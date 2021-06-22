In the Mzansi nation, the SABC2 soapie Muhvango has grown to be the favourite of many. If you are a fan, then you know of the character Carol Chabelli played by Phuti Khomo. In the show, she acts as a fashion designer and the wife of Njabulo Chabelli.

Phuti Khomo is a Mzansi actress, radio DJ, television presenter and model best known for her role as Carol Chabeli, the wife of Njabulo Chabeli, in the SABC2 soapie Muvhango. Photo: @phutikhomo

So, who is Phuti Khomo? Apart from being an actress, she is also a radio DJ, television presenter, and model, popular for winning the Miss SA 2002 pageant. The article below will look at her bio, age, boyfriend, career, profiles, and Phuti Khomo photos.

Phuti Khomo's profile

Name: Phuti Khomo

Phuti Khomo Date of birth: June 12, 1984

June 12, 1984 Place of birth: South Africa

South Africa Phuti Khomo age: 37 as of 2021

37 as of 2021 Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Gender: Female

Female Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: Black

Black Occupation: Actress, model, DJ, television personality

Actress, model, DJ, television personality Phuti Khomo Instagram: @phutikhomo

@phutikhomo Phuti Khomo Twitter: @PhutiKhomo

Phuti Khomo's bio

The Muhvango star was born on June 12, 1984, and was raised in South Africa. Photo: @phutikhomo

She was born on June 12, 1984, in South Africa. She spent her childhood with her grandparents in various townships of Shoshanguve, Mamelodi, and Antridgeville. At the age of 6, she lived with her mother and sister, whose identities are yet to be discovered. She attended an art school in Pretoria, where she studied drama. However, the sister has often been confused as Phuti Khomo's twin because of their utter resemblance, and many of Phuti's fans have a hard time distinguishing the two.

Her star sign is Gemini, and she is 37 as of 2021.

Phuti Khomo's boyfriend

Although the gorgeous model has kept her dating life in the dark, it is known that she is dating a man whose name has not been identified yet. During her 37th birthday this year, her boyfriend, sister, and some of her friends teamed up to surprise her with a truck that she had always wanted. She even shared the emotional video of the surprise where her sister drove her to the middle of nowhere blindfolded, and the MAN truck was there.

The Mzansi actress has been engaged previously. She, however, broke up the engagement because she did not want to choose between having a family and her career. In an interview, she said, 'I don't want to be unhappily married. I don't want to choose between my family and career. There are parents that can juggle it, but it is not for me'.

As for having kids, she said she wants to wait since she wants to be a hands-on parent, but for now, she is focusing on work.

Career

Her career in modelling began when she was six years old when she entered beauty pageants. Phuti Khomo Miss South Africa title came in 2002 where she won Miss SA Teen.

Growing up, she also wanted to be an actress, and by 2001, she had landed herself a minor role in the Mzansi SABC1 soapie, Generations. She also got an acting gig for three years on the soapie, Egoli. In 2007, She got the lead role in Mtunzini. She replaced KB Motsilanyane in the role of Phaphama Molefe.

In 2012, she starred as Student Constable Dineo Molobi in the SABC2 drama series Streets of Mangaung. The same year she joined Muhvango.

As for her career in radio and television, she landed her first presenting job in 2002 on the SABC2 music show, One. For over two years, she was the weekend voice on the popular Gauteng based radio station, Yfm. In 2007, she hosted the Mzansi music gossip show, Ripped on eTV. She also co-hosted the MTV series original reality show Rivals in Romance in 2011.

Phuti Khomo's modelling agency

Where is Phuti Khomo now? Apart from her various gigs in acting and presenting, she is also an entrepreneur. She is the founder of the Phuti Khomo Modeling Expo. The Expo is an educational and career-building event for aspiring models. The Expo will be bringing top, credible local modelling agencies from London, New York and Paris to scout for models.

Phuti Khomo's crop top

The gorgeous actress shot back at some of her fans who were trying to discourage her from wearing crop tops. Photo: @phutikhomo

This year, the gorgeous actress got into a controversy after she clapped back at the fans who were enquiring about her fashion. Recently, she has been rocking crop tops, and her fans have concerns. She went on her social media to rant about how annoyed she was with people telling her to cover her body up, saying that they should mind their business.

"I've been receiving a lot of DMs, and I think I just wanna talk about these DMs. I'm not sure, but does it look like I have a stomach problem? I don't think so. I don't believe so," said Phuti.

Phuti Khomo is an inspiration to all the young actresses and models out there to follow their dreams. She has shown her many talents and hard work, which have resulted in the success she is enjoying right now. We wish her all the best in her endeavours.

