Faith Nketsi recently stirred up a buzz with a video showcasing her stylish outfit, notably featuring a Rolex watch

The video, shared on social media, prompted discussions about her source of income and her efforts to maintain relevance in the industry

Some users praised her drama-free image, while others criticised her for potentially misleading her young fans

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

Faith Nketsi has been in the game for a minute, but she is still dominating the streets. The Have Faith star recently turned heads when she shared a video showing off her stunning outfit, including a Rolex watch.

Faith Nketsi showed off her stunning Rolex watch. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Faith Nketsi's video gets Mzansi talking

Faith Nketsi has been consistently giving Mzansi the content they signed up for. The rapper, reality TV star and influencer has been hailed for always being drama-free and not having beef with fellow celebrities, despite being in the limelight for years.

A video of the Have Faith star showing off her cute outfit was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter by the popular blog MDN News. In the video, the mother of one showed her fans what she was putting on and also plugged them on where she got the items. Out of everything she was wearing, the Rolex watch caught everyone's attention. The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Faith Nketsi show off her Rolex watch.."

Mzansi asks about Faith Nketsi's source of income

Just like all the other rich socialites on social media, Faith Nketsi is always flaunting her luxurious life. Social media users are still asking her to share her source of income. Many said the star should stop misleading the young girls who look up to her.

@Tdker said:

"There’s a 16 year old somewhere sbwling this can she rather just tell us how she gets the money to buy all her designer items."

@KlassenPhiwe commented:

"She’s really trying to stay lowkey shame. But the need for validation that “she’s still in the game” creeps in every now and then. I wish she could just live her life ❤️"

@thaso77 added:

"She's trying hard to remain relevant in the industry "

@Thabo_Maubane commented:

"Other kids are busy with studies, compiling strategy documents and business proposals for their small businesses. As a parent, I implore other parents to tell their kids the truth that there are not easy paths in life. Look how hard she is trying to remain relevant."

@KairaIman18 wrote:

"She is old now, even her face looks old, she is trying too hard her time is up. The only thing she has is a phone and a camera and Pretending as if everything is okay but deep down she knows she's irrelevant. We women should really be smart 18-25 after that aaaaah"

Faith Nketsi lives it up in Dubai with her alleged rich sugar daddy

Briefly News previously reported that Faith Nketsi is back on the dating scene after her controversial divorce from her baby daddy Nzuzo Njilo. The socialite is currently living her best life in Dubai, and fans are here for it.

Faith Nketsi is living the dream in Dubai. The Have Faith star who parted ways with her husband Nzuzo Njilo last year, is reportedly dating a wealthy sugar daddy.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News