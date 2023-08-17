Kelly Khumalo has the backing of her good friend Somizi Mhlongo despite mounting calls to have her cancelled

After numerous events dropped Kelly Khumalo from their lineup, Somizi said he would not drop her from his Shades of Pink concert

When he welcomed Kelly Khumalo on stage at the Rusty Rocks event, he gave a short speech on why he decided to stick by Khumalo "no matter what"

Somizi Mhlongo made his stance regarding Kelly Khumalo crystal clear at a recent event they were both booked at.

Somizi Mhlongo shows support to Kelly Khumalo at Rusty Rocks

At the all-white affair over the weekend, Somizi Mhlongo seized the opportunity to let the world know how he feels about Kelly Khumalo.

He was the MC at the Rusty Rocks concert, and just before he welcomed Kelly Khumalo on stage, he said he would stick by her side.

"It's time to take it to another level. Please make some noise and welcome my sister that I love with all my heart. I love this woman. She stood for me when I couldn't stand, and I will stand with her no matter what."

Netizens proud to witness Somizi and Kelly Khumalo's friendship

Many have called Somizi a very good friend for sticking by Kelly's side when many turned their backs on her.

gcwabe17 said:

"Somizi is a friend we all need in this lifetime. Someone who can stand with you no matter what because today, your friend will turn against you as soon there are rumours that are not true. They start gossiping about you."

nobathembutotyi said:

"Woooow, we need SomG in this life, really."

nompilocel said:

"Me and Somizi are in the same WhatsApp group."

teyisezwane said:

"That's the definition of loyalty, spelt well, Somizi, and I applaud you and love you."

jmmanthiba said:

"Ohhhhhh yes Somizi, we love Kelly. She's been through hell but I know she'll come out an angel, no they won't break her darling. No one 'OWNS' that kind of power."

Events drop Kelly Khumalo like a hot potato following revelations at the Senzo Meyiwa trial

Two events cancelled Kelly Khumalo from their lineup amid developments in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Kelly was booked to perform at the Maseru Jazz Festival on 24 September at the Maseru Park and Entertainment in Bokone, Mafikeng. Another event to elbow Kelly was the Tribute to Women concert, which took place on 12 August.

Both events dropped her so she could focus on the trial.

Somizi says he will not turn his back on Kelly Khumalo

Briefly News previously reported that Somizi Mhlongo did not drop Kelly Khumalo from his Shades of Pink concert.

The pair's friendship has been going strong for years now, and Kelly even cancelled a gig after Somizi got dropped because of homophobia.

