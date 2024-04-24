Grammy-award winning star Tyla showed off her banging body recently and stirred up a conversation

The Truth Or Dare singer had fans marvelled, and some said she looks like a real-life Barbie

What many people admire the most about her body is the non-existent waist and how she flaunts it

One thing about Tyla, she will flaunt her waist. The singer is known for her hit song Water. But another thing many associate with Tyla is her slim figure.

Tyla’s recently showed off her body as she visited the beach. Image: Taylor Hill via Getty Images.

Source: Instagram

Tyla's slim waist has peeps lurking

The Grammy-award winning star shared a video of her visiting the beat wearing a skimpy two-piece outfit. Her banging body stirred up a wide conversation with peeps marvelling at it.

The Truth Or Dare singer impressed Twitter (X) user @GucciStarboi, who said:

"Tyla’s waist line tho."

A real-life Barbie

Reacting to the video, fans could not resist but compare her to a real-life Barbie. Many people admire her body and the non-existent waist and how she flaunts it.

@Kunle_005 asked:

"This girl doesn't look real sha. Why does her waist look like that. She looks like Barbie the one from the cartoons."

@whitelion456 said:

"This girl is supposed to get a free pass to heaven."

@JAFNEEQUIN exclaimed:

"Insane. She looks amazing!"

Tyla makes Forbes list

Tyla steadily pushes the envelope. The singer recently received her flowers from Forbes Africa and made her their cover girl.

She made the list for the April magazine's 30 Under 30 issue.

The company noticed Tyla's rapid rise to fame, dominating the American charts and breaking local records.

Tyla says she wants South African dancers for her upcoming tour

In a previous report from Briefly News, in a recent interview, Tyla revealed that she wants South African dancers for her upcoming tour.

The Water hitmaker had since cancelled her tour due to a recurring injury and hopes to return on stage when she recovers. Mzansi praised Tyla for making the right choice for going with local dancers, saying South Africans know how to bring the flavour.

