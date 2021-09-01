For the longest time, Dr Phil has been a fan favourite for many since he has hosted some of the most controversial people and stories. He is famous for being the host of a television show titled his name. Dr Phil's net worth has increased significantly throughout his career, making him one of the wealthiest TV personalities.

Dr Phil visits SiriusXM Studios on April 25, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Dr Phil McGraw wears many hats. Apart from his television career, he is an author and practised Clinical Psychology until 2006.

Profile summary:

Dr Phil's full name: Phillip Calvin McGraw

Phillip Calvin McGraw Date of birth: 1st of September 1950

1st of September 1950 Age: 71 years (as of 2021)

71 years (as of 2021) Gender: Male

Male Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Vinita, Oklahoma, United States of America

Vinita, Oklahoma, United States of America Famous for: His television show called Dr Phil

His television show called Dr Phil Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Father: Joseph J McGraw

Joseph J McGraw Mother: Anne Geraldine

Anne Geraldine Siblings: Deana, Donna, Brenda

Deana, Donna, Brenda Height in feet: 6'4"

6'4" Height in centimetres: 191

191 Weight kilograms: 108

108 Weight in pounds: 240

240 Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: White

White School: Shawnee Mision North High School

Shawnee Mision North High School University: Midwestern State University, University of North Texas

Midwestern State University, University of North Texas Marital status: Married

Married Spouses: Debbie Higgins (1970-1973), Robin McGraw (1976-present)

Debbie Higgins (1970-1973), Robin McGraw (1976-present) Children: Jay, Jordan

Jay, Jordan Occupation: Author, television personality, clinical psychologist

Author, television personality, clinical psychologist Net worth: $460 million

$460 million Twitter: @DrPhil

@DrPhil Instagram: @drphil

@drphil Facebook: @drphilshow

@drphilshow TikTok: @drphil

@drphil Dr Phil website: drphil.com

Dr Phil's biography

Dr. Phillip McGraw, Executive Producer of Bull attends the 2016 CBS Upfront at The Plaza on May 18, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

Phil was born in Vinita, Oklahoma, to Joseph J McGraw and Anne Geraldine. His father was an equipment supplier in the oilfields of North Texas; thus, that is where he and his three sisters Deana, Donna and Brenda grew up.

By the time he was 13, Phillip had started working at an A&W Root Beer stand and a local food chain called Pizza Planet. He then moved to Kansas with his father, who wanted to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming a psychologist.

How old is Dr Phil?

The American television personality was born on 1st September 1950. As of 2021, Dr Phil's age is 71 years old. He is an American by birth, and his star sign is Virgo.

Education

Phillip attended Shawnee Mision North High School in Overland Park, Kansas. He was part of the football team in high school, which earned him a scholarship to the University of Tulsa. However, he later transferred to Midwestern State University, where he graduated with a clinical psychology degree.

He furthered his studies at the University of North Texas, where he obtained an M.A in experimental psychology and a PhD degree in clinical psychology.

Is Dr Phil a real doctor?

The Dr Phil show. Photo: @drphilshow

Source: Facebook

After getting his masters, Phillip moved back to Wichita Falls, Texas, where his father has set up a private psychology practice. He later founded Courtroom Sciences Inc., a trial consulting firm that provides services in psychology, jury selection, trial consulting, witness training and depositions. However, in 2006 he stopped renewing his licence to practice psychology.

The Dr Phil Show

After seeing his success with his segments on The Oprah Winfrey Show, the Life Code author created his show with the title as his name on 16th September 2002. He offers advice using strategies from his previous experience as a clinical and forensic psychologist on the show.

Dr Phil's full episodes air on different shows at different times, depending on your location.

Dr Phil and Bum Fights

One of the most popular guests the Doctor has ever hosted is the Bum Fights creator, Ty Beeson. The series was a compilation of street fights caught on tape and homeless men performing skits and stunts. Moments after viewing footage from the series, Phillip kicked him out before the interview even started.

Doctor on Demand

The television personality founded the telehealth company Doctor on Demand, an online platform where people schedule appointments with physicians and therapists. The company was founded in 2012, and by 2014 it had established a web and mobile service.

Dr Phil's ranch

The television host is the owner of the Turn-About Ranch. The ranch is a wilderness therapy and residential treatment facility located in Escalante, Utah. They have been operating for 29 years, working with at-risk adolescents.

Dr. Phil McGraw and wife Robin McGraw attend the "Selma" and the Legends Who Paved the Way gala at Bacara Resort on December 6, 2014 in Goleta, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Is Dr Phil married?

Dr McGraw is currently married to Robin McGraw. The pair met in 1973 and tied knots three years later. Before Robin, the 71-year-old television personality was married to Debbie Higgins from 1970 to 1973. Unfortunately, she passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Dr Phil's wife, Robin is a philanthropist, television personality, and two-time #1 New York Times bestselling author. She is committed to her mission to inspire women to live their best lives. She also founded the charitable organization When Georgia Smiled: The Robin McGraw and Dr Phil Foundation.

Who are Dr Phil's children?

Phillip and Robin have two sons called Jay, born on 12th September 1979, and Jordan, born on 21st October 1986. Jay is the Emmy Award-winning creator and executive producer of the syndicated series The Doctors. Also, he is the president and CEO of Los Angeles-based Stage 29 Productions, Bird Street Books, Inc. and Ghost Mountain Books, Inc.

How much is Dr Phil worth?

McGraw has made a fortune from his years in television and his previous career as a psychologist. His net worth is estimated to be $460 million. Among the property he owns are a mansion and several vehicles. Dr Phil's house is located in Dallas, Texas, where he lives with his wife.

What happened to Dr Phil?

McGraw has been in numerous controversies throughout his career. In 1986, he was brought up on ethics charges for having an inappropriate non-physical relationship with a patient. In 2008 he was also charged for practising psychology without a professional licence and violating doctor-patient confidentiality with his patient Britney Spears.

Dr Phil's net worth is one of the many fruits he enjoys for his hard work through the years. Through his wise words, he has inspired many to change their lives for the better or sometimes the worse. The choice to be better is yours.

