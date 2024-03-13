Faith Nketsi is allegedly dating a wealthy sugar daddy who took her to Dubai following her divorce from Nzuzo Njilo

Social media reacted positively, with the socialite's fans saying she deserves a better life

The rumours on social media suggest that the Have Faith star is set to become the wealthy man's second wife

Faith Nketsi is bang on the dating scene after her controversial divorce from her baby daddy Nzuzo Njilo. The socialite is currently living her best life in Dubai, and fans are here for it.

Faith Nketsi is allegedly dating a wealth sugar daddy. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Faith Nketsi serves soft life goals in Dubai

Faith Nketsi is living the dream in Dubai. The Have Faith star who parted ways with her husband Nzuzo Njilo last year is reportedly dating a wealthy sugar daddy.

Social media has been awash with pictures and videos from the star's trip. Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared clips from the star's trip on his X page and hinted that she is dating a married man. Musa also alleged that Faith is about to become a second wife. The post read:

"Faith Nketsi is on vacation in Dubai and her already married rich daddy proposed to her. Faith Nketsi will be the tycoon's second wife."

Fans react to Faith Nketsi's love life

Surprisingly, social media users are happy that Faith Nketsi has moved on. Many said she deserves the good life after what she went through in her marriage with Njilo.

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"Aah man well deserved after all the drama from that other marriage."

@KG_Mulelwa commented:

"Honestly, I am happy for her and she deserves this. She deserves the soft life."

@Siya_ShabalaIa added:

"24 hours ago amantombazane were angry at Cassper for moving on to his new Mrs... and here they are praising this lady for moving on from her baby daddy "

@audreyparklane said:

"You see this thing called tlala.. Hunger.. It's very dangerous."

@SimsMagubane commented:

"Njilo fumbled. Go FAITH! Enjoy mommy ka Sky."

A video of Msawawa living it up goes viral

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Kwaito star Msawawa has made headlines on social media again after Mzansi was worried about his alleged skin bleaching in May 2023.

Social media is buzzing as Mswawatrends on X, formerly Twitter. Previously the star was spotted performing in Botswana in 2022. Recently a video of the star living it up went viral after an X user @_mashesha shared it on their timeline asking if the person on the clip is really Msawawa.

Source: Briefly News