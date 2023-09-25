Singer Kelly Khumalo shared several pics of her new revealing outfit that caused a stir online

The star was performing at the First Edition Matlosana Mega festival in Klerksdorp, where she wore a silver piece paired with bedazzled tights

Netizens were left stunned by Kelly Khumalo's outfit, which ignited a conversation among social media users

Jub Jub's baby mama, Kelly Khumalo's outfit, caused a heated discussion on social media.

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo is the new talk of the town after snaps of her circulated the internet.

Kelly Khumalo's new revealing outfit

The Ngathwala Ngawe hitmaker found herself at the centre of controversy after she rocked a silver outfit.

The pictures of her new revealing outfit have been making rounds on social media after a Twitter user @MDNnewss shared them on their account.

Jub Jub's baby mama, Kelly Khumalo, shared the same pictures on her Instagram account after she performed at the First Edition of the Motlosana Mega festival in Klerksdorp, North West.

A Twitter user posted the pics and simply captioned them:

"Kelly Khumalo."

See the tweet below:

Netizens spark debate about Kelly's outfit

Shortly after, Kelly Khumalo's snapshots were shared online, causing a stir among social media users. Here'sKhumalo's what netizens had to say in the comment section:

@Life_After_18 responded:

"Bet she KILLED this performance."

@ChrisEcxel102 wrote:

"Ingako ngikudumisa, ngithi uphakeme."

@DimoTswaledi said:

"How old is Kelly Madonna I mean Madoda?"

@Nduuh_Masondo commented:

"A KILLER body she has."

@Aria4991 wrote:

"Kelly yena o hot shame."

@Mandlakhespikir said:

"Uyacula kodwa loRex."

@Active0202 responded:

"She was dressed to KILL."

@Njabulo89622484 replied:

"She was killing them with that voice."

@Monwabisinalip2 wrote:

"Ngathwala ngaye."

The star also made headlines recently after she wore a bizarre outfit at the Matola Jazz Festival in Mozambique.

The singer has the greatest support system amid all the drama and controversy that Kelly finds herself in. The star's bestie, Somizi Mhlongo, also continues to stand by her side.

Kelly Khumalo's interview with 'Slikour on Life'

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kelly Khumalo's interview on Slikour On Life was labelled bland because she rarely answered the questions.

In the interview, she spoke about her spirituality and music career, but her fans said she never really delved into the questions.

Source: Briefly News