email and now they are married with one child.

