Kamo Modisakeng: age, boyfriend, accident, tattoos, Muvhango, worth

Kamo Modisakeng is a South African actress who dazzles fans with her good looks and chic fashion style. She is best known for her role as Bassie in Mzansi Magic's Rockville. Nonetheless, this true beauty is a woman of many hats. She is also a model and social media influencer.

Gorgeous South African actress, model, and internet personality Kamo Modisakeng. Photo: @kamomodisakeng

Kamo Modisakeng is a South African beauty who is making great strides in the entertainment industry. She has solidified her name in the acting world and has moved over to create a lasting impression in the showbiz industry. Keep reading to know more about this media personality's early life, career, and current works.

Profile summary

Full name: Kamogelo Modisakeng

Kamogelo Modisakeng Date of birth: 14th July 1994

14th July 1994 Place of birth: Rustenburg, South Africa

Rustenburg, South Africa Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Kamo Modisakeng age: 26 years

26 years Nationality: South African

South African Occupation: Actress, Model, and Social Media Influencer

Actress, Model, and Social Media Influencer Location: City of Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa

City of Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Instagram: kamomodisakeng

kamomodisakeng LinkedIn: Kamo Modisakeng

Kamo Modisakeng Twitter: KamoModisakeng

Kamo Modisakeng's bio

Kamo Modisakeng. Photo: @kamomodisakeng

The South African celebrity was born on 14th July 1994 in Rustenburg, South Africa, as Kamogelo Modisakeng. However, she was raised in Johannesburg in Gauteng Province, where she currently resides.

She is currently 26 years old and is counting days to her 27th birthday. Although she has not revealed much about her early life, her online presence does prove that she has a close relationship with her mother. She often posts stunning pictures of her mother to appreciate her.

The actress is a reflection of beauty with brains. She attended Dominican Convent High School in Belgravia, Johannesburg. She later graduated and pursued a Journalism course. She disclosed that she does have plans to go back to school.

Since most of Mzansi's female celebrities have been getting some ink work, there have been questions about Kamo Modisakeng's tattoos. If you look at Kamo Modisakeng's pictures closely, you will notice that she does have several tattoos.

Kamo Modisakeng's tattoos. Photo: @kamomodisakeng

She has some ink work on her back, under her right armpit and on her right thigh, left wrist, chest, and left ring finger.

Career

Acting was a big passion for Kamo, so she decided to pursue arts in high school. Upon graduation, she told her mom of her plans to study arts in varsity. Her mother was against it and instead advised her to study Journalism.

She decided to pursue the course, but in her third year, just three months before her exams, she quit. It paved the way for her to venture into the acting field. Given that she did arts in high school and had an absolute passion for it, acting came naturally.

She also never planned on being a social media influencer. A talent manager scouted her, and it was all unintentional.

Where did Kamo Modisakeng act?

Kamo Modisakeng pictured on set getting ready to do what she loves best. Photo: @kamomodisakeng

You will most likely spot Kamo Modisakeng on Muvhango because she replaced Gaosi Raditholo as Warona. If not, you may recognize her from her role as Bassie in Rockville. Those who do not watch either of the two shows may find it hard to tell where this beauty has acted. Take a look at other Kamo Modisakeng TV shows:

aYeYe season 1 as Amelia

season 1 as Amelia Broken Vows season 1 as Bakang

season 1 as Bakang Isithembiso season 2 as Musa

season 2 as Musa Muvhango season 1 as Warona

season 1 as Warona Rockville season 4 and 5 as Bassie

season 4 and 5 as Bassie The Road season 1 as Fifi

Her appearances in these shows have sparked questions about her net worth. Although she is believed to earn a decent amount, there is still no credible source denoting Kamo Modisakeng's net worth.

Online presence

Kamo Modisakeng. Photo: @kamomodisakeng

The 26-year-old is pretty active on social media. Kamo Modisakeng's Instagram handle goes by her name. She uses this platform to connect with her fans and share her projects. She also has Twitter and LinkedIn accounts.

Kamo Modisakeng's accident

Was Kamo Modisakeng Isithembiso involved in an accident? What are Kamo Modisakeng's scars from her accident? All these were questions fans were asking back in 2016 after a Twitter user named @JustKhuthi shared a tweet about Kamo being raped and violently attacked.

Fans were confused about the Kamo the Tweet referred to, sparking questions about the model's involvement in an accident or ordeal. The Tweeter later clarified that it was Kamogelo Peterson and not Kamo Modisakeng.

Who is Kamo dating?

Kamo Modisakeng's relationship status. Photo: @kamomodisakeng

Fans are curious to know if the beauty is off the market, so do not be surprised to find many searches on Kamo Modisakeng's boyfriend. Although she managed to keep this part of her life under the wraps, she began opening up and posting pictures with her boo.

The special man in her life was confirmed to be Trevor Sineke from Dream Team, popularly known as Trey. Kamo Modisakeng and Trey had been together for a long time before deciding to go public.

However, recently, the two have not been sharing pictures of them fondling or gifting each other as they used to on their social media platforms. Nonetheless, fans still believe they are dating.

Kamo Modisakeng's dating life. Photo: @kamomodisakeng

But before Modisakeng revealed her partner, there were rumors that Kamo Modisakeng and Shimza were an item. The Dj Shimza and Kamo Modisakeng dating reports rocked the airwaves after she featured in his song Tidal Wave. It turns out this was just business.

Kamo Modisakeng is a renowned actress best known for her appearances in shows such as Rockville and Muvhango. The beauty has become the talk of the town thanks to her professional acting skills and diversity. Fans cannot wait to see what she has in store for the future.

